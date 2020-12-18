Horn of Africa

Evolving situation

The Government of Sudan has accused Ethiopia of ambushing Sudanese troops on December 15. Four soldiers died. Large military reinforcements deployed by Sudanese army along the border with Ethiopia after clashes in which Sudanese military were killed and wounded, reports Al Sharq newspaper.

Nine priests killed in the Church in Adi Aweshi, Tembien, Tigray, by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops.

Historic Al Nejashi Mosque (the first mosque in Africa) was first bombed and later looted by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops. Tigrayan sources are saying that people have died trying to protect the mosque.

Reported that people have been killed in the Oromo and Amhara region. The killings were carried out by separatist groups. It fuels fears that the conflict will spread to wider Ethiopia as ethnic tensions rise.

Eritrean troops looted St. Mary, a Catholic church in Wukro, Tigray, and stole cars from the compound.

The TPLF reportedly used tanks after the beginning of military actions on November 4th. ENDF forces were besieged in some camps for 10 days, after which they surrendered.

Two doctors report heavy shelling at the start of the offensive. The shelling came from Eritrea, the border of which was 200 meters away. Following the shelling one doctor says that he counted 15 dead and 75 wounded. The second doctor says that they received 200 casualties of which 50 were dead on arrival. They mention a pattern of shelling, then the arrival of government soldiers, followed by Amhara militias and special forces.

The doctors also reported that they had to evacuate the wounded on trucks as it became too dangerous to stay. Subsequently they had to hide for two days as shooting and killings were taking place nearby. They eventually fled to Sudan.

People have walked to Sudan covering distances of 300 km, reports BBC, and they saw many dead civilians on the way. A doctor states: “I have patients who say they saw Eritrean forces in Tigray who committed atrocities, burning houses and destroying farmland.”

Calls for investigation in the war crimes committed by all parties involved in the ground and air offensive which started on November 4th.