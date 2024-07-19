Call for Effective Follow-Up Tools for Proposed UN Pact for the Future

By J Nastranis

NEW YORK | 19 July 2024 (IDN) — The Summit of the Future on 22-23 September at the UN headquarters in New York “presents both an important milestone and another step in the long journey toward greater justice, security, and sustainable development for all nations and peoples”, says an open letter to Heads of State and Government, and United Nations Member States.

The letter emphasizes the critical need for effective and accountable follow-up measures to implement the proposed Pact for the Future—the main outcome document under negotiation—which is intended to revitalize global governance with the United Nations at the center.

Over 50 international leaders, including former heads of state, ministers of government, and leaders of intergovernmental and civil society organizations have signed the letter.

“With the active, sustained engagement of civil society around the world who share the vision and aspiration of more effective multilateralism, UN Member States should ensure a clear, well-designed and dynamic roadmap to implement the Pact for the Future,” signatories of the letter declare.

The letter was released on 17 July during the Ministerial Segment of the 2024 High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council.

The importance of clear benchmarks

The letter highlights the importance of clear benchmarks for implementation to ensure that the over 50 “Action” commitments in the Pact translate into verifiable measures prior to the anticipated review of the Pact two years following its adoption.

One of the signatories to the Open Letter, María Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, former Foreign Minister of Ecuador, and current Executive Director of GWL – Voices for Change and Inclusion’ (GWL-Voices), said, “GWL Voices believes that the Pact for the Future should serve as a promise, commitment, and action-driven pathway toward a revitalized, rejuvenated, and gender-equal United Nations.”

Another signatory to the Open Letter, Danilo Türk, former President of Slovenia and current President of the Club de Madrid, said, “The Summit of the Future must serve to rebuild trust in multilateral cooperation, vital for the future of humankind, and lay down a concrete, collective plan that champions the cause of peace, sustainable economic growth, and an environment where individuals can achieve their fullest potential. With wise leadership and determined action, the challenges of our era can be resolved and a new chapter of human development opened.”

Mandeep S. Tiwana, Chief Officer – Evidence and Engagement at CIVICUS—a global alliance of civil society organisations and activists dedicated to strengthening citizen action and civil society throughout the world—told IDN: “It’s shocking that almost nine years after Agenda 2030 was adopted with much fanfare that just 17 % of the SDG targets are on track. More than a third show stagnation or regression according to the UN’s latest progress report.”

Tiwana points out that Governments who are ultimately responsible for delivery have rightly pointed out inadequate fulfilment of ODA commitments leading to funding gaps and to the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and conflicts.

“But too few are willing to admit that instead of treating civil society as partners in sustainable development they have actively gone after activists and organisations who have exposed high level corruption, serious rights violations and conscious discrimination of excluded minorities.”

Protecting and expanding civic space

Tiwana warns that unless, there is strong political will to create enabling environments for civil society participation, current trends will persist, depriving communities of the benefits of innovative solutions, inclusive service delivery and transparency, accountability and participation brought by civil society. “Protecting and expanding civic space is thus crucial to achieving success with the SDGs.”

The letter emphasizes: “Civil Society has demonstrated its capacity and commitment to work toward a successful Summit outcome. Through the introduction of a bold and far-reaching People’s Pact for the Future and at the 2024 UN Civil Society Conference in Support of the Summit of the Future, held on 9-10 May in Nairobi, Kenya, where delegates established some 20 promising ‘ImPACT Coalitions’ to raise ambition and support follow-up on Pact for the Future Actions and Commitments.” [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image credit: United Nations