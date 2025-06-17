Barrick’s Tanzanian Gold Twiga Minerals Corporation and its Impact on the Nation’s Future

Barrick Country Manager Tanzania, Dk. Melkiory Ngido (Right), hands over a dummy cheque to the Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan (Second Right), and the Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Planning and Investment, Professor Kitila Mkumbo (Second Left), as the Twiga Board Director, Mr Andrew Mwangakala, looks on. - Photo: 2025

By Kizito Makoye

NORTH MARA, Tanzania | 17 June 2025 (IDN) — The sun crests over the savannah in a blaze of gold. A low rumble stirs the red earth as hulking machines crawl over the pit’s edge like beetles on a carcass.

Below, men in safety gear signal toward a network of tunnels and conveyor belts where Tanzania’s treasure—its gold—is being wrested from ancient rock.

At North Mara mine, just miles from the Kenyan border, a quiet revolution is underway. And at its centre is a partnership that has redefined the rules of engagement between a global mining giant and an African nation determined to reclaim its wealth.

This is the new face of Tanzania’s mining frontier—where geology, diplomacy, and development converge in a pact forged not just in boardrooms, but also on the promise of equitable prosperity.

It all began in 2019, when Tanzania made a bold move that stunned the mining world.

After years of disputes over taxes and ownership, the government struck a joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation, giving birth to the Twiga Minerals Corporation—a 50-50 partnership named after the Swahili word for giraffe, the national symbol of vision and stature.

Today, that partnership is bearing glittering fruit. According to the Tanzania Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TEITI), Twiga Minerals is now responsible for 51% of all government mining revenues.

And the figures are staggering. At a recent “Dividend Day 2025” ceremony at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Samia Suluhu Hassan received a ceremonial cheque of 93.6 billion Tanzanian shillings—a new record in dividend payments. That’s on top of the 84 billion shillings paid in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

For a country long plagued by opaque contracts and lost revenues, this is more than an economic win—it’s a restoration of trust.

From Gold Dust to GDP

Finance Minister Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, in his 2025/26 budget speech, called mining “one of the fastest-growing engines of our economy,” revealing that the sector’s contribution to GDP had risen from 6.8% in 2020 to 10.1% in 2024.

More telling is the leap in growth rate—from 7.3% to 8.3%—a signal that investment is not just deepening, but accelerating.

Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu credits the Twiga model as a game changer. “We’ve collected 1.28 trillion shillings this year from dividends and other contributions from profitable commercial ventures. This is funding our schools, hospitals, and infrastructure,” he said.

In total, Barrick has injected over $4.24 billion into Tanzania’s economy since 2019, including $888 million in 2024 alone, according to Mark Bristow, President and CEO.

Most of that capital flows directly to Tanzanians—96% of the workforce are locals, and 53% are from communities surrounding the mines.

More than just jobs, Barrick is leaving an indelible mark in communities. In 2024 alone, the company invested $5 million in healthcare, clean water, and education, pushing its total social investment to $15.8 million since 2019.

“We’ve gone beyond the license to operate,” Bristow said during his latest visit. “We’re building relationships. Real, lasting ones.”

Gold Beneath, Hope Above

On a dusty hillside near the Barrick North Mara Gold Mine, 15-year-old Nyambura splashes her face with cool water from a newly installed community tap in the village of Nyangoto, nestled within Nyamongo in the Tarime district, Mara region.

Until two years back, her mother had to walk seven kilometres daily to fetch water from a polluted stream, but now, a monumental clean and safe water project has come to life, transforming lives across the region.

Spearheaded by Barrick North Mara Gold Mine and funded through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, the construction costs have reached a staggering 999 million shillings.

This vital initiative now delivers piped clean and safe water to 3,737 households, positively impacting and serving a population of 34,678 in the neighbouring villages of Nyangoto, Mjini Kati, Matongo, and Nyabichune.

Through its 21 carefully positioned water collection points within the Matongo ward, this project not only quenches widespread thirst but also fosters a profound sense of community and well-being for those residing near the North Mara mine.

These ripple effects are not isolated. In 2024, 83% of Barrick’s total spending went to local suppliers, with 75% of that to Tanzanian companies, exceeding its local content target by 14 percentage points.

And the gains aren’t just for large-scale mining. Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde says the government is rolling out support for small-scale miners too—drilling rigs, access to loans, and a framework for value addition that will see more minerals refined domestically rather than exported raw.

To boost research and transparency, a state-of-the-art mineral testing laboratory is set to be built in Dodoma with Finnish cooperation, placing Tanzania on the regional map for mineral analysis and certification.

Closing One Chapter, Opening Another

Even as some mines reach the end of their lifespans, their story is far from over.

The Buzwagi Mine, once one of the country’s largest gold producers, is being reborn as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). “We’re turning old pits into platforms for industry and innovation,” Mavunde explained.

The transformation isn’t just geological; it’s structural. Since 2020, Tanzania has overhauled its Local Content Act and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) guidelines to ensure more Tanzanians benefit directly. Investors are now required to partner with local enterprises, train local staff, and contribute visibly to surrounding communities.

Mavunde calls this a “new era of mining—where equity, sustainability, and national pride walk hand in hand.”

Beneath the Surface

From the sprawling ore veins of North Mara to the boardrooms of Dar es Salaam, a rare alignment of interests has emerged. The rocks may be ancient, but the vision is modern: a Tanzania where mining is not just an extractive industry but a driver of inclusive development.

As twilight descends on the mine site, floodlights flicker on and drills hum into motion. For the miners, it’s the start of another shift. For Tanzania, it’s the dawn of something bigger—a future written not just in gold, but in grit, governance, and a growing sense of shared destiny. [IDN-InDepthNews]

