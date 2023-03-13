Ukraine War

Russia-Ukraine War: AI Has an Eight-Point Peace Plan

By Devendra Kamarajan

NEW DELHI (IDN) — As the fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues and a diplomatic solution does not seem to be on the cards, Vikas Swarup, a former foreign secretary at India's External Affairs Minister and author of the bestselling book behind the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire shared the response of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT, a new chatbot developed by artificial intelligence, is the buzzword on google that is making headlines for its astonishing capabilities. It is known for its ability to provide a detailed answer to historical arguments to poems on cryptocurrency.

While the AI chatbot acknowledged that finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war, which might be acceptable to both parties, is challenging. But it suggested a possible 8-point solution.

ChatGPT said negotiations between the two countries' leaders should be the first step towards resolving the conflict, and for that, both parties must agree to an immediate ceasefire. It suggested that negotiations should aim to find common ground and establish a framework for future cooperation.

The chatbot also urged Ukraine to agree to decentralize power to the regions where Russian-speaking populations live. This would give the regions more autonomy, including control over their own economic development language, and cultural policies, it noted.

The chatbot further called for economic assistance from global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to help stabilize Ukraine's economy.

“Russia should recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” it added.

A senior leader of India's Congress Party and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor found Mr Swarup's initiative "interesting", but "as he knows, in conflicts, leaders are irrational in ways beyond AI’s comprehension!"

In this specific case, he tweeted, "I can think of several objections from both sides, mainly the Russians…But it’s a great experiment!”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The invasion has caused tens of thousands of deaths on both sides and instigated Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image credit: ATRIA Innovation



