Ghana To Establish A ‘War College’ As Fears of Terrorism Grow

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK (IDN) — The Ghanaian Armed Forces (GAF) is looking to establish a War College to train future military strategists and leaders.

President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed the plans at the Ghanaian Armed Forces end-of-year West African Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) celebrations in Accra.

The Institution will be established with seed capital from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and is expected to be the capstone of Ghana’s military education system.

The country has been taking significant steps to improve its warfighting capacity as terrorism makes rapid gains across the region, officials said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern that jihadist violence could spread south and west to affect coastal countries in West Africa.

“It started in Mali, it went to Burkina Faso, Niger and now, when we speak with the presidents of Ghana, Benin, Togo, and Ivory Coast, they say that terrorism is coming to their borders,” Guterres said at a recent regional counter-terrorism conference in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

“I totally believe we are not winning the war against terrorism in the Sahel and that the operation should be strengthened,” he said.

In April 2023, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated joint venture companies under the Defense Industries Holding Company (DIHOC), and commissioned construction equipment worth US $18 million to support the military’s operations.

The Ghanaian Navy has begun operating drones to improve its maritime awareness and surveillance capabilities.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the country’s petroleum corporation, Benjamin Kweku Acolatse, said the equipment, costing about $400,000, and the support to the commission had become necessary to scale up security in the country’s maritime domain.

An advisory from the British government recently warned visitors to Ghana to be aware of indiscriminate attacks including in places visited by foreigners. [IDN-InDepthNews – 07 February 2023]

Image: Ghanaian soldiers. Source: Military Africa

