Embodied Freedom and Mutual Recognition: A Fichtean Foundation for Healthcare Ethics

By Sam Ben-Meir*

NEW YORK | 17 September 2026 (IDN) — Beauchamp and Childress’ principlist framework has shaped biomedical ethics for more than four decades, providing clinicians and policymakers with a vocabulary centered on autonomy, beneficence, nonmaleficence, and justice. Its influence is undeniable: the four principles have become the default language of ethics committees, medical school curricula, and institutional policy.

Yet principlism’s strength—its broad flexibility and intuitive appeal—is also its deepest weakness. Designed as a “mid-level” approach that avoids metaphysical or theoretical commitments, principlism cannot provide a foundational account of healthcare ethics. Its principles lack justification beyond a shifting and often contested “common morality”; it offers no ontology of the human person; it cannot adjudicate conflicts among its own norms; and it reduces autonomy to little more than procedural respect for patient choice. Such limitations have long been acknowledged yet rarely addressed at their philosophical root.

Defenders of principlism have not ignored these criticisms. Beauchamp and Childress have repeatedly argued that the four principles derive their normative authority from a shared “common morality” and have refined the framework through specification and balancing to address conflicts among principles. Yet these responses remain insufficient because they do not supply what principlism deliberately avoids: a philosophical account of why persons possess moral standing in the first place, why these particular principles should govern healthcare, or how competing principles can be adjudicated by reference to a unified conception of the human person. The framework becomes more sophisticated in its application, but it remains intentionally non-foundational.

The Body as the Ground of Freedom

Healthcare ethics needs a deeper grounding, one that begins not with procedural categories but with a substantive account of what persons are and why their bodies matter ethically. Johann Gottlieb Fichte provides precisely such a foundation. Fichte’s moral and political philosophy begins from the insight that human beings are embodied ‘I’s whose freedom becomes visible only in and through the body. The body is not an inert physical vessel nor a mere possession; it is the appearance of rational agency in the world, the medium through which intentions manifest as actions and through which persons become recognisable to one another.

Understood in this way, the body is the condition for participating in the shared normative space that Fichte calls mutual recognition. Injury to the body is therefore not merely physical harm but damage to the embodied power through which a person exercises and displays freedom. Conversely, restoring bodily functioning is restoring the capacity for agency itself. This ontology of embodiment immediately yields a deeper ethical foundation for healthcare than principlism can offer: healthcare is morally indispensable because it preserves and restores the conditions under which persons can appear as free beings.

For Fichte, however, the body is only one part of a larger normative structure. Human freedom exists not in isolation but within a network of mutual recognition, in which each person acknowledges the freedom of others and acts in ways that sustain it. Ethical life arises from this reciprocal acknowledgment. From this perspective, healthcare is not a matter of charity, discretionary beneficence, or professional commitment alone. It is embedded in the very structure of intersubjective life, for our freedom depends on our bodies, and our bodies depend on others—clinicians, caregivers, institutions—to maintain or restore their functioning. Healthcare duties therefore arise as a direct consequence of what it means to be a free person among other free persons. To care for another’s body is to sustain the conditions under which their agency remains possible. When clinicians act to preserve bodily integrity, they perform the work of recognition.

Fichte’s metaphysics also clarifies why bodily integrity constitutes a fundamental claim of right. Because bodily capacity is the appearance of freedom, any violation of bodily integrity is a violation of the person’s rightful sphere of agency. Duties of non-injury, clinical competence, truthful communication, and safe practice follow from this right not as isolated or free-standing norms, but as logical consequences of the ontology of the person.

When principlism treats nonmaleficence as one principle among four, it leaves unexplained the deeper fact that avoiding harm is not merely a matter of balancing competing considerations; it is a structural requirement of sustaining another’s freedom. In a Fichtean framework, nonmaleficence is not a rule of professional etiquette or a pragmatic guideline. It is the refusal to undermine the other’s capacity for selfhood.

Healthcare as Mutual Recognition

Fichte departs sharply from classical liberalism by insisting that rights entail not only duties of non-interference but also duties of positive aid. Because individuals cannot maintain their embodied agency alone, they depend on the support of others and on the institutions that structure social life. This interdependence generates positive obligations to assist others when their freedom is endangered. In healthcare, these obligations justify emergency medical interventions, public health infrastructures, vaccination campaigns, disability support, and broad access to essential services. Such obligations are not optional expressions of benevolence; they are direct implications of what it means for freedom to be embodied, vulnerable, and sustained through recognition. The sick, the injured, and the vulnerable do not stand outside the moral community as objects of compassion. They are the very figures whose needs reveal what our obligations truly are.

Yet mutual recognition is more than an ethical attitude between individuals. If the reciprocal recognition of freedom is to be more than contingent goodwill, it must assume institutional form. The obligations generated by recognition therefore fall not only upon individuals but upon the social institutions that sustain the embodied conditions of agency. Healthcare institutions are justified precisely because they transform the reciprocal demands of recognition into durable structures of justice.

