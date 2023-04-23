Africa

Nigerian College Code Bans Extended Eyelashes and Long Nails

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK, 23 April 2023 (IDN) — “Indecent dressing” is hereby banned for students and staff under a strict new code at the prestigious Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State, Nigeria, among other schools,.

The Vice Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, announced the details to students returning from holiday breaks.

Henceforth, all students are to be dressed in their faculty uniforms with appropriate ties and shoes.

“No student is expected to wear slippers, shorts, rugged jeans, long fingernails, face caps or artificial eye lashes,” he directed.

Only black and brown hair will be allowed on campus for either men or women. Staff and students were given one month to adjust to the new rules or be disciplined.

The pronouncement follows similar restrictions at Rivers State University which has banned students from wearing miniskirts, ankle chains, and extended lashes.

Sagging trousers by either male or female students are prohibited as is the wearing of earrings by male students and nose rings by female students, at Rivers State.

The school management also banned students from having tattoos and dressing in a certain way considered “indecent” on campus.

Anieke expressed regrets that most students and staff were wearing t-shirts with unauthorized inscriptions, contrary to the dress code of the institution.

For the future, he continued, men were to be in suits with university ties to match. Further, male students must comb their hair well or shave their heads.

Additionally, final-year students were warned against plagiarism, stressing that the university librarian had been directed to carry out plagiarism tests on all research works by the students and staff of the institutions.

The Vice Chancellor revealed that the management of the University had introduced qualitative assessments of all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.

“Principal officers of the institutions will henceforth visit the lecture halls to assess the lectures by the academic staff while the non-teaching staff will submit their roll calls at the beginning and closing of each day’s activities.

“Students who fail to attend lectures will not be allowed to sit for examinations,” Anieke warned.

The clergyman made it clear that none of the female matriculants would be allowed to wear any shoe that was more than four centimeters high, and students must wear decent dresses.

Finally, in a related development, the Anambra State Government placed a ban on the wearing of mini-length uniforms in schools across the state in September, according to SaharaReporters.

The state’s education commissioner, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh made this known during an interactive meeting with education secretaries of public and mission schools held in Awka.

The commissioner did not hide her displeasure at what she saw as “the growing trend of putting on mini-length uniforms (skirts/gowns) in schools".

According to her, "it goes against the acceptable dress code for schools in the state.”

Feedback from female students on social media included the following comments:

“Every adult should have the freedom of expression. Fashion expresses a person. It is not okay to take away that right.” — Jessica. “Then stay at home And express your right… No one care” — Jenny.

“There are many schools where students wear miniskirts and let's also talk about sports uniforms! Why not focus more on the enrichment of education which all universities in Nigeria lack?” — Tabytha. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo credit: Premium Times Nigeria

