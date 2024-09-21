A Cultural Feast of Folk Songs That Unveils the Soul of Sri Lanka

Reviewed by Nandi Jasentuliyana, former Deputy Director-General, United Nations.

LOS ANGELES, USA | 21 September 2024 (IDN) — If you have yet to experience the mesmerizing performances of the Ranwala Balakaya, you’re missing out on a cultural feast that stirs the soul and celebrates Sri Lanka’s rich heritage. Fans of traditional Sri Lankan arts packed the audience at their recent showcase of Sri Lankan Jana Gee (folk songs), a cultural event with high expectations—and they were not disappointed.

From the moment the first note was struck, it became clear that this was more than just a performance; it was an immersive journey into the heart of Sri Lanka’s cultural tapestry.

Caste-based folk poems, known as Jana Kavi, have a rich and significant history in Sri Lanka. These communal songs originated as shared expressions within different caste groups during daily work activities. They include specific songs for various occupations such as farming, cart driving, and mining.

These folk poems served as a means of passing the time and effort during daily tasks and were sung to alleviate feelings of loneliness, sadness, and tiredness. Since Sri Lanka is an agriculture-based country, many songs were sung during collective efforts to assist each other in the fields, including Nelum Kavi, Goyam Kavi, and Kamath Kavi.

Traditional open-air dramas, such as Kolam, Sokari, or Nadagam, have played a vital role in making folk songs remain a popular form of cultural expression. These ancient rites that date back to 1400 A.D. are now rarely performed in contemporary Sri Lanka,

The Ranwala Balakaya, which won the Best Performing Folk Song Trophy at the International Folksong Festival in China in 2001, has long been revered for its unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting traditional Sri Lankan music and dance. Their latest performances on Jana Gee stand as a testament to this noble mission charted by its founder, Maestro Lionel Ranwala.

A Symphony of Authenticity

One cannot speak about the Ranwala Balakaya without acknowledging their impeccable attention to authenticity. The performers donned traditional attire that vividly represented various regions and communities within Sri Lanka. Each costume seemed meticulously chosen to resonate with specific songs, enhancing visual appeal and historical context.

The musical arrangements were equally compelling. Using authentic instruments such as the Geta Bera and Thammattan they transported the audience back in time. The harmony between modern techniques and traditional sounds created a timeless and contemporary auditory experience.

The finale, a unique drumming performance by Rehan Senadeera and Neel Senanayake, left an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of the audience and perhaps reverberated throughout Los Angeles, the City of Angels.

Vocal Brilliance

What truly sets these performances apart is the vocal prowess displayed by each performer. The singers showcased an extraordinary range and control over their voices, delivering everything from hauntingly beautiful melodies to energetic chants with equal finesse.

Their renditions captured the essence of Jana Gee, which is often characterized by emotional depth and narrative richness, as demonstrated by the vocal prowess of Amandya Uthpallie, who sang and danced to the tune of “Rajinata Mama Anda.” and “ Gama Auwlanyang;” and the richness of the voice of Nadun Karunarathne, who opened the show and signalled the audience that it would be one remarkable evening.

Equally memorable were the other items steeped in history and spiritual significance. The emotive delivery left many in the audience visibly moved, a testament to how deeply these songs can touch one’s soul when performed with such skill.

Narrative Depth

Jana Gee are not merely songs; they are stories passed down through generations, encapsulating folklore, moral lessons, and historical events. The Ranwala Balakaya excels in bringing these narratives to life through theatrical elements interwoven into their musical performances.

During one segment focused on ancient village life, performers enacted scenes seamlessly transitioning into song—illustrating how music is interlaced with daily activities like farming or celebrating festivals. This approach provided valuable context for those unfamiliar with these traditions while enriching the experience for those who grew up hearing these tales.

Two acts were designed to demonstrate the hilarity and dynamism ingrained in such artistry as brilliantly depicted by Neel Senanayake as Salupaliya Yaka and Priyantha Seneviratne as the emissary of the Yak Rajuwaraya.

Community Engagement

Another noteworthy aspect is how inclusive these performances are designed for audience participation. At various points throughout the show, audience participation is encouraged, whether through clapping along or joining in simple chorus lines, fostering a sense of community and shared cultural pride.

In the mid-20th century, a new form of popular folk music emerged from traditional folk music, marking the (second) folk revival. This movement, with influential figures such as composers and singers, played pivotal roles in popularizing Sri Lanka’s folk songs. Their impact not only popularized folk songs but also laid the foundation for musicians to innovate and cultivate a distinct Sinhalese music style, thus shaping the modern Sinhalese music we know today.

Maestro Lionel Ranwala performed a yeoman service by establishing the Ranwala Balakaya and forming two groups, one for adults and the other for children. Since his demise, his son Sahan Ranwala, an attorney, has turned his attention to continuing the historical work his father revived.

He is a multitalented actor and narrator who demonstrated theatrical genius while playing several roles and narrating the production, placing the historical context of each act and enhancing the audience’s appreciation.

Attending a Ranwala Balakaya performance on Sri Lankan Jana Gee is not just an evening out; it’s an enriching voyage through time that leaves you profoundly connected to your roots or newly introduced to them in ways you never imagined possible. Their dedication to authenticity combined with modern-day relevance creates an unparalleled artistic experience.

The talented cast of musicians and dancers also included Kasun Dambagolla, Sachinathani Kaushalya, and Dulan Abeyaratne, while Medini Rathnayake and Sajee Perera emceed the event. Kudos to Thusitha De. Silva and T&S Productions for sponsoring the U.S. tour of Ranwala Balakaya. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: Ranwala Balakaya / Ranwala Foundation