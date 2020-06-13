Central Asia

Kazakhstan Concludes One Year of Transition With President Tokayev

By Ramesh Jaura

BERLIN | NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (IDN) – On June 12, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev completed the first year of his term as President of Kazakhstan, traversing a rugged road to multifarious reforms at home, reflecting maturity and stable political transition in Central Asia's biggest nation state. At the same time, he has been strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, building on Kazakhstan's rich experience in negotiating peaceful ways out conflictive situations.

Tokayev succeeded Kazakhstan's first president Nursultan Nazarbayev – a towering figure in Central Asia – garnering 71 per cent of popular vote in 2019 elections. He launched a package of significant political reforms, including on sensitive issues like public assembly. He created the National Council of Public Trust as part of his endeavours to strengthen Kazakhstan.

"In Europe, the prevailing opinion is that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev … is building a social welfare state, where special attention is paid to reducing inequality, improving the quality of life of every Kazakh, and where priority is given to solving the day-to-day problems of the people," said the Chair of the EU-Kazakhstan Friendship Group in the European Parliament, Ryszard Czrnecki.

One of the key initiatives the Kazakh President, closely followed in the European Union, was the creation of the National Council of Public Trust, which discusses the most pressing issues on the domestic agenda, Czrnecki told KAZINFORM news agency.

"As a result of the work of this advisory body, the most important pieces of legislation in the history of modern Kazakhstan law have been developed, namely the new law on political parties and the law on peaceful assemblies," noted Czrnecki, the Polish member of the European Parliament.

The Kazakh President has brought a new impetus, safeguarding evolutionary development. "Ensuring the continuity of power, Tokayev laid a new vector for state development based on dialogue with society, pluralism of opinions and diversity of views," noted the The Economic Times, an eminent Indian newspaper.

He has taken to a reasonable policy on protestors within the country. "We are overcoming the fear of alternative opinion. The government does not believe that disagreement is a destructive or socially dangerous phenomenon…There should be no doubt as to the need for political modernization," Tokayev maintained in one of his speeches in 2019.

"It is time for both society and the state to adequately relate to the public expression of position. This is inevitable and it is better to approach it on its own, consciously, and not under pressure. We need to understand that rallies are not only a right, but a responsibility," Tokayev had stated. Subsequently, Tokayev is strengthening of the protection of the fundamental rights of citizens, allowing a diversity of view in a united nation, modernizing the country's socio-political life, with a Strong President, an influential Parliament and an accountable Government.

According to Tokayev, the government is aware of the demand for further political changes. "Democracy should serve development and creativity, and not estrangement and collapse. We will build our work based on the highest development goals," he once stated.

The threshold to form a political party will be reduced from 40,000 people to 20,000 people in an effort to reduce barriers to equal political participation and expand opportunities for civic engagement. Political parties will also be obliged to have women and youth make up at least 30 percent of their lists, to help amplify those voices in decision-making processes.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also been instructed to start procedures to join the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aimed at abolishing the death penalty. Kazakhstan has maintained a moratorium on capital punishment since December 2003.

Article 174 of the Kazakh Penal Code, which penalises incitement of social, national, tribal, racial, class or religious hatred, will be humanised and will have more clearly defined terms to reduce ambiguity and vagueness.

The Kazakh President had supported the idea of including civil society representatives on the boards of directors of socially significant enterprises in the quasi-public sector. The country’s foreign workers quota will also be reduced by 40 percent next year from 49,000 to 29,000. The government will continue work to prevent discrimination against local workers by foreign employers.

A significant achievement of President Tokayev is to increase public confidence in the state. One of the effective steps in this direction is the creation of a Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve

Tokaev also gave instructions to reduce the number of national companies and the cost of branding events. The introduction of personal responsibility of heads of state bodies, including ministers and akims (governors), in case their deputies are involved in corruption cases, is also an indicator of the openness of the authorities.

An equally important achievement is a new approach to national ideology. In 2020 the 1150th anniversary of al-Farabi, the 175th anniversary of Abai and the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde are celebrated widely on national and international levels.

Tokayev has a rich political experience having served as Chairman of Senate, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. He is well-versed in politics and diplomacy acquired over decades. It is not surprising, therefore, that he has strengthened the country's international position.

President Tokayev's most significant visits abroad included State visits to China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Official visits to Russia in April 2019 (first visit abroad as acting president), the United Arab Emirates in January 2020, and Germany in February 2020.

His multilateral diplomacy involved participation in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in September 2019, the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Uzbekistan in June 2019), a regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Armenia in October 2019, and the Summit of the Heads of States Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States in October 2019.

Besides, in the backdrop of peace deal between USA and Taliban, the Kazakh President has instructed the government to strengthen coordination with foreign partners in a bilateral format and within the multilateral negotiation mechanisms to counter terrorism, extremism, illegal migration and drug trafficking. He wants Kazakhstan to be more actively engaged in promoting its trade and economic interests in Afghanistan. [IDN-InDepthNews – 13 June 2020]

Photo: Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

