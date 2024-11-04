India-China Historic Agreement Brings Hope for Global Harmony

By Bhikkhu Sanghasena*

LEH, Ladakh, India | 4 November 2024 (IDN) — It is with immense joy and relief that we welcome the long-anticipated news: the two great nations of Asia—India and China—have finally reached an agreement on military disengagement along their disputed border. This significant announcement brings hope to all those who have been striving for peace, reconciliation, and cooperation worldwide.

Since the early days of my humble endeavours in Ladakh, under the banner of the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), I have dedicated myself to fostering peace, harmony, and truth through regional, national, and international peace-building initiatives, as well as inter-religious dialogues. These efforts have been at the core of my humanitarian and spiritual work, particularly during times of tension or conflict on various levels.

Having devoted the greater part of my life to the noble cause of cultivating and spreading peace, nothing brings me greater joy than hearing about this landmark agreement between India and China. It represents a true commitment to a peaceful and long-term resolution based on the wise and compassionate principles of truth and reconciliation. This step prevents the possibility of further unnecessary tension and bloodshed in this long-standing conflict.

This announcement offers solace, not only to me but also to all those directly affected by the military tensions in Ladakh, and to peace-loving individuals around the world who strive for truth and reconciliation in these troubled times.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the wise leadership of our nation, led by our dynamic Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi, under whose guidance this significant step toward a long-term, peaceful partnership with China has been achieved. This speaks volumes about the depth of wisdom and clarity within our democratic system in India, and sheds light on the effective leadership in China as well.

World Buddhist Forum

During my recent participation in the World Buddhist Forum in Ningbo, China, where over 800 delegates from 73 nations gathered, I emphasized the forum’s theme, “Hand in Hand for Co-existence and Co-prosperity,” in alignment with Lord Buddha’s teachings of peace and compassion. My primary objective for attending was to promote Indian culture, share the Buddha’s teachings for global harmony, and strengthen cultural and peaceful relations between India and China.

In my keynote address, I highlighted the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of India and China, particularly through Buddhism, which has historically served as a bridge of unity between our two nations. I echoed the words of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, who affirmed that India has given the world “Buddha” (peace) rather than “Yuddha” (war), reaffirming our commitment to global peace and prosperity.

I stressed the importance of maintaining friendship and stability between these two great civilizations—not only for the Asian region but for the world as a whole. It was encouraging to see these critical points addressed by our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi, and President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia. This truly signifies our shared commitment to fostering peace, understanding, and cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world.

Since hostilities began along the Indo-China border in Ladakh, I have been deeply concerned as a follower of Lord Buddha’s teachings on non-violence. In response, I appealed to peace-loving individuals worldwide for a peaceful resolution. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZ0aP_ll0Zw&t=113s Amidst escalating military tensions and heated political rhetoric, my team and I embarked on a significant week-long spiritual pilgrimage to the contested border region in Ladakh, with the sole objective of offering our heartfelt prayers for de-escalation and the restoration of peace through effective dialogue.

“Walk, Work and Pray for Peace” programme

Additionally, we visited families living and working in this remote and harsh region, offering them spiritual counsel, emotional support, and essential supplies amid the tense, war-like atmosphere. We provided relief materials and extended safe refuge at the Mahabodhi Devachan campus for several elderly and vulnerable individuals caught in the conflict’s shadow.

In response to the border crisis, we also organized a historic “Walk, Work and Pray for Peace” programme in Leh, (https://www.facebook.com/share/v/wNKWVqKESqj3aYmF/) further strengthening our heartfelt calls for a peaceful resolution of the tensions. This event was organised in close collaboration, and with the full participation, of all the different religious leaders of the region, sending out a very powerful and clear message of our unity of message and purpose, striving to bring peace, truth, harmony and cooperation to a world riven with conflict, strife and self-interest. These initiatives made positive contributions to the peace efforts that have now borne fruit in the form of this peaceful resolution. I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support we received from various parts of the world for this mission.

I extend my sincere thanks to all peace-loving individuals who joined us in spirit and action, contributing to the global peace movement and the appeal for a peaceful resolution. Your participation and moral support were crucial in achieving this joyous outcome. A special mention must also be made of the leaders of various faith groups here in Ladakh and across the nation. Their prayers and support played a pivotal role in delivering our message of peace to those capable of bringing about this positive change. I also express my appreciation to the media, both national and international, for helping us spread the message of peace and harmony.

Gratitude to the Chinese leadership

Lastly, I extend my gratitude to the Chinese leadership for their cooperative approach to resolving these issues. As the two oldest civilizations in Asia, India and China must now work together to lead the world in politics, economics, and social welfare and a war free world. By drawing from the wisdom of our ancient traditions, we can demonstrate shared leadership in these critical areas.

I have consistently emphasized that this century is the century of Asia, and within Asia this is the century of India and China, leading the way. Therefore, I am thrilled to see that NDTV has chosen the theme “This Century is the Century of India” for its Global Summit 2024. This focus reflects the growing recognition of India’s pivotal role on the global stage and its potential to shape the future.

Cooperation between these two great nations will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our continent and the world. Our long-standing relationship, rooted in centuries of cultural exchange—particularly through the spread of Buddhist teachings—must be restored and cherished. The peaceful resolution of the Indo-China border tensions marks a significant step in rekindling this historic connection.

May this reconciliation serve as a shining example to the rest of the world, which is fraught with conflict, greed, and mistrust. Let it inspire us all to rise above petty differences and embrace love, compassion, and understanding. Together, let us continue our prayers and efforts toward lasting world peace.

In my own humble way, I am earnestly praying for the restoration of peace in regions affected by conflict, such as Ukraine and the Middle East. It is crucial that we all come together in solidarity, praying and taking meaningful action to foster understanding and reconciliation. Each of us can contribute in our own capacity to help bring about a more peaceful world. Let us remain committed to this shared vision of harmony and unity, advocating for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East, and everywhere else that needs it.

May peace prevail on Earth!

*Bhikkhu Sanghasena, is a visionary Buddhist leader from Ladakh,who has devoted his life to advancing peace, compassion, and humanitarian service. After a formative career in the Indian Army, he embraced monastic life and in 1986, he founded the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) in Ladakh, championing education, healthcare, and social support for the underprivileged while sharing Buddha’s teachings globally. From the onset of hostilities along the Indo-China border, Bhikku Sanghasena has continuously appealed to global leaders, advocating for peace and dialogue over conflict. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo credit: Mahabodhi International Meditation Center.