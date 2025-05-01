Burkina Faso Forging Stronger Partnership with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the 'Great Patriotic War'. Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov, RIA Novosti - Photo: 2025

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

MOSCOW, 11 May 2025 (IDN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Burkina Faso counterpart, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, have agreed to step up efforts to combat growing extremism and terrorism, which is widespread across the Sahel region, an elongated landlocked territory located between North Africa (Maghreb) and West Africa.

The cooperation will take place within the framework of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger are currently run by military governments that have taken power in coups between 2021 and 2022.

The talks between Putin and Traoré took place in Moscow after the symbolic Victory Day military parade held on 9 May at the Red Square.

“We will continue to help the Republic restore the rule of law and constitutional order and assist in suppressing the radical groups that are still active in certain parts of Burkina Faso,” Putin emphasized during the meeting.

Over the past two years, Russia and Burkina Faso have made significant progress in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various areas. In late 2023, the Russian Embassy in Ouagadougou resumed its operations. A regular political dialogue was established.

Even though bilateral trade remains modest, it is nonetheless on the rise, a promising trend that should be encouraged. Russia and Burkina Faso will work together to strengthen economic ties further and diversify mutual trade.

The Burkina Faso Economic Days in Russia in October 2024, which were attended by a high-ranking Burkinabe delegation headed by the Prime Minister, were beneficial in this regard.

Intergovernmental commission

Work is underway to create an intergovernmental commission. A dedicated working group was formed in late 2024.

Russia will continue to help Burkina Faso by training national personnel. The Russian government scholarship quota for Burkinabe citizens has doubled for the 2024–2025 academic year. This year, Russia is prepared to take 27 more students. Russia’s federal budget will cover the tuition. In all, about 3,500 students from Burkina Faso received their education in Russia.

Cultural and humanitarian ties have been promoted since 2024 by the Ouagadougou-based Russia House, which offers Russian language classes, among others.

Cooperation in healthcare and sanitation holds a lot of promise. On April 24–25, Ms Popova visited Ouagadougou. Russia is ready to conduct joint scientific research, develop laboratory infrastructure, and train specialists.

Russia prioritizes humanitarian aid to Burkina Faso as well. Last year, it shipped 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Burkina Faso free of charge. This May, a large shipment of other foods will arrive in Ouagadougou.

Close coordination

Moscow appreciates close coordination with Burkina Faso in the international arena, including at the United Nations and other international organizations. Consultations between Russia and the Confederation of Sahel States have become a valuable new cooperation format. The first meeting took place in April at the level of foreign ministers in Moscow.

President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, was in the Kremlin on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Captain Traoré expressed gratitude for the invitation, indicating the possibility for increased bilateral cooperation and its exponential development.

For better or for worse, Captain Traoré understands that in addition to defence and security and coordinating joint armed forces to fight against growing terrorism, there is the necessity to develop its production, industry, and engineering because it is crucial for Africa.

Captain Traoré pointed out that having a strong army involves important building and training staff. In Africa, there are many expectations regarding the need for military equipment and hardware. “We would like to ask for help, and the main thing you can help us with is the transfer of technology and know-how and sharing experience,” finally stressed Captain Traoré.

Broadly, Moscow has been laying the foundations for its military deployment in Burkina Faso and negotiating with Chad, Mali and Niger to become key military partners in the West African region. That elongated region constantly faces frequent threats of terrorism from militant groups, which requires adequate security action measures to combat the threats.

With abundant human and natural resources, these West African countries are underdeveloped, usually accusing France and other Western powers of their economic conditions, system of governance, and poor policies, which essentially hinder sustainable development. For decades, the greater part of the population was impoverished in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which are located in West Africa.

*Kester Kenn Klomegah focuses on current geopolitical changes, foreign relations and economic development-related questions in Africa with external countries. Most of his articles have been reprinted in several reputable foreign media outlets. [IDN-InDepthNews]

