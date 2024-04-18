An International Treaty to Fight Plastic Pollution is Heading Towards its Final Run

By Thalif Deen

UNITED NATIONS | 18 April 2024 (IDN) — The overwhelming threat of plastic pollution, mostly on high seas and oceans, has long been described as one of the world’s impending environmental disasters.

“With a garbage truck worth of plastic entering the ocean every minute, the ocean has long been ground zero for the plastic pollution problem”, says Ocean Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group based in Washington, D.C.

Yet just as the world is coming to realize the dangers of plastic pollution and take action to prevent it, the petrochemical industry is poised to invest billions in expanding plastic production by 40 per cent in the next few decades, says the Washington-based Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL).

If they succeed, plastic will outweigh fish in our oceans by 2050, the Center has warned.

Meanwhile, a new round of UN negotiations on the proposed global plastics treaty, with the participation of over 175 countries, will take place in Ottawa next week (April 23-29).

The treaty is expected to be finalized in November of this year in Busan, South Korea.

Researchers from the University of California (UC) Berkeley and UC Santa Barbara are attending the upcoming negotiations in the Canadian capital.

Dr. Douglas McCauley, University of California (UC) Santa Barbara and Adjunct Professor at UC Berkeley, said President Biden’s commitment to supporting the environment, climate action, and environmental justice has been very clear.

“So, it’s perplexing that he has shown a lack of leadership on ending plastic pollution in the UN Treaty, which would tackle all three of these fronts.”

“What’s more significant is that addressing plastic pollution is a bipartisan environmental issue: Eight in ten Americans have expressed concern about plastic pollution and called for action,” he said.

According to CIEL, to date, negotiators have failed to make substantive decisions on the treaty’s content—an issue compounded by a lack of clarity around how decisions will be made and the continued use of delay tactics.

With the fifth and final negotiations scheduled for November, negotiations must be back on track.

“Plastic is a pollutant of unique concern, as it does not break down quickly and instead accumulates in the environment as more is produced,” CIEL said.

“It carries toxic impacts throughout its life cycle—from the impacts of oil and gas drilling, to plastic refining and manufacture, to waste management, to plastic pollution that ends up in our oceans and environment.”

Taken in aggregate, these impacts from plastic’s life cycle can be measured in human health and climate change.

An urgent, global effort is needed to stop the flood of plastic pollution at its source.

CIEL said it is working at multiple levels to confront the plastic crisis—advocating for an international treaty on plastic pollution and other measures at the global level, supporting communities in local infrastructure fights to stop the plastics buildout, and exposing the deep impacts plastic has on health, climate, and planet throughout its toxic life cycle.

Dr. Roland Geyer, Professor of Industrial Ecology at Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UC Santa Barbara, said the solution to tackling plastic pollution is obvious: make less plastic and reuse and recycle more.

“But in a world drowned in so much plastic, finding a way out of the trash on the global, national or even local level is daunting”.

That’s why data is so useful in clearing through the clutter.

He pointed out, “Our tool clearly shows that there are five relatively simple and straightforward policies the UN plastics treaty can enshrine that will have real impact.”

According to Ocean Conservancy, some of the issues to come up during next week’s negotiations include:

The current status of the negotiations and what elements are central to a strong treaty;

What must the Biden administration do to tackle plastic pollution at home and as part of the treaty negotiation process; state-level policies on plastic pollution?;

Why can efforts to curtail “ghost gear” (plastic fishing gear lost or discarded at sea that endangers and kills sea life) profoundly impact ocean health?

Microplastics research reveals how these plastics enter our body through the protein we eat; the state of chemical recycling; and more.

Dr. Nivedita Biyani, Researcher on Global Plastic Modeling at Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory, UC Santa Barbara, said: ” With the right policy instruments, plastic pollution and its associated GHG emissions can be decreased to near zero by 2050. The research shows that packaging, textiles, and construction are the biggest consumers of plastic as a raw material under a business-as-usual scenario. The biggest policy levers we can pull are investing in collection and recycling and mandating a minimum recycling content percentage to make a dent in the curve.”

Neil Nathan, Project Scientist, Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory, UC Santa Barbara said: “Today, a mountain of plastic pollution is choking our rivers and oceans, essential for a healthy planet. The plastics industry produces more greenhouse gas emissions than either the global aviation sector or marine shipping”.

“This treaty presents a monumental opportunity in a time of urgency to not only reduce our dependence on plastic but also to take another step toward our collective climate goals. Legally binding and specific measures are necessary to avoid a watered-down agreement that fails to meet the moment.” [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo source: Encyclopædia Britannica

