Indonesia: The Waste Emergency in Yogyakarta

By Mirna Layli Dewi*

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia | 11 February 2025 (IDN) — Indonesia’s Yogyakarta Piyungan landfill, officially closed due to overcapacity, continues to receive waste, exacerbating environmental and health crises for local communities.

Two to three motorbikes arrived in turns as I visited the Piyungan Integrated Waste Processing Site (TPST) in Bantul Regency, Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY), late last August. One by one, the riders unloaded plastic bags filled with waste, stacked in baskets attached to their rear seats. This activity could also be observed from Ngablak, approximately 350 metres from the TPST.

This waste disposal continued amid reports of the TPST (also known as a landfill) being closed due to overload. In reality, for the past few months, waste has still been regularly transported to this site by motorbike.

Marwan (40), a field supervisor at TPST Piyungan, explained that the waste comes from the city. “In truth, TPST Piyungan has been officially closed since May, but since Yogyakarta City, in particular, still struggles to manage its waste, it inevitably ends up here,” he said. The Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle Waste Processing Facility (TPS3R) has yet to be completed.

Before its permanent closure, TPST Piyungan received 600 tonnes of waste daily, mainly from three areas: Yogyakarta City, Sleman Regency, and Bantul Regency.

Initially, Marwan suggested that questions regarding the city’s waste problem should be directed to the Yogyakarta City Environmental Agency (DLH). However, as our conversation progressed, he admitted that the acceptance of waste at TPST Piyungan was temporary and limited, depending on the availability of space. “The governor has set a cap on the amount of waste allowed here—between 500 and 1,500 tonnes. If waste arrives, we prepare space, especially if official approval has been granted. Usually, we start preparing space the day before,” he added.

Marwan’s account aligns with field observations. Rahma (a pseudonym), a 68-year-old woman from Ngablak Hamlet, stated that currently only motorbikes are permitted to enter and dispose of waste. “Yes, [the TPST] is closed. But waste can still be brought in on motorbikes. Trucks or pick-ups, however, are not allowed,” she said.

The waste brought in is not merely piled up. Kismadi (57), head of Neighborhood 04 Ngablak, explained that much of it is now being burned. “If they claim a pit, they dig one, then cover it and make a kind of incinerator to burn the waste.”

The smoke from these incinerators often causes respiratory issues, Kismadi noted. “The obvious problem now is the smoke. And the smell, too—we’ve already felt it. Eventually, we have an accord that the incinerators should be turned off from 8 AM to 3 PM because they disrupt daily activities,” he added.

The recurring cycle of TPST Piyungan being opened and closed is nothing new. It was originally declared capable of handling waste only until 2012. Yet, since then, intermittent closures and reopenings have continued. In practice, this landfill has been forced to accommodate hundreds of tonnes of waste daily until today.

Naturally, the rising volume of waste at TPST Piyungan exacerbates the environmental challenges faced by local communities. Residents—especially those in four hamlets within a three-kilometre radius, including Ngablak and Banyakan I-III, Sitimulyo Village—continue to bear the brunt of the crisis.

The TPS3R initiative is Yogyakarta City’s latest attempt to tackle the waste problem. These facilities are planned for three locations—Karangmiri, Nitikan, and Kranon—where waste will be sorted to produce Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). RDF is a processed waste residue that can be used as fuel and is set to be shipped to cement factories in Cilacap, Kendal, and Pasuruan.

Unfortunately, this waste processing system is far from sufficient. Its capacity is severely limited, capable of handling only 20 to 75 tonnes of waste per day, while Yogyakarta generates 600 tonnes daily.

The city government has also postponed its TPS3R operational readiness target. Initially scheduled to be fully functional this year, but only the Nitikan facility is currently active.

Metabolic Fractures in an Agrarian Society

TPST Piyungan began operations in 1996, originally covering 10 hectares, later expanding to 12.5 hectares with a capacity of 2.7 million cubic metres of waste. Before its establishment, the site was a valley where locals cultivated various shrubs and crops.

Rahma was among the residents who once used the land for farming. “When the TPST was built, I was 40. Before that, we planted cassava and sentul fruit. But only during the rainy season,” she recalled, describing the area as fertile land.

The government eventually purchased the land, and once it was converted into a landfill, agriculture ceased. “If the government buys the land, like it or not, it becomes a landfill,” she remarked.

Rahma lives in Neighborhood 03 Ngablak, approximately 100 metres from TPST Piyungan’s entrance. As I arrived, she was standing outside her home, warmly greeting me while deftly peeling branding labels from plastic bottles. One by one, she sorted and packed them into white sacks.

Living near the TPST, Rahma has depended on waste collection for her livelihood. Wiping her hands on her shirt, she invited me to sit and began recounting her experiences in Javanese Krama. “I’ve been doing this for over 25 years, started when I was young. Back then, I collected waste house-to-house. I even rode garbage trucks when I was younger.

