Russia

Russian Technology Companies Seek Partners in India to Tackle Impact of Western Sanctions

By Staff Reporter, The Telegraph Online

KOLKATA, Indien (IDN) — A delegation of Russian companies, led by Russoft, an association of software development companies, held business meetings with companies in the technology sector operating in Bengal, a day ahead of the state’s flagship industry meet—Bengal Global Business Summit on April 20-21.

The Russian delegation comprised companies with interests in software development, engineering, hardware, electronics and industrial automation among others. The delegation was led by Russoft president Valentin Makarov.

The meeting was facilitated by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Indian companies including Tech Mahindra, Wizertech Informatics, GreenBase Industrial and Logistics Park, VTL Electronics and Techno India Group participated in the meeting.

“The Bengal Chamber believes that organising relevant B2B meetings is an important role for creating value for our stakeholders. We are happy to welcome Russoft to Calcutta (Kolkata) and introduce them to our stakeholders,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharya, CEO and director Wizertech Informatics Pvt. Ltd, and co-chairperson, IT Committee, Bengal Chamber.

A high-powered FICCI delegation met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on April 19.

Sanjiv Mehta, president, FICCI, and chief executive officer and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said that the apex industry body was privileged to be a partner of the state government in organising successive editions of the Bengal Global Business Summit.

Centre of Excellence

The state government joined hands with Fujisoft to set up the Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence.

The centre will look to train around 3,500 students in emerging technologies and offer advisory services to the MSME sector.

Education, IT/ITes and MSMEs are three of the nine focussed areas of BGBS.

The centre of excellence has collaborated with one of the world’s leading 3D equipment manufacturing companies, Stratasys, to set up a state-of-the-art 3D printing lab with seven industrial grade machines—the first of its kind in eastern India. [IDN-InDepthNews – 30 April 2022]

Original Link: https://www.telegraphindia.com/business/ahead-of-bengal-global-business-summit-russian-delegates-meet-technology-companies-operating-in-west-bengal/cid/1861416

Photo:

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

We believe in the free flow of information. Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, except for articles that are republished with permission.