East Timor Joins ASEAN — and Now Comes the Hard Part

Challenges and hopes for prosperity and stability.

By Ramesh Jaura

BERLIN | 3 November 2025 (IDN) — It took half a century, two foreign occupations, a UN peacekeeping mission, and one of the most extraordinary independence struggles of the modern era. But on 26 October 2025, East Timor — officially Timor-Leste — finally joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), becoming its 11th member and the first new entrant in almost 25 years.

As the red-and-black Timorese flag rose alongside those of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, a long-deferred dream became reality.

“This is a dream realised,” Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão told fellow leaders at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. “It is not the end of our journey — it is the beginning of an inspiring new chapter.”

President José Ramos-Horta, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who spent years lobbying for independence in exile, called ASEAN membership “a strategic goal I spoke of in the 1970s, when we had nothing but conviction and hope.”

For ASEAN, Timor-Leste’s accession is a statement that the bloc can still expand and integrate new members in turbulent times. For Timor-Leste — Asia’s youngest democracy and one of its smallest economies — it is an act of political and economic survival.

But after the handshakes and photographs, the real test begins. Membership brings prestige; it doesn’t guarantee prosperity.

A Long Road to the Table

Few nations have fought harder for the right to sit at the regional table than Timor-Leste.

The Portuguese colony declared independence in 1975, only to be invaded and annexed by Indonesia days later. For nearly a quarter-century, the Timorese resistance — led by Gusmão in the mountains and Ramos-Horta in the corridors of the United Nations — waged an asymmetrical struggle that cost more than 100,000 lives.

When a UN-supervised referendum in 1999 produced an overwhelming vote for independence, pro-Indonesian militias burned much of the country to the ground. UN peacekeepers eventually restored order, and on 20 May 2002, Timor-Leste became the first new sovereign state of the twenty-first century.

From day one, Dili made clear where it wanted to belong. “ASEAN was always our natural home,” Ramos-Horta said years later. “Culturally, geographically, historically — we are Southeast Asian.”

Timor-Leste applied for ASEAN membership in 2011, but the process dragged on for over a decade. Some in the region, notably Singapore, questioned whether such a young, oil-dependent state with limited bureaucratic capacity could shoulder the burdens of ASEAN membership — hosting hundreds of meetings, aligning on trade rules, enforcing regulations.

For years, the polite answer was ‘not yet.’

Momentum finally shifted in 2022, when ASEAN leaders meeting in Phnom Penh agreed “in principle” to admit Timor-Leste and granted it observer status. A year later, a detailed “roadmap to membership” outlined what Dili needed to build — ministries, procedures, and even conference infrastructure — to become a full member.

Under Malaysia’s 2025 chairmanship, ASEAN decided the time had come. At the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, leaders signed the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste, formally expanding the organisation for the first time in a generation.

For Gusmão and Ramos-Horta, who once fought in the jungle and lobbied in exile, the symbolism was immense. For Timor-Leste, it was a lifeline.

Why Timor-Leste Needs ASEAN

Timor-Leste’s challenges are formidable. Its population is young, its democracy fragile, and its economy overwhelmingly dependent on dwindling oil revenues.

Outside the petroleum sector, development has been slow. The Bayu-Undan gas field, which funds most public spending, is now depleted. The next major hope — the Greater Sunrise project — remains mired in disputes over pipelines and profit-sharing with Australia. Without new sources of income, the country’s sovereign wealth fund could begin to shrink within a decade.

That reality has forced Dili to look beyond oil. ASEAN membership is a crucial part of that strategy.

Inside the bloc, Timor-Leste gains access to a market of 650 million people and an economy worth nearly US $4 trillion. Investors who once viewed the half-island state as isolated may now see it as part of an integrated regional network.

The ASEAN badge also opens diplomatic doors. It gives Timor-Leste a seat at high-level meetings with China, Japan, India, the European Union, Australia, and the Gulf states — partnerships that shape the region’s trade and infrastructure flows.

Equally important is that ASEAN membership strengthens Timor-Leste’s security. The country shares its only land border with Indonesia, the same power that once occupied it. Relations today are cordial, but Dili has long understood that being embedded in ASEAN, Indonesia’s principal diplomatic arena, is a kind of insurance policy. It ties its fate to the region’s collective stability.

Finally, ASEAN offers something Timor-Leste has often lacked: bureaucratic muscle. The bloc and its partners have already begun training Timorese civil servants in everything from customs procedures to food safety regulations and disaster response. State-building, in practice, happens in such quiet details.

Why ASEAN Needs Timor-Leste

If Timor-Leste needs ASEAN, ASEAN also needs Timor-Leste.

ASEAN’s reputation has been aspersed by its inability to manage the crisis in Myanmar since the 2021 military coup. The junta’s refusal to implement ASEAN’s peace plan has made the bloc appear powerless. Welcoming Timor-Leste gives it a positive story — one of inclusion and democratic renewal — to balance the narrative of dysfunction.

Geopolitically, Southeast Asia is at the crossroads of intensifying competition between China and the United States, as well as between emerging powers such as India, Japan, and Australia. Timor-Leste, perched on vital sea lanes between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, may be small, but it is strategically located. Bringing it into ASEAN ensures that influence in Dili remains anchored to the region rather than drifting toward any single patron.

More subtly, Timor-Leste injects moral capital into ASEAN. Both Gusmão and Ramos-Horta are icons of anti-colonial struggle — one a guerrilla commander who spent years in the jungle, the other a diplomat who made the Timorese cause a global issue. Their presence restores some of the idealism that once animated Southeast Asia’s liberation movements.

