India: Homage to the Veteran Diplomat Muchkund Dubey Who Died at 90

Prof. Dubey was an expert on disarmament and development cooperation. He served as India’s foreign secretary in 1990-91, and as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh and Permanent Representative to UN Organisations in Geneva. He died on 26 June 2024 at the age of 90.

By Saurabh Kumar*

NEW DELHI | 6 July 2024 (IDN) — I had the privilege of getting to know Mr Dubey closely; more as a friend, I can say without any pretentiousness, than just as an elder colleague. Thanks to the happenstance of being invited, by him, to join him in his daily evening walk in the Lodi Garden upon his learning of my working in the IIC Library regularly on my return to New Delhi some years back.

Mr Dubey was not one given to small talk. Our conversation during these long, hour plus strolls soon moved away from nostalgia of the halcyon days of the Six Nation Initiative and the 1988 Rajiv Gandhi Action Plan (on a Nuclear Weapon Free and Non-violent World) presented at the Third Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Disarmament and the 1987 UN Conference on the Relationship between Disarmament and Development etc. (which he had spearheaded, with me assisting him as the lead officer on Disarmament affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs).

NIEO

Learning of my interest in the development problematique, he delighted in dwelling on my myriad queries in detail day after day and let me in, so to say, into his rich experience of the “New International Economic Order (NIEO)” discourse, which emerged in the UN during the time he served there in the sixties, in the company of its leading proponents; Raul Prebisch and others from Latin America, in particular. As is well known, Mr Dubey had been very closely involved in shaping the unfolding of the NIEO in the UN himself.

It used to be a treat to listen to him recount and review the major landmarks in evolution of the NIEO idea. Replete with stories of human interest about its stalwarts, his recollections were a veritable tour de force. He would be open to questioning, including fundamentally as to what went wrong: why the NIEO construct petered out and, most of all, over the charge that could be levelled against it—of irresponsible rhetoricalism, running way ahead of ground reality, that ended up paving the way for its dissolution within a decade or so of its heyday, as a result of the reactionary rightward shift in Western political stance and public opinion wrought by Mrs Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. (And, more importantly perhaps, for rolling back of the very idea of the ‘welfare State’, in favour of a conception of the State as a mere enabler and facilitator of market led growth.)

It was during those perambulations that I got to know Mr Dubey, the man, behind Mr Dubey, the professional. He had been synonymised with his flashes of temper, and impatience with imperfection, but they stemmed from the obverse side of a one of its kind gene, of zero tolerance for slackness, that he can hardly be blamed for! From an uncompromising, and therefore unforgiving, expectation of thoroughness from all around him. On the contrary, there was a lighter side to his persona as well which not many are familiar with. His laughter was even more mercurial, if it could be put in that contradictory manner.

There was a child like innocence to it. His laughs came from the bottom of his heart, lighting his face all over, his eyes seeking your approbation.

That endearing aspect of his personality stemmed from a deeper quality, I think, which was of a persona that never forgot its humble origins and remained true to its roots. Of the little boy who grew up in none too comfortable circumstances but broke successive academic records and barriers, childhood onwards, and somehow managed to get higher education. A record that included a brush with student politics in the University, which almost blocked the mandatory security clearance for him after successfully competing in the UPSC examination for the Foreign Service, by far his first love and choice. One of his Professors, a senior Patna College academic with access to Pandit Nehru, swung it for the V K Krishna Menon hero worshipping, iron determination lad he had mentored.

There lies the key to understanding Mr Dubey’s post-retirement switch towards the domestic development agenda, rich in its contributions to the domestic policy discourse no less than those to foreign policy and diplomacy.

Council of Social Development (CSD)

invitation to me to join the Council of Social Development (CSD). ‘Mornings, evenings, afternoons, we spent our days with coffee spoons’ (it could be said, with apologies to Eliot!), storming the brain for ways the tide of consumerism in the country in imitation of the neo-liberal economic growth model of the industrialised economies, China included, could be stemmed. He strove to keep the CSD anchored in an enlightened ‘inclusive development’ orientation, unbothered by the fact that it was no longer a ‘fashionable’ intellectual pursuit. (The tribute paid to the concept of inclusive development, in political discourse, routinely through ubiquitous lip service, he dismissed with characteristic categoricalness and candidness as humbug, akin to vice paying tribute to virtue.)

The Gita

Mr Dubey was a keen exponent of the Gita, determined to achieve. He prized single-minded pursuit of chosen goals, subjective or whatever, untrammelled by self-doubt. It was a trait he valued very much (along with disdain, equally, for those lacking in ambition to make it good). That has to be seen and understood, I think, in the light of the odds he had to struggle against in his formative years. Likewise, his valorization of success in worldly terms. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had a chance of engaging a person of Mr Dubey’s calibre in dialogue on some of these themes, offshoots of the question of the ethical life beyond the ‘visible to the world’ radar; on the paradox and dilemma of the profound message of the Gita at the level of the Self- concept, of detachment from the fruits of action, being reduced, widespread, to a pragmatic algorithm in the service of the self, most of all.

An opportunity that I will sorely miss now.

Rest in peace, revered agraja (अग्रज); you leave behind a formidable legacy of ideas and initiatives for your associates to mull over and strive to take forward.

Prof. Saurabh Kumar has had a distinguished career in diplomacy and academics. Post-retirement from the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), he served on the Faculty of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bangalore during 2010-20. In the IFS, he held three Ambassadorial assignments, last as India’s Governor on the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency and Ambassador to the IAEA, UNIDO and the UN Offices in Vienna (and to Austria concurrently). He is also authored the Occasional Paper, “Galvanising the Ship of the IndIjdsian State: An Agenda for Research and Dialogue“ for the prestigious India International Centre in New Delhi. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Collage shows Prof. Muchkund Dubey against the backdrop of the India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with pictures from the Indian Express and MEA.