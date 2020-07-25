Asia-Pacific

Australia’s COVID-19 Second Wave Blamed On Insecure Jobs

By Kalinga Seneviratne

SYDNEY (IDN) – As a serious second wave of COVID-19 infected Australia with some 5 million people in Melbourne under lockdown, with higher daily rates of infections than in March, the Premier of the worst affected Victoria State Daniel Andrews said that this was the result of insecure jobs.

Andrews said during a daily media briefing on July 22 that a large proportion of people leaving their home while sick were in insecure work and had been forced to choose between self-isolating or getting paid. Out of the 3,810 cases recorded in the state between July 7 and July 21, 3,400 people felt ill but continued to go to work before undergoing testing.

"They'll look at their bank balance, they'll look at the fact that if they don't work the shift, they won't get paid for the shift, they don't have sick leave," he said. The socialist-oriented Premier added, "this is a commentary on insecure work. This is a commentary on this as a feature of the Victorian economy and our national economy."

The state of Victoria recorded 484 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest rate of infections anywhere in Australia since the start of the pandemic in February. In the beginning of June, the number of infections in the state was almost nil and the second wave started after security guards at quarantine hotels for overseas returnees contacted the virus and spread into the community. The Victorian government was forced to request Australian Defense Force assistance after it was revealed that the security guards were untrained part-time workers.

"If we can drive down the number of people who are going to work with symptoms, then we will drive down the number of infections. It is as simple as that. It is one of the biggest contributing factors," argues Andrews, who revealed that last week 53 per cent of people waiting for a coronavirus test result had not self-isolated with many continuing to go to work, to shops, etc.

The Saturday Paper reported this week that the new strain of the virus that is spreading through Victoria and into neighbouring New South Wales state, has come from Europe and America slipping through hotel quarantine. According to a researcher at the University of Melbourne, the original line of virus (from China) died down in Australia, only to be replaced by a new strain that became dominant in Europe as the pandemic unfolded and was “likely bought back to Australia by travellers”.

On June 13th Victoria’s Chief Health Offer Brett Sutton has boasted about the state’s low transmission rates that has allowed it to ease some restrictions. But, within days a new family cluster of infections were recorded in a Melbourne suburb that was later traced to a security guard at Stanford Plaza – a quarantine hotel – who was tested positive to COVID-19. This infection has also spread to patients and healthcare workers at a community health facility in the city. It is also currently spreading rapidly in aged-care centres in both Melbourne and Sydney.

On July 3 more than 300,000 residents across 10 postcodes in Melbourne were put under lockdown. This included 10 towers where new migrants such as from Africa and the Middle East who have come as refugees were living in low-cost government housing. There were complaints by residents of rough lockdown measures imposed by Australian security forces, as well as claims by some media outlets that allowing in migrants with no English language skills is a security threat. According to newspaper report some 500 police officers were sent to guard every floor before the lockdown announcement was made.

“Increasingly, the story of coronavirus in Victoria, and across Australia, is one of a cataclysmic global event that has exploited existing failures in policy and governing institutions. It has been a stress test,” Saturday Paper’s senior reporter Rick Morton argues. “Weaknesses – in the hospital system, in the use of private contractors to perform crucial work, in aged-care funding and staffing, and in the apparent inability of authorities to speak to migrant communities and the marginalised in ways that engage them – have been exposed”.

"The second wave of COVID-19 transmissions has also triggered a debate about the Australian government’s definition of elimination and suppression of the virus. So far the government has focused on a suppressing the virus or a “flattening of the curve” strategy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that the government’s strategy is “no community transmission” of coronavirus. Premier Andrews told reporters recently that to achieve elimination of the virus it will require more than a 6 weeks lockdown. “However, as a result of the suppression strategy you can achieve zero cases for a long period of time and have a degree of confidence that you have beaten the thing, then that is a fantastic outcome,” he noted.

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth suggested in a commentary in Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month that authorities had dubbed the success achieved in other parts of Australia as “aggressive suppression” not elimination. He described this as a strategy where you reduce to zero the number of infections in Australia and target deliberate public health interventions to prevent re-establishing community transmission.

“We have termed this “aggressive suppression”, where we take whatever measures are necessary, including the difficult decisions to reintroduce restrictions and close borders, to shut down community transmission where it occurs,” he explained, adding that “true elimination” was only a realistic strategy if there was a vaccine available, which was not the case for COVID-19 yet. [IDN-InDepthNews – 25 July 2020]