According to Rahma, as waste production at TPST Piyungan increases, other residents have also started working as waste collectors or depot operators. The changing living environment gradually forces them to adapt.

One of the reasons many are drawn to becoming waste collectors or depot operators, Rahma explains, is that at the time, it was a more promising option compared to other jobs. According to Huzaimah (2020) research, Piyungan residents working as scavengers, collectors, or waste depot operators generally had relatively good incomes, earning around Rp100,000 to Rp200,000 per day. Additionally, most residents had decent housing, owned other assets such as vehicles and cattle, and were able to send their children to school.

For those who had already built their livelihoods around waste piles, the closure of TPST Piyungan was a major issue, causing their income to plummet drastically. However, for residents with different professions, the real problem was the continued operation of TPST Piyungan, which was being forced to accommodate waste beyond its capacity—something they believed needed to be addressed and even stopped.

Clean Water Crisis: Overload and Health Hazards

The environmental degradation around TPST Piyungan has not only cost residents their food sources but also their access to clean water. The primary culprit is leachate—highly contaminated wastewater produced by decomposing waste, with a pollution level exceeding 99.9%. Initially, this liquid is simply rainwater but becomes toxic as it seeps through the waste.

For health and hygiene reasons, some residents choose to consume bottled water, which comes with additional costs. One of them is Triyanto, the Chairman of Banyakan Bergerak and a resident of Banyakan III. “In the past, the water here was clear and could be used for anything. But now, it’s no longer usable. Even for well water, people are doubtful. Nowadays, people don’t dare to use well water, except for bathing. For cooking and drinking, they use bottled water,” he said.

When I visited his home, Triyanto, accompanied by Chozin Nur Anwar, greeted me warmly. He then prepared a glass of sweet tea to accompany our conversation. As he spoke, he occasionally pointed toward the TPST (Final Waste Processing Site) and furrowed his brows, especially when asked about the need for clean water for his family or neighbors.

Triyanto then pointed to a house not far from his own. He mentioned that one of the residents there had fallen ill after consuming well water. “There was a resident here who frequently got sick. After switching to bottled water, their condition improved.”

In a month, Triyanto consumes eight 15-liter bottled water containers. That’s only for drinking, not including cooking. “For cooking, it could be even more. The most is used for cooking,” he explained. Assuming each gallon costs IDR 23,000, Triyanto’s monthly expenses for bottled water alone could reach IDR 184,000. This is a significant amount, especially considering that residents should have the right to clean water for their survival.

Unlike Triyanto, Rahma still uses water from the local water company (PAM). “For cooking and drinking, I use PAM water. I don’t have a well anymore,” she said. Before using PAM, she used well water (groundwater), but eventually stopped because, in her opinion, Ngablak struggles with water supply due to its higher elevation compared to other hamlets. She also noted that the PAM supply to her house comes from the lower part of Ngablak.

She believes that consuming PAM water is not an issue, as she hasn’t experienced any adverse effects so far. “No, nothing. Because if there were any symptoms, I would immediately get checked,” she added.”

To cover clean water needs and electricity expenses, Rahma spends around IDR 100,000 to IDR 140,000 per month. “The PAM bill is metered. If I wash my motorcycle, it could go up to IDR 140,000,” she said.

Although Rahma dismisses concerns about health issues caused by contaminated water, as a senior citizen, she admits to experiencing occasional non-infectious disease symptoms when engaging in daily activities. “Sometimes, I feel dizzy, cough, or have a runny nose. But it never gets severe.”

Rahma also mentioned that local health authorities conduct monthly health check-ups. “From Puskesmas Piyungan. Usually, it’s at the Posyandu (integrated health post), covering children, pregnant women, and the elderly,” she explained.

I then met Yanti (40 years old), a village midwife in Sitimulyo. Yanti has been serving as a midwife in this village since 2005. She came to respond to compiled data from local health volunteers. She knows exactly what the residents are experiencing. “The main complaint from residents is the strong odor,” she said. The affected residents are not just one or two people but those living in four hamlets near TPST Piyungan.

She also mentioned that some residents suffer from malnutrition and other health problems. “There is a child of a waste picker who has a brain disorder (hydrocephalus). Some also suffer from malnutrition,” she said. Unfortunately, because these residents are not originally from the area and only rent houses, they struggle to access government aid. “It’s difficult to get funding because their ID cards are not registered here (Sitimulyo).”

Yanti could not provide valid data on the specific cases or illnesses affecting residents. She only mentioned that a special team is responsible for handling the direct health impacts of TPST Piyungan on residents.

The special team from Puskesmas Piyungan declined to comment until this report was completed. Meanwhile, the Head of Puskesmas Piyungan, Dr. Sigit Hendro Sulistyo, confirmed that Posyandu activities are conducted monthly in every sub-village. Sigit also stated that well water is indeed contaminated, whereas PAM water is safe as it has a dedicated pipeline system.

