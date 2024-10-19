Informal Summit of The Future: International Youth Conference

NEW YORK | 19 October 2024 (IDN) — The summit of the future was held during the General Assembly session last month with the theme of multilateral solutions for a better future. One of the prominent chapters which was highlighted was youth and future generations.

Following the summit, the 10th edition of the International Youth Conference (IYC 10) brought together aspiring young individuals from all walks of life under the informal summit of the future in New York city, by the “youth for the youth” with the aim of giving them a platform to amplify their voices under the umbrella of the Pact of The Future itself.

For decades, we have heard that youth are our future leaders but why do they need them to be considered as *Future* leaders only and not give them the recognition they deserve today? It’s no longer about giving them a seat at the table, but giving them meaningful inclusion, acknowledgement, recognition and the value they need to grow.

When it comes to youth, they have the passion, aspiration and talent to do wonders, but they lack one thing which holds them back – a platform for them to be seen and heard. That is where IYC came forward and hosted the informal youth summit of the future.

Informal Summit of the Future

As the summit of the future greatly highlighted the importance on youth and future generations, IYC 10 came forward with the aim of giving them a prominent platform to share their aspirations and discuss areas centric to the Pact of the Future itself.

From climate action to gender equality to marginalized communities, the belief leading to the informal summit of the future had been that youth have the ability to advocate for and work out solutions as they are the change-makers driving the awareness needed to bring about the change needed in their communities and globally.

The pact of the future was the main basis of the agenda which was curated and spread across 4 days full of learning, advocating, identifying challenges, proposing solutions together with the hope of shaping a better tomorrow, not with the guarantee that challenges would be resolved but with the aspirations they are at least given the power and platform to advocate for finding solutions.

By the Youth, For the Youth

IYC 10 was brought together by the youth and surely for the youth, by giving them the platform to speak up their voices on areas they truly feel is the need. With participants from nations such as India, Mexico, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, the summit exemplified geographic diversity and global collaboration.

It also championed intersectionality, ensuring that youth advocacy embraced gender, race, and socio-economic inclusivity, spotlighting the needs of marginalized communities in global discourse.

Age is just a number has been something we grew up hearing, but how often is that considered when it comes to giving youth the power to influence or make decisions – very rarely. IYC began with the hope to give youth the acknowledgement that they can bring their ideas and stories forward and creating a platform for them to understand on how the United Nation system works and upskill them to become future representatives at the official forums.

Upskilling youth in this dynamic era is the key factor which is necessary in order to ensure they are able to take a step ahead and work towards what they truly are passionate about. By enabling youth collaboration and building such platforms marks the first step in showing them the torch and connecting their dots where they can start off their journey.

The Road Ahead

Since it came into existence it has successfully executed 10 editions of the youth conferences across various countries and aims to continue this vision by ensuring true diversity is achieved in terms of both age groups, gender representation and geographical vicinity.

IYC aims to expand its global reach, particularly in underrepresented regions, ensuring that young people from all backgrounds have the opportunity to shape the future.

By building a sustainable network of youth leaders, the summit fosters ongoing collaboration beyond its events, turning the knowledge and momentum gained into tangible, long-term actions for positive change.

*Bisma Qamar is a youth activist in the field of learning and development. As a specialist in communication & branding, she works on bridging the gap between talent and opportunities by upskilling individuals on personal and professional development across corporate organizations and academic institutions. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image credit: IYC