As Ramos-Horta put it, “We hope to contribute to peace and dialogue in the region — grounded in our own painful experience.”

Capacity: The Quiet Challenge

For ASEAN, readiness isn’t just about political will; it’s about paperwork, process, and stamina.

Membership requires sending officials to thousands of meetings each year, hosting ministerial gatherings, and eventually chairing the bloc, which means welcoming heads of government, their entourages, security teams, and global media. Even wealthier members find this exhausting.

Singapore and others long worried that Timor-Leste lacked the human resources. Dili’s response has been to professionalise fast. It created ASEAN coordination units in every central ministry, trained diplomats in English and regional procedures, and seconded officials to Laos and Malaysia to learn how to organise ASEAN meetings.

Malaysian officials now say Timor-Leste has met six of the seven key readiness criteria set out in the 2023 roadmap. The remaining one — hosting capacity — will be a work in progress. If the traditional alphabetical rotation holds, Timor-Leste could chair ASEAN sooner than expected. That will be the ultimate test of whether this historic admission was visionary or premature.

A Domestic Gamble

At home, the news has stirred rare unity. Gusmão and Ramos-Horta — old comrades who have sometimes been political rivals — now stand together, selling ASEAN as both a source of pride and a development plan.

The argument is simple: integration will attract investors, create jobs, and connect Timor-Leste’s youth to a broader labour market. Stronger economic ties with neighbours such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore could improve food security, logistics, and access to healthcare.

There is also a subtler point. ASEAN’s rules and reporting requirements may help discipline Timor-Leste’s own governance. The country is one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies, with peaceful transfers of power and a free press, but its institutions remain fragile and its bureaucracy politicised.

By joining ASEAN, Dili effectively invites external scrutiny and benchmarking. As one Timorese civil-society leader put it, “It’s a bit like enrolling in a regional school — now we have to do the homework.”

India’s Warm Welcome

Among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Timor-Leste was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called the moment “historic and heart-warming.”

“India warmly welcomes Timor-Leste into the ASEAN family,” Modi said in a statement from New Delhi. “As a close partner of ASEAN and a supporter of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, we believe Timor-Leste’s membership will strengthen ASEAN’s unity and centrality and deepen regional cooperation.”

India was one of the earliest countries to recognise Timor-Leste’s independence in 2002. Its endorsement now underscores New Delhi’s broader ‘Act East’ policy, which seeks closer trade, maritime, and digital connectivity with Southeast Asia. For India, Timor-Leste’s inclusion reinforces ASEAN’s cohesion at a time when the Indo-Pacific’s institutional balance is increasingly important.

Dili, for its part, has welcomed the support. Indian technical assistance in education, digital governance, and renewable energy is already expanding. As a small state entering a crowded regional stage, Timor-Leste knows it will need all the friends it can get.

Politics and Principle

Timor-Leste’s entry was not without controversy. Myanmar’s junta reportedly tried to block its admission, accusing Dili of supporting the parallel National Unity Government, which opposes military rule.

ASEAN proceeded regardless—a quiet but meaningful signal that no single member can hold the bloc hostage. It was also, in its own understated way, a reaffirmation that democratic legitimacy still carries weight in Southeast Asia, however carefully phrased.

Timor-Leste’s moral clarity has often made regional diplomats uneasy, but it also gives ASEAN a voice of conscience it sometimes lacks. Gusmão and Ramos-Horta have promised not to lecture their neighbours, but neither is likely to remain silent on human rights or self-determination. As Ramos-Horta told journalists in Kuala Lumpur, “We will speak with humility — but we will also speak from experience.”

What Success Might Look Like

For all the celebration, the measure of success will be what changes on the ground.

Five years from now, will Timorese farmers sell coffee and shrimp across ASEAN markets? Will trucks move more easily across the Indonesian border? Will clinics have medicine, and schools electricity? Will fewer young people leave because they see a future at home?

That is what ASEAN membership must eventually mean — not just flags at summits, but tangible progress for ordinary citizens.

The world will watch whether Timor-Leste becomes a thoughtful contributor rather than a symbolic newcomer. Ramos-Horta has said the country hopes to act as a bridge between small states and larger powers, as well as between Southeast Asia and the Pacific islands. “We know what it means to be ignored,” he said. “That gives us a special duty to listen to others.”

For ASEAN, too, this is a test. If the bloc can help lift its poorest member without losing momentum, it will prove that regionalism in Southeast Asia still matters — that unity can be more than ceremony.

From Guerrilla Leader to Global Statesman

Few images capture the sweep of this story better than that of Xanana Gusmão himself.

Emerging gaunt but defiant from an Indonesian prison in 1999, at seventy-nine, he sat in 2025, at a polished table in Kuala Lumpur, signing the Declaration that welcomed Timor-Leste into ASEAN — as foreign leaders applauded the man who once commanded a resistance army from the jungle.

Timor-Leste remains poor, fragile, and dependent on an uncertain future beneath the Timor Sea. Yet, after decades on the margins, it now sits at Southeast Asia’s central table — not as an observer or a guest, but as a full member of the family.

That, as Gusmão said with quiet pride, “is history made — and history to be written anew.”

About the author: Ramesh Jaura is a journalist with 60 years of experience as a freelancer, head of Inter Press Service, and founder-editor of IDN-InDepthNews. His work draws on field reporting and coverage of international conferences and events. [IDN-InDepthNews]

