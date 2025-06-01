Haiti Situation Report: CPT faces scrutiny over foreign mercenaries and drone use

Situation in Haiti

Armed members of the “Talibans” group, based in Canaan, Port-au-Prince, took control of La Chapelle commune on 22 June, burning the police station and blocking reinforcements. Authorities had reportedly received warnings as early as 19 June, but no proactive measures were taken.

The assault, linked to the Viv Ansanm coalition, displaced 8,890 people, with 95% seeking shelter with host families, while the rest are in six displacement sites.

Residents of Mirebalais shut down Haiti’s main power plant on 17 June, triggering a blackout in Port-au-Prince. This was done as a protest over government inaction against gangs that have maintained near-total control of Mirebalais and Saut-d’Eau since 31 March.

Protestors dismantled a key transmission tower, insisting no power will return until security is restored. It is the second blackout since May.

Gran Grif gang members attacked Petite-Rivière de l’Artibonite on 21 June, killing at least two people, injuring others, and reportedly kidnapping several civilians, including students.

A fire broke out in Pont-Gaudin, Gonaïves, after a fuel tank caught fire and exploded on 25 June. The blast reportedly claimed the lives of several people, including students on their way to school. No official death toll has been released.

Residents of La Croix Saint-Joseph prevented a kidnapping attempt by the Kokorat San Ras gang on 10 June, freeing two hostages and killing one gang member. The gang returned the next day, torching homes and farms in retaliation. Residents call for urgent police deployment.

The Mirebalais University Hospital was reportedly attacked on 13 June by heavily armed members of the Viv Ansanm gang. According to local sources, they looted the facility and took important equipment and materials.

The Haitian National Police (PNH) launched joint operations in Mirebalais, aiming to dismantle gang control in the area, with SWAT and the Temporary Anti-Gang Unit advancing despite the gang’s attempts to build barricades.

The UN reported a 490% increase in “grave violations” against children in Haiti between 2023 and 2024, ranking it among the world’s most dangerous places for children alongside Gaza and Somalia.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

Fritz Alphonse Jean, the President of the CPT, acknowledged that the CPT has been using foreign mercenaries in the fight against gangs but declined to disclose details, including costs or rules of this engagement.

The government’s drone attacks violate Haiti’s criminal law and International Human Rights Law, according to Canada’s national police force, which donated the drones and provided surveillance drone training to the PNH.

Erik Prince, founder of the private military company Blackwater, is reportedly involved, and has been operating Haiti’s drones. This has raised concerns over transparency and civilian harm.

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

The family of Benedict Kabiru, a Kenyan officer missing in Haiti since 26 March, is suing the Kenyan government over its silence and lack of transparency on his whereabouts.

One year in, the MSS mission remains underfunded and understaffed, while violence and human rights abuses continue to rise, reports Human Rights Watch (HRW).

HRW urged the UN Security Council to transform the MSS mission into a full UN peacekeeping mission with adequate personnel, funding, and a stronger mandate.

International situation

The administration of the US President Donald Trump began issuing self-deportation notices to around 500,000 program participants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, on 12 June, after the Supreme Court upheld the revocation of their temporary stays.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) offers travel aid and a $1,000 bonus to those who leave voluntarily. Trump later expressed concern that aggressive deportations are hurting US farmers and hospitality sectors that rely on long-term undocumented workers.

At the Brazil-Caribbean summit held on 13 June, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pledged support for Haiti, including supporting the training of 400 PNH officers, food aid, and infrastructure funding via the Inter-American Development Bank.

Lula da Silva also called for the UN to either fully fund or convert the MSS mission into an official peacekeeping force.

The UN warns that only 8% of Haiti’s humanitarian response is funded, with rising gender-based violence putting displaced women and girls at extreme risk. Over 3,800 cases were reported in five months with most victims being displaced and lacking access to protection or medical services.

A UN expert panel warns that gang violence in Haiti is growing more brutal, with little progress on restoring public security due to weak arms embargo enforcement and under-resourced international support.

Gangs remain well-armed via US trafficking, police stockpiles, and corrupt officials, while some political and security figures reportedly support them to gain power.

Organization of American States (OAS) chief Albert Ramdin pledges to coordinate with the UN and donors to develop a peace roadmap for Haiti, calling the crisis a “moral obligation.” Ramdin plans to lead a major fundraising effort and hold a donor conference by the end of the year.

