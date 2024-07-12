BRICS Parliamentary Forum Seeks to Strengthen Multilateralism for Global Security

By Tajul Islam*

DHAKA | 12 July 2024 (IDN) — The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum convened in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 11 and 12, 2024, under the theme “The Role of Parliaments in Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.” This year’s plenary session focused on “The BRICS Parliamentary Dimension: Prospects for Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation.” The forum brought together parliamentarians, government officials, and dignitaries from BRICS nations and beyond to discuss critical issues facing the global community and explore ways to enhance international cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the forum and highlighted the importance of multilateralism in addressing global challenges. His participation, announced by Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, underscored Russia’s commitment to fostering cooperation among BRICS nations and other participating countries. Putin’s speech emphasized the need for fair and safe development, aligning with Russia’s priorities during its presidency of the BRICS group.

The forum saw the participation of around 400 delegates from 16 countries, including BRICS members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as other invited nations like Egypt, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the forum, expressing his eagerness and sharing a post on his X (former Twitter) account. “Looking forward to strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation with BRICS and the invited countries. Eager to meet and connect with the vibrant Indian Diaspora during this visit,” Om Birla posted. His presence underscored India’s active role in BRICS and its commitment to enhancing multilateral relations.

Central theme

The central theme of this year’s forum, “The Role of Parliaments in Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security,” reflects the current geopolitical landscape and the need for collaborative efforts to address global issues. The discussions aimed to enhance the efficiency of international relations and promote their democratization, highlighting the role of parliaments in shaping a multipolar world order.

Natalya Kochanova, Chair of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, proposed the idea of holding a parliamentary security summit in the BRICS+ format. She emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence and good-neighborly relations, urging all progressive forces to join efforts in ensuring common and indivisible security. Kochanova’s remarks resonated with the forum’s broader objective of fostering international peace and stability through dialogue and cooperation.

The forum provided a unique platform for parliamentarians to discuss pressing global issues, such as food security, sustainable development, and conflict resolution. Alexander Dvoinykh, chair of the Federation Council’s agrarian and food policy committee highlighted the significance of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing food security challenges. He pointed out that illegal sanctions, restrictions, and bans exacerbate food crises in various regions, and emphasized the need for concrete proposals to ensure uninterrupted food supplies to developing countries.

Inter-parliamentary cooperation

During the forum, participants discussed ways to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation within the BRICS framework and beyond. A key outcome of the discussions was the proposal to hold a BRICS+ Parliamentary Summit on international peace, security, and sustainable development. This summit aims to provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration in resolving conflicts through fair, equal, and mutually respectful dialogue.

The forum also served as a platform to showcase regional and global strategic peacekeeping initiatives. Natalya Kochanova highlighted Belarus’s commitment to peace and stability, citing the country’s recent high-level international conference on peace and security. She proposed the BRICS+ Parliamentary Summit as a follow-up move to discuss conflict resolution and peacekeeping initiatives. This proposal aligns with the forum’s broader goal of enhancing multilateralism and promoting equitable global development and security.

The forum provided an opportunity for bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines. Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that the Russian President would hold several separate meetings with forum participants. These meetings aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for further cooperation among BRICS nations and other participating countries.

Additionally, the forum featured a session of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, bringing together lawmakers from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. These discussions focused on enhancing regional cooperation and addressing common challenges through parliamentary diplomacy.

Critical role of parliaments

A significant outcome of the forum was the planned signing of a protocol to the memorandum of understanding and the adoption of a joint declaration. These documents aim to formalize the commitments of participating countries to strengthen multilateralism and enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation. The joint declaration is expected to outline specific actions and initiatives to address global challenges and promote equitable development and security.

The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg highlighted the critical role of parliaments in strengthening multilateralism and addressing global challenges. The forum provided a platform for high-level discussions on issues such as food security, sustainable development, and conflict resolution. The participation of key leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in shaping a multipolar world order.

Proposals such as the BRICS+ Parliamentary Summit on international peace, security, and sustainable development reflect the forum’s commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration in addressing global issues. The signing of protocols and declarations further formalizes the commitments of participating countries to work together in promoting equitable global development and security.

As the BRICS nations and other participating countries continue to navigate the complexities of the 21st century, forums like the BRICS Parliamentary Forum play a crucial role in enhancing international cooperation and promoting a fair and secure world for all.

*Tajul Islam, a senior journalist and Special Correspondent of Weekly Blitz writes on a broad-range of issues in local and international media. Follow him on X@tajulraj1 [IDN-InDepthNrews]

Image source: Anadolu Ajansi