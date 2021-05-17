Asia-Pacific

Tahitian Community Keen To Save Endangered Sacred Mountain

By Asia Pacific Report News desk

TAHITI (IDN) — A collective of community groups in Tahiti, trying to preserve a historical-cultural icon at Tautira, have condemned the Tahitian government for “deliberately trying to destroy our heritage”.

The iconic Tahua-Reva is the community’s sacred mountain on the southeastern tip of Tahiti-Iti, the smaller section adjoining the main island of Tahiti.

The community groups have appealed for help in their campaign to save the mountainside.

“All the government sees is [that] the mountain's cliff must be secured to protect against tumbling rocks, and they came up with no alternative other than dynamite [it] because they say it's a cheaper solution,” wrote Vaihei Paepaetaata, a voice of the community groups trying to save the mountainside, in a letter May 15 to Asia Pacific Report.

“Their experts say the danger arises from three stones, 50 tonnes each, which threaten to collapse on the road at the foot of Tahua-Reva mountain. But for us the danger is the <loss of our heritage, the loss of our history and identity.”

Cultural educator and linguist Paepaetaata said that was why she was seeking help in relaying information “as widely as possible” on behalf of her community of Tautira.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for us that such a decision be taken without any consultation with the population. This cultural site is of capital importance for Polynesian heritage in so far as its history is intimately linked to the marae Tapu-Tapu-Tea, which is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“These three stones carry a story and have a powerful energy. They are a resting place for the departing souls before they rise to the firmament called Rauhotu No’ano’a.

“Tahua-Reva is a place of collective memory but unfortunately it is not registered, so no law can protect her from being damaged by humans.

“Tahua-Reva allows me and everyone in my community from Tautira to claim our affiliation to the land and to say:

I have a mountain, its name is TAHUA-REVA

E MOU’A TŌ’U, ‘O TAHUA-REVA

I have a water, it is called VAIT -PIHA

E VAI TŌ’U, ‘O VAIT PIHA

I have a piece of land, it is called FATUTIRA-I-TE-TAI-PA’A’INA

E FENUA TŌ’U, ‘O FATUTIRA-I-TE-TAI-PA’A’INA

“This chant is taught to young children from preschool. What will we show to our children if our mountain is destroyed?

“What meaning will we give to this desecration? What legacy will we leave for them tomorrow?”

Paepaetaata has appealed to Pacific journalists to take up the issue and report their concerns. [IDN-InDepthNews – 17 May 2021]

Photo: Tahua-Reva … the sacred mountain in Tahiti-Iti. Image: #ProtectTahuaReva

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

