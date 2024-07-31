An Indian Business School of Administration Champions Sustainable Entrepreneurship

By Caroline Mwanga

NEW YORK | 31 July 2024 (IDN) — United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) has commended Chandigarh Business School of Administration (CBSA) in India, for emerging as a frontrunner in nurturing future business leaders equipped with a focus on sustainable growth and social responsibility. According to UNAI, through a series of well-curated events and programs, CBSA is fostering an environment that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and education with a keen eye on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Last year, CBSA hosted an expert session titled “Entrepreneurial Strategies for Sustainable Growth.” Ms. Kanika Rajdev, founder and CEO of Mindcog, shared her valuable insights with students. The session focused on the importance of integrating sustainable practices into business strategies, particularly in today’s rapidly evolving business environment. This interactive session sparked lively discussions, with students actively participating and sharing their own entrepreneurial ideas. This event aligns with SDGs for Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

From Ideas to Startups: Varta Series Equips Students for Success

Continuing the momentum, CBSA organized another event under the Varta series—a platform for knowledge sharing and fostering innovation. Titled “The 3 C’s of Innovation – Collaborate, Communicate & Create,” the event focused on the crucial steps of transforming innovative ideas into successful startups. Discussions centered on achieving “Value Proposition Fit” and “Business Fit,” equipping students with practical knowledge on aligning their innovative ideas with market needs. Emphasis was placed on the importance of collaboration, communication, and creativity in the journey of entrepreneurship. This program equips future business leaders with the skills necessary to navigate the real world of business creation.

Faculty Development for Enhanced Sustainability Education

Understanding the significance of faculty in shaping future business leaders, CBSA, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Management Association (CMA), organized a 5-day Faculty Development Program, themed “Emerging trends in management education and innovative research methodology.” The program provided faculty members with valuable insights on integrating SDGs into their teaching and research activities. This enriched learning experience aims to enhance the quality of education at CBSA and ensure students graduate with a strong understanding of sustainable business practices.

Building on the commitment to SDGs, CBSA partnered with the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) to conduct a special training session. Mr. Omar Hernández, UNAI’s Programme Manager and Public Information Officer, addressed 40 CBSA faculty members in an online session. Mr. Hernández emphasized the crucial role that academic institutions play in achieving the SDGs by 2030. He provided a detailed explanation of the 17 SDGs and highlighted ways in which institutions can contribute to these global goals. Empowering faculty with knowledge on SDGs equips them to effectively integrate these crucial aspects into the curriculum, preparing students to be responsible leaders in the future.

Igniting the Spark of Entrepreneurship for Community Upliftment

Recognizing the potential of entrepreneurship in addressing social challenges, CBSA organized B-STARTER-SEASON 6, a three-day event, themed “Idea Initiation to Implementation for Community Upliftment.” The event aimed to create awareness among aspiring entrepreneurs about the positive impact they can create. The programme included an Entrepreneurship Development Program, workshops with industry experts, and mentorship opportunities. This initiative aligns perfectly with the SDGs, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship that prioritizes community development.

By strategically integrating sustainable growth strategies and SDGs into its curriculum and events, CBSA is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of business education. The focus on practical knowledge, collaborative approaches, and community upliftment positions CBSA as a unique institution fostering entrepreneurship with a global perspective. CBSA graduates will be well-equipped to navigate the dynamic business landscape, contribute to a sustainable future, and address the challenges faced by communities around the world. [IDN-InDepthNews]

For more information about Chandigarh Business School of Administration:

Photo: Inaugural Faculty Development Program inaugural themed “Emerging trends in management education and innovative research methodology” at CBSA. CBSA