Horn of Africa

BRUSSELS (IDN) – The United States has expressed deep concern “for the safety and security of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia”, calling on “the Ethiopian government to uphold its obligations under international law and to take appropriate measures to ensure the protection and safety of all refugees in Ethiopia. Those responsible for egregious abuses or violations against civilians must be held accountable”.

In another development, Somaliland President Bihi Abdi was given a red-carpet welcome during a visit to Djibouti on December 23. Somaliland is seeking international recognition. It runs its own military, currency and central bank.

There is no reaction yet from Somalia to Bihi's visit to Djibouti. Previously Mogadishu cut diplomatic ties with Kenya and Guinea after they pulled out the red-carpet for President Bihi.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s electoral commission announced December 23 dates for much-awaited Senate elections. The Federal Electoral Implementation Team said elections for the Upper House by the Federal Member States (FMS) parliaments will begin next week.

“Registration of candidates for the Upper House elections will begin on December 26, 2020, while State Presidents are expected to issue a list of candidates on December 29, 2020, and elections for Upper House seats will be completed between December 31, 2020, and January 6, 2021,” it said in a statement.

“The Federal and State Electoral Commissions will also on January 7, 2021 conduct the registration, verification and training of members of the traditional elders and civil society participating in the selection of electoral delegates who are detailed in their requirements for the electoral process,” it added.

The commission did not announce dates for the 275-member Lower House elections but noted the selection of delegates will begin January 7. It failed to provide details on when presidential elections will be held.

Somalia’s opposition has maintained it will boycott the elections, demanded reforms and raised concerns about the election commission and its capacity to hold a free, fair and credible vote.

Reported situation in Ethiopia

Colonel Ayalew Beyene, chief of the Metekel Zone federal army Command Post, says 100 civilians were killed in the attacks in Benishangul-Gumuz. Colonel Ayalew further states the perpetrators were “bandits” from the Gumuz community who do not represent the whole community.

Witnesses speak of attacks on civilians in Benishangul-Gumuz: Belay Wajera, a farmer in the western town of Bulen, counted 82 dead bodies in a field near his home after the raid at dawn on December 23. Reuters reports he and his family awoke to the sound of gunshots and ran out of their home as men shouted, “catch them”, he said. His wife and five of his children were shot dead, he was shot in the buttocks while four other children escaped and are now missing.”

7 officials have currently been detained for playing an alleged role in planning the attacks.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announces the launch of a government military task force in Benishangul-Gumuz. The Benishangul-Gumuz communication bureau announced the army has so far killed 42 members of the armed group and reports capturing weapons.

Analysts warn the situation could escalate to an open conflict between the Benishangul-Gumuz and Amhara regional states.

National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has announced its plan to conduct the postponed national election in late May or early June next year.

Report that around 280 Priests of Tigray origin have been imprisoned in Addis Ababa.

Deputy Head of Intergovernmental Bureau, Former Head of Government Communications Affairs Office, Amhara National Regional State, Ethiopia, sends the following personal tweet: “We have to defend ourselves. They don’t let us live. Let us not allow them to live. We are confronted with existential threat. As the former president said, the question is; shall we be vanished or shall they. The choice is clear. They have to vanish!”

#StopWarOnTigre calls for suspension of the handle @AsemahagnAseres which is calling for genocide.

Member of the Horn of Africa Editorial Board, Faisal Roble, states: “Ethiopia is no longer a federal state. PM Abiy violently & methodically removed the leaders of Somali, Oromo, Afar, Amhara, Benshangul- Gomuz, and Tigray. Next step is a constitutional amendment to restore a unitary system. What follows next - peace or war - is anyone's guess.”

PM Abiy publishes article on the ‘law and order operations’ in Tigray, stating he is “determined to ensure our next elections, scheduled to take place in mid-2021, are fair, free, and inclusive, and that the people of Tigray, like all other Ethiopians, shall soon be led by a regional government of their free own choice.”

Reported situation in Tigray

Asimba Democratic Party (ADP) in the Tigray region, has released a press release urging for 1. the immediate end of the ongoing war in Tigray state and to start the banking, medical, telephone, transport, electricity and water services in Tigray state immediately; 2. immediate humanitarian assistance; 3. the Eritrean army, which has been wreaking havoc in Tigray, to leave Tigray territory immediately; 4. the stop to massacring of civilians in the Tigray region and to investigate the ongoing human rights violations by an independent body; 5. to immediately end the ongoing human rights abuses against civilians, including those imprisoned simply for being Tigrinyan; 6. for the federal government to fulfil its responsibility to end the ongoing ethnic cleansing of the Amhara people in Benishangul Gumuz.

World Food Programme delivered food for 35,000 refugees in Adi Harush and Mai Ayni refugee camps, but the convoy to Hitsats and Shimelba camps was unable to deliver aid due to insecurity in the area.

ACT Alliance launches an appeal for funds so that its members in Ethiopia, Ethiopia Orthodox Church Development Inter-Church Aid Commission (EOC-DICAC), Ethiopia Evangelical Mekane Yesus Church (EECMY-DASSC) and Lutheran World Federation (LWF), can respond to the crisis in Tigray.