According to Sigit, there are several common diseases affecting Piyungan residents due to contaminated water and environmental degradation. These range from mild illnesses to long-term health effects if left untreated.

“The impact is clear because waste is a source of disease. There are many microorganisms—bacteria, viruses, and germs—that thrive there. The health issues residents face are likely digestive problems, as the water or food could be contaminated by flies and other insects, leading to diarrhea and nausea,” Sigit explained.

Besides digestive issues, residents also suffer from skin diseases and respiratory problems. “Skin diseases occur due to direct contact with liquid and solid waste from the landfill. Symptoms include itching, infections, and irritation. As for respiratory issues, the strong odor can cause infections,” he added.

If residents live near TPST and are continuously exposed to waste, they are also at risk of chronic diseases. “Serious illnesses can develop over time, whether through contaminated water or direct contact. In the long run, this could lead to cancer,” he warned.”

What about Rahma’s claim that she hasn’t experienced any health impacts? According to Sigit, not all affected residents actively check their health status at the Community Health Center (Puskesmas).

At the end of our conversation, Sigit added that several factors influence the health conditions of Piyungan residents, including the distance from TPST, wind direction and speed (which affects pollutant spread), waste management quality, and residents’ hygiene and nutrition habits.

Grassroots Movement: “Golek Penake Dewe…”

Residents have long been worried not just about leachate and odors but also about methane gas within the landfill. The “garbage mountain” is an inevitable consequence of the sanitary landfill method used at TPST Piyungan. This method, which involves burying waste under soil, is deemed ineffective as it merely leads to continuous accumulation without proper processing.

“What we fear is the methane gas—it could explode someday. Because the leachate pipelines often get clogged, and if they are not monitored, we wouldn’t even know. There’s no oversight there,” said Triyanto, occasionally furrowing his brows.

Leachate management at TPST Piyungan is poorly monitored. The landfill has been around for decades, continuously releasing waste residue, but it wasn’t until 2022 that the government responded to the pipeline issue. Although a leachate treatment pond exists near TPST Piyungan, it is non-functional. “The government addressed the pipeline issue, but no policies have been made for leachate treatment. They built a pond, but it’s useless. I checked it myself—it’s not working,” he said.

Leachate will likely continue to flow from TPST Piyungan for years to come. “Even if the landfill is closed, leachate could still flow for another five to six years.”

Triyanto added that leachate not only affects residents’ health but also disrupts their economy, particularly by damaging the ecosystem of the Opak River. “Beyond failed harvests, there are other economic losses. Water that should be accessible is now unusable, forcing people to buy it. Some farmers have even suffered strokes from consuming contaminated well water,” he said.

Lilik Purwoko, another activist from Banyakan Bergerak, criticized the provincial and municipal governments for their lack of decisive action on the waste issue, which has eroded residents’ trust in government-proposed solutions.

“People can see what the government is like. They can tell if they’re just making empty promises. Trust in the government has declined,” he remarked.

Given the situation, Elki Setiyo Hadi, Head of the Campaign Division at the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) Yogyakarta, suspects that “the government lacks a master plan” to address the waste crisis, leading to what he describes as a garbage emergency in Yogyakarta.

The government’s actions are merely reactive, such as with the TPS3R program, where they plan to redirect waste to each district through Temporary Waste Storage Sites (TPSS). Waste would be accumulated for six months. “They suddenly created a TPSS where the waste is piled up inside for six months. But after six months, no action taken for the waste. There’s no solution.”

For Elki, the TPSS plan only adds to the problem. “In fact, this creates even more new waste collection points, like Piyungan.”

This doesn’t even include the more complex issue of organic waste processing. “Today, the majority of the wate is organic. In Piyungan and other waste collection points. Organic waste should already be processed upstream. For example, by using maggots (‘larvae’). The problem is, the waste management upstream has stalled. Plastic waste is being managed, for example, by waste banks. But what about organic waste?”

Elki says it’s “not surprising” that the Piyungan TPST continues to accept waste despite a proposal to close it back in 2012. “Everyone has already become dependent. Collect, transport, dispose. It’s easy, it’s comfortable.”

“Looking ahead, Walhi is still trying to push for the government’s responsibility in Piyungan. We see today there’s almost a hands-off attitude. We are pushing for waste management from upstream to downstream in the future. Today, there’s still no clarity at the local level. Again, it ends up in the landfill. There’s no waste management,” he concluded.

*Mirna Layli Dewi is a student of Indonesian Literature at Semarang State University. Currently happy to pursue environmental and social issues. This manuscript is a special coverage of the IISRE course scholarship program, the cooperation of IndoProgress and Trend Asia. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Originak link: https://progressive.international/wire/2025-02-04-metabolic-fractures-in-piyungan-the-waste-emergency-in-yogyakarta/en

Photo source IndoProgress / Progressive International