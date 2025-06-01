An Era of Extreme Heat: Teleconnections of Glacial Risks from the Arctic to the Third Pole

By Elena Pronina, Consultant, ESCAP; Dr. Valentina Khan, Executive Director of North Eurasia Climate Centre, RosHydroMet; Dr Oksana Lipka, Deputy Director, Yu. A. Izrael Institute of Global Climate and Ecology; Leila Salarpour Goodarzi, Associate Economic Affairs Officer, ESCAP; Sanjay Srivastava, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, ESCAP

BANGKOK, Thailand | 3 June 2025 (IDN) — As extreme heat reshapes our planet, the world’s coldest regions—the Arctic and the Third Pole—are being pushed to their limits. Glaciers are melting, weather patterns are shifting, and the risks are growing fast. But what if the answers to these shared challenges lie not just in science—but in connection?

Across continents, from the North Eurasian Arctic to the high mountains of the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH), new research is revealing that climate change does not act in isolation. These regions are linked through teleconnections — changes in one region’s climate that trigger effects across vast distances. Understanding these links could help us build smarter, more united adaptation strategies.

The Arctic’s warming and the Himalaya’s risk are coupled.

Teleconnections refer to climate anomalies that are connected across vast distances through atmospheric and oceanic circulation systems. In the case of the Arctic and the Third Pole, these teleconnections represent a scientifically established pathway of risk transmission—where warming in the Arctic can influence weather, precipitation, and glacier behavior across Central and South Asia.

The major pathways of teleconnection include:

Atmospheric Circulation Changes: Arctic warming affects the jet stream and planetary waves, which in turn disrupt monsoon patterns and mid-latitude storm tracks.

Stratosphere–Troposphere Coupling: The weakening of the Arctic stratospheric polar vortex can shift pressure systems as far south as the Himalayas.

Oceanic Teleconnections: Arctic sea ice melt can influence the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, impacting South Asian monsoons.

Hydrological Impacts: Changes ultimately influence snow accumulation, melt timing, and glacial lake dynamics in the Third Pole.

Adaptation and resilience to glacial risk

While glacial risk is global and often transboundary in nature, its most profound impacts are typically felt downstream at the local level. Understanding the teleconnections between glacial hazards and their potential impact scenarios is therefore essential. A two-pronged strategy is required.

First, climate risk assessments must move beyond temperature and precipitation to also incorporate snow and glacial dynamics. In this context, ESCAP has launched an initiative to develop comprehensive climate risk profiles for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. This initiative aims to create risk-informed adaptation matrices for key sectors such as agri-food systems, water and energy.

Second, it is critical to identify and address the key drivers of glacial risk impacts. These include weather and climate variability, geographic diversity and terrain complexity, hydrological characteristics, land use and land cover changes, and the exposure of human settlements and critical infrastructure.

Regional cooperation architecture

In the specific context of managing Asian glaciers, a regional cooperation architecture has emerged that links the North Eurasian Arctic, the Third Pole Regional Climate Centre Network (TPRCC-N), and the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH).

The riskscape of this vast glaciated region is captured through seasonal outlooks produced by the North Eurasian Climate Outlook Forum (NEACOF), TPRCC-N, and the South Asia Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) (see Figure). These platforms bring together the expertise of leading hydrometeorological institutions.

ESCAP plays a key role in these platforms by promoting impact-based forecasting (IBF) to inform diverse socio-economic impacts across the Asian glaciated region. While seasonal outlooks are probabilistic and have limitations—such as coarse spatial resolution and long lead times—they serve as an early signal of impending risks. Through IBF, these forecasts are translated into actionable impact scenarios.

By integrating NEACOF’s validated seasonal outlooks with those of TPRCC-N and SASCOF, it becomes possible to capture both the risks and their likely impacts across a continuum—from the North Eurasian Arctic to the Himalayas.

Connecting forecasting to action

In the context of glacial hazards, adaptation and resilience must be approached through a transboundary lens. Whether it is flash floods in Bhutan, glacial lake outburst floods in Tajikistan or permafrost thaw in northern Russia, today’s climate-related disasters are rooted in deeply interconnected systems.

Linking the Arctic and the Third Pole enables a shift from isolated data points to integrated risk strategies. Hydrometeorological agencies, disaster management authorities, and scientific institutions must collaborate across regions.

We are entering an era of extreme climate volatility, and the Arctic and the Third Pole are part of the same planetary system. They must be connected — in research, in policy, and in preparedness.

This is not just climate science — it is climate diplomacy. The International Year of Glacial Preservation in 2025 offers a critical opportunity for collective action.