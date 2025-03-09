The Beijing+30 Action Agenda puts adolescent girls and youth at the heart of all its efforts as the best way to guarantee success, both today and tomorrow. © UN Women - Photo: 2025

By Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury*

NEW YORK | 9 March 2025 (IDN) — This year’s International Women’s Day has been celebrated by the world as we observe two major anniversaries — the 30th for the Beijing Platform for Action adopted in 1995 and the 25th for the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 adopted in 2000.

What a momentous occasion for humanity!

My work has taken me to the farthest corners of the world, and I have seen time and again the centrality of women’s equality in our lives.

Patriarchy and misogyny are the dual scourges pulling back humanity. Men and policies and institutions controlled by them have been the main perpetrators of gender inequality which is a real threat to human progress.

Women’s rights and equality are under threat from a backlash of conservatism and fundamentalism around the world.

We need to remember that women’s equality and empowerment are not only issues concerning women; those are relevant for humanity as a whole – for all of us. This crucial point needs to be internalized by every one of us.

The statement on Women’s Contribution to the Culture of Peace issued during the 1995 Beijing Conference concluded by reaffirming that “Only together, women and men in parity and partnership, can we overcome obstacles and inertia, silence and frustration and ensure the insight, political will, creative thinking and concrete actions needed for a global transition from the culture of violence to the culture of peace.” As Malala said aptly, “We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced.”

Adoption of the UN Security Council resolution 1325 on women and peace and security twenty-five years ago opened a much-awaited door of opportunity for women.

The key focus of 1325 is that women – equal half of humanity – bring in a new breadth, quality and balance of vision to our common effort in the best interest of our planet. Empowered women bring important and different skills and perspectives to the policy making table in comparison to their male counterparts. Women’s equality and participation make our planet safe and secure.

Let me assert in this context that feminism ensures a smart policy which is inclusive, uses all potential and leaves no one behind.

I am proud to be a feminist. All of us need to be. That is how we make our planet a better place to live for all.

This year International Women’s Day is being observed under the theme ‘Accelerate Action’. Collectively, we can truly accelerate action for gender equality.

We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s power, promise and potential.

We, all of us – women and men, particularly men, should always remember that without peace, development is impossible, and without development, peace is not achievable, but without women, neither peace nor development is conceivable.

Let us strive to build a gender equal world. An equal world is an enabled world in every sense.

On this International Women’s Day, let’s make sure women and girls can shape the policies, services and infrastructure that impact on all our lives. And let’s support women and girls who are breaking down barriers to create a better world for everyone.

Our individual actions, conversations, and mindsets can transform our larger society.

Together we can make change happen.

Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury is a Former Under-Secretary-General and High Representative of the UN. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: The Beijing+30 Action Agenda puts adolescent girls and youth at the heart of all its efforts as the best way to guarantee success, both today and tomorrow. © UN Women