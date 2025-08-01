DNC Leaders Are Pretending That U.S. Weapons Don’t Enable the Slaughter in Gaza

Israeli soldiers use binoculars to look at damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, from southern Israel on 13 August 2025. Credit: Ariel Schalit. Source: OPB - Photo: 2025

By Norman Solomon*

SAN FRANCISCO, USA | 26 August 2025 (IDN) — This week will go down in history as a time when the governing body of the Democratic Party had a chance to oppose the U.S. government’s arming of Israel. But with the first Democratic National Committee meeting in seven months getting underway on Monday, the DNC’s leadership is determined to derail a resolution calling for “an arms embargo and suspension of military aid to Israel.”

Manoeuvring to sidetrack that resolution, DNC Chair Ken Martin and all five vice chairs are sponsoring a counter-resolution that does little more than repeat the kind of hollow rhetoric that President Biden and Vice President Harris offered about Israel and Gaza last year.

Martin and the vice chairs “have aimed to blunt the power of the resolution on Gaza by introducing their own, watered-down resolution that stops far short of calling for an end to arms shipments to Israel,” my RootsAction colleague Sam Rosenthal points out. It’s an approach that helped to defeat the Democratic ticket last year, as polling clearly shows. Recycling it now is even more oblivious to the roar of public opinion.

But the half-dozen top DNC officers are eager to scuttle the arms-embargo resolution as fast as possible without having to vote on it themselves. If the Resolutions Committee rejects the resolution on Tuesday, as appears likely, it won’t get to the entire 448-member DNC for a vote.

That seems to explain the response from DNC Vice Chair Shasti Conrad a few days ago, when I asked whether she would co-sponsor the arms-embargo resolution. “I haven’t decided,” she replied. “Will probably see how the [resolutions] committee votes and the discussion and will make a real-time decision.” Waiting to “see how the committee votes” is a way to stall until the resolution is no longer on the table.

Arms Embargo Resolution

A different but no less evasive response came from the most powerful DNC vice chair, Jane Kleeb, who is also the president of the ASDC association of state party chairs (“the only national party organization focused exclusively on the current and future needs of State Democratic Parties”). When I asked Kleeb whether she supported, opposed or was neutral about the arms-embargo resolution, she would only say: “I’ve sponsored a resolution on Gaza with other officers. I hope everyone comes to the table with an agreed-upon joint language.”

Martin and his allies have already tried — and failed — to drastically weaken the arms-embargo resolution. Its sponsor is a new DNC member, Allison Minnerly, a 26-year-old youth organizer in Central Florida. On her way to Minneapolis for the meeting, Minnerly told me that – while she wasn’t closed to the possibility of accepting amendments to her resolution – it must “keep the core message.”

The resolution’s core message — “an arms embargo and suspension of military aid to Israel” — is exactly what has provoked such strong opposition from the DNC leadership. In sharp contrast, the counter-resolution from party leaders doesn’t even slightly criticize Israel for its methodical, large-scale killing of Palestinian people, now in its twenty-third horrendous month.

Just days ago, the Guardian reported that “figures from a classified Israeli military intelligence database indicate five out of six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza have been civilians, an extreme rate of slaughter rarely matched in recent decades of warfare.”

The Human Cost

The official estimate of the carnage in Gaza — 60,000 direct deaths, including 18,500 children —is very likely a significant undercount. Meanwhile, by providing upwards of 69 percent of Israel’s arms imports, the United States has been making it all possible.

Chair Martin and three of the DNC vice chairs — Pennsylvania state representative Malcolm Kenyatta, attorney Reyna Walters-Morgan in North Carolina, and Nevada-based labour advocate Artie Blanco — did not respond to repeated requests for comment on whether they support the arms-embargo resolution.

Along with backing from all the vice chairs, Martin’s resolution got some outside help in the drafting process. “This resolution was crafted with the input of Democratic Majority for Israel, a group whose super PAC worked to oust former Representatives Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush,” The Nation reports. Naturally, DMFI has put out a press release denouncing the arms embargo resolution.

More than ever, on the subject of Israel and the Palestinian people, it’s the DNC leadership versus a huge majority of Democrats nationwide. One poll after another this year has found that — in the words of a headline over a Brookings analysis this month — “support for Israel continues to deteriorate, especially among Democrats and young people.”

A Gallup poll in July found that only 8 percent of Democrats said they approved of Israel’s military action in Gaza. That poll lines up with the conclusions from Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other (including Israeli) human rights organizations that have reported Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Minnerly’s resolution to suspend military aid has garnered notable support from young Democratic leaders.

Midway through last week, the president of the official College Democrats of America organization (who is also a DNC member), Sunjay Muralitharan, tweeted: “As the National President of @CollegeDems, I’m proud to co-sponsor the DNC Resolution calling for an arms embargo and explicit recognition of a Palestinian State. Young Americans have made their voices clear. A modern Democratic Party must stand against global injustice.”

On Friday, the leader of the official group, the High School Democrats of America, issued a similar statement. “As National Chair of @hsdems, I represent American youth in the Democratic Party,” Zayed Kadir tweeted. “That’s why I’m proud to co-sponsor a DNC Resolution demanding an Arms Embargo and recognition of Palestine. The youth voice is clear. Our party must stand against injustice — at home and abroad.”

Grassroots Defiance

The top of the DNC power structure has exerted pressure on Minnerly to dilute or withdraw her resolution, but she has refused to be intimidated. When we spoke over the weekend, her tone was measured, emphatic and resolute. And in response to follow-up questions about her approach to organizing, she emphasized that “we don’t wait for change: we create it. It isn’t easy, but it’s worth fighting for policies and ideals that represent you.”

Minnerly added: “The reality is that not many folks know that resolutions can relate to policy. This experience has taught me – and many watching from the sidelines — that even within the party structure, there is the ability to work towards the future we want as Democrats.”

But the counter-resolution from DNC leaders shows that they are continuing to drift into a sealed-off political galaxy, very far from where Democrats are now in the United States. Consider the responses this month when the Economist/YouGov Poll asked Democrats this question: “Do you think that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinian civilians?” Here are the results: Yes, 65 percent. No, 8 percent. “Not sure,” 27 percent.

Those numbers show that, about Israel and Gaza, the DNC’s officers are guilty of political malpractice — and actively complicit with what most Democrats in the nation see as genocide.

At the same time, to put it mildly, the party can hardly afford to alienate its base further.

The New York Times has just published an in-depth analysis of voter registration data, with stunning conclusions: “The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls. Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot. That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from.”

The possibility that the Democratic Party will climb out of the “deep political hole” is especially remote because its leaders — not only DNC Chair Martin but also Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries — are functioning as if navigating politics in some bygone era. As apologists for Israel, they’re doing major damage to Democratic prospects for next year’s midterm elections or defeating the Republican ticket in 2028.

Meanwhile, Israel continues with mass killing and genocide made possible by the U.S. government.

*Norman Solomon is the national director of RootsAction and executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. The paperback edition of his latest book, War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, includes an afterword about the Gaza war. [IDN-InDepthNews]