Institutions give objective form to the reciprocal recognition through which freedom acquires social existence. Fichte famously describes the just state as the “visible body of freedom,” the institutional embodiment of mutual recognition and shared agency. When applied to healthcare, this metaphor takes on concrete significance. Hospitals, clinics, and public health systems are not peripheral or auxiliary to a free society. They are organs of its visible body, the structures through which the community enacts its commitment to sustaining the embodied conditions of freedom for each of its members.

Because recognition is necessarily reciprocal and universal rather than contingent upon wealth, institutions that distribute healthcare according to market purchasing power violate the equality presupposed by mutual recognition. A healthcare system that restricts access on economic grounds fails to satisfy the demands of natural right. Fichte’s theory therefore provides a principled justification for universal healthcare: justice requires that all persons have equal access to the bodily conditions of agency. Inequity in healthcare is not simply unjust; it is a structural failure of the ethical community itself.

Rethinking Autonomy and Ethical Conflict

This reconstruction also transforms the role of autonomy in healthcare ethics. Principlism tends to treat autonomy as the capacity to make choices, often reducing moral deliberation to the procedural correctness of informed consent. Fichte’s conception of autonomy is more substantive. For him, autonomy is the capacity for rational self-activity—the ability to understand one’s situation, deliberate about ends, and participate in the co-determination of the shared social world. Autonomy thus requires a broad array of conditions: reliable information, cognitive clarity, bodily capacity, freedom from coercion, and adequate institutional support. Restoring autonomy in this richer sense is not simply honoring a patient’s choices; it is enabling the preconditions for meaningful agency. A Fichtean ethic does not oppose beneficence to autonomy. Instead, it shows that beneficence—properly understood—is part of what autonomy requires.

One of principlism’s most persistent difficulties is its inability to provide a single criterion for resolving conflicts among principles. Fichte offers such a criterion. Because freedom exists only within a shared normative sphere, ethical decisions must be evaluated in terms of how they affect the conditions of shared freedom. Actions in healthcare are justified when they sustain this sphere and unjustified when they undermine it. This framework provides a principled basis for adjudicating tensions between individual liberty and public health, between beneficence and justice, and between personal preference and collective risk. Vaccine refusal in circumstances of significant communicable risk, for instance, may be unethical not merely because it threatens public health outcomes, but because it undermines the shared conditions of agency that recognition requires. Public health measures, by contrast, become justified as the collective work of maintaining the sphere of embodied freedom.

Hard cases such as infancy, dementia, severe cognitive impairment, or unconsciousness do not mark the limits of Fichte’s account but confirm its central insight. The claim to recognition does not depend upon the actual manifestation of rational self-activity. Illness or incapacity may impede the manifestation of freedom without extinguishing the claim to recognition. The other’s sphere of freedom therefore remains inviolable, imposing upon individuals and institutions alike the duty to protect the embodied conditions of agency and, wherever possible, preserve or restore the capacities through which self-activity can become manifest. Such cases justify neither paternalistic domination nor neglect. Rather, they reveal healthcare as an institutional expression of the reciprocal recognition through which freedom is sustained.

The Clinician as an Agent of Recognition

Finally, Fichte’s framework yields a richer understanding of the clinician’s moral identity. Healthcare professionals are not service providers in a market economy, nor moral agents who toggle between four competing principles. They are, in a much deeper sense, agents of recognition whose vocation is to uphold and restore the embodied freedom of others. The ethical responsibilities of clinicians—competence, honesty, confidentiality, advocacy, and resistance to unjust institutions—flow naturally from this role. Their work is not ancillary to justice; it is one of the primary ways justice becomes visible in the world.

In contrast to principlism, which supplies a procedural vocabulary but no true foundation, a Fichtean approach provides a unified, philosophically grounded account of healthcare ethics. It explains why healthcare is ethically indispensable, why societies must guarantee universal access, how clinicians should understand their moral vocation, why autonomy must be reconceived as self-activity, and how we can adjudicate moral conflicts without collapsing into intuitionism. Most importantly, it roots healthcare ethics in the nature of the human person as an embodied freedom whose flourishing depends on the reciprocal recognition of others. It is this anthropological and normative depth—rather than the balancing of abstract principles—that a true foundation for healthcare ethics requires.

Healthcare is not ethically required because suffering is regrettable, nor because compassion is admirable, nor even because rights demand protection. It is required because freedom itself is embodied, vulnerable, and sustained only through relations of mutual recognition. To care for another’s body is therefore not merely to alleviate pain; it is to preserve the visible existence of freedom in the world.

*Sam Ben-Meir teaches philosophy at the City University of New York, College of Technology. He is the author of Ethical Interanimality: Toward a Relational Philosophy of Nature (Westphalia Press, 2026). [IDN-InDepthNews]