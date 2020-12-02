Horn of Africa

Situation Report EEPA HORN No. 14 - 02 December

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route.

EEPA cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda and across Africa. Key in-depth publications can be accessed on the website. Key information (in addition to what is already widely published)

International dimension (as confirmed per 02 Dec)

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen has spoken over the phone to the Foreign Affairs Ministers of Norway and

A letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by Lord Alton of Liverpool, signed by various human rights organisations, urges for pressure for Ethiopian authorities to open a safe humanitarian corridor and expresses concern over the reports of the forceful return of Eritrean refugees.

US President-elect Joe Biden phoned Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta; they discussed regional security and

The US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold an open hearing on the unfolding conflict in Ethiopia on Thursday 3 December. The Global Society of Tigrai Scholars members and members of the Eritrean diaspora in the US express concern over the composition of witnesses for the

EU officials (unidentified by name) have stated that the EU may delay EUR 90 million in budget support to Ethiopia over the impact of the conflict on human rights and international law including war

ICC complaint filed against WHO Chief Tedros Adhanon, in his capacity of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, announced in a press conference by David Steinman, alleging that Ethiopian senior government leadership, including Tedros, controlled Subordinates who committed one or more crimes in 2016 in addition to those committed 2013-2015.

Regional dimension (as confirmed per 02 Dec)

Former Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defence Force Mesfin Hagos, now in exile, claims that Eritrean soldiers have been involved in the fighting from the start and that the Eritrean people have been involved in the war without their knowledge or

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael rejected the notion that he would strike at the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa and stated that he would be open to talks with PM Abiy, if the Ethiopian forces would leave Tigray and depending on the content. (30 Nov)

The TPLF claims to still be heavily

Human Rights (as confirmed per 02 Dec)

A phone recording has emerged supposedly of an Eritrean soldier saying that they had been ordered to murder any Tigrayan. These orders came from the top and were carried out as the Eritrean soldier says to have killed 30 himself. The origins of the recording have not been confirmed.

A phone recording states that Eritrean refugees in Tigray “are in a very miserable situation” and that they are “kidnapped and killed” by forces under command of Eritrea and Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Human rights Commission is urging authorities to immediately cease preventing any passenger from travelling without appropriate legal

CORRECTION SITREP 01 DEC: In Chercher (Tigray Region), fighting 11 days ago resulted in a massacre: people from Yallo (Afar) were hacked to death, burnt or shot, mostly women, young children and elderly. (unconfirmed)

Situation refugees (as confirmed per 02 Dec)

Tigray : The UN has said that food has now run out for nearly 100.000 refugees in the Tigray region.

Tigray: A message reported from an Eritrean refugee from Adi Harush refugee camp states that the refugees have no supply, that between 70-90 are leaving each day and that Amhara forces are searching for the TPLF troops who hid in the area of the camp. They also state Amhara forces broke into the UNHCR office and the ration storage building to search for weapons and soldiers.

Tigray: A message reported from Mai Aini refugee camp states that the water depot has been destroyed, leading to water shortage; the report also states that an Eritrean refugee was shot and killed by a guard for unknown

Many Tigray refugees arrived in Yallo (Afar) and Afar people assisting to the best of their ability with very few resources

Sudan : Nearly half of the refugees registered in Sudan coming from Ethiopia are children and around 43% are women, according to

Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announces: “we have pre-deployed personnel to key locations in Afar and Amhara region to support possible assessment and response missions in Tigray, while negotiations on access ”

The reported situation in Tigray (as confirmed per 02 Dec)

The Ethiopian government states that one of the central TPLF members, Keria Ibrahim, has surrendered to federal

Press and media (as confirmed per 02 Dec)

A journalist of Tigrayan origin, Dawit Kebede, has reportedly been detained in Addis

Witnesses said that he was being verbally and physically abused.

Disclaimer: All information in this situation report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. The publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand the potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. any additional information and corrections. [IDN-InDepthNews – 02 December 2020]

Image credit: EEPA

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

This article is published under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International licence. You are free to share, remix, tweak and build upon it non-commercially. Please give due credit.