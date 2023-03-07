Africa

A Woman Doctor Gets Top Job at Greenpeace Africa

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK, 7 March 2023 (IDN) — At a time of monumental climate challenges - from floods and pollution to hunger and drought, a legacy organization has tapped Dr Oulie Keita of Mali to lead the continent-wide activist group.

The new Executive Director of Greenpeace Africa was chosen after a competitive recruitment process.

Under Ms Keita, the group will continue its three major campaigns: illegal logging, overfishing in West Africa, and oil and gas expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr Keita will lead the implementation of the organization’s new strategy which seeks to dismantle systems that have historically served only to benefit the colonial powers, still plundering Africa for its resources, according to the group.

Last month, following news of a secret deal between Oil Minister Didier Budimbu, Nigerian gambling tycoon Chukwuma Ayodeji Ojuroye, and US consultancy GeoSigmoid, a coalition of NGOs and civil society groups called for the immediate cancellation of a massive oil and gas auction in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Keita responded: “We cannot continue following the rest of the world down the same path to climate catastrophe…. Africa is suffering the consequences of big polluters. Greenpeace Africa is fighting for climate change, showing that it is possible to change this trajectory, win environmental and social battles, and promote alternative futures that prize our connection with the planet and with each other.”

“African women and African youth deserve a safe and bright future. It is our essential challenge to ensure that governments, polluters, and profit-driven corporations are stopped in their tracks and prevented from undoing our collective future,” Dr Keita added.

Dr Keita has had 20 years of experience in the international development field, working on policy, advocacy, and lobbying at various levels. She has a background in the nexus of development peace/security, with a focus on youth empowerment, gender issues, and the protection of the environment.

For the past three years, Dr Keita worked as the Executive Director of YouthConnekt Africa, where she collaborated with partners to connect African youth for socio-economic transformation. The Government of the Republic of Rwanda hosted their recent summit, along with the UNDP, the Bank of Kigali, Mastercard, Catholic Relief Services, UN Women, among others.

“We congratulate her for the great momentum YouthConnekt Africa has gained,” the group wrote on Facebook. “We wish her great success in what lies ahead.” [InDepthNews]

Image: Green Peace Arica Executive Director Dr Oulie Keita. Greenpeace

