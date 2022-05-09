Africa

Rock Bottom Spending on Women’s Health in Sierra Leone

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK (IDN) — On its web page titled U.S. Relations with Sierra Leone, the State Department gushes with warmth and affection for the African country—once called the ‘Province of Freedom’—which remains among the world’s poorest countries, ranked 180th out of 187 countries in the United Nations' Human Development Index in 2011.

This embrace by the richest nation in the world of one of the poorest cannot hide the sad fact that the West African nation’s rock bottom spending on health—at $46 per person yearly—is among the lowest in the world. In 2018, government expenditure on health per capita for Sierra Leone was US $8.

Inadequate spending and funds lost to corruption pose the greatest threat to women, according to the United Nations. One in 20 women in Sierra Leone die as a result of pregnancy or childbirth, most often from losing blood. The West African country consistently ranks as one of the deadliest places on Earth to have a baby. Only South Sudan and Chad count higher mortality rates.

A Transparency International survey in 2015 reported an astonishing 84 per cent of Sierra Leoneans had paid a bribe for government services, according to a Gates Foundation thinktank based in Senegal.

A country of 8.3 million, Sierra Leone remains at the extreme end of a regional trend. Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 66 per cent of all maternal deaths in the world. Researchers point to the fact that fewer women give birth in a health facility in West and Central Africa than anywhere else, at 60 per cent, well below the global average of 83 per cent.

Showing up doesn’t always mean getting help: Sierra Leone has reported a persistent dearth of health workers, and access to blood is widely unreliable. Abortion is illegal and frequently performed without medical supervision. Health officials estimate that unsafe abortions cause between three and four percent of the nation’s maternal deaths.

Because cost was one of the top obstacles deterring pregnant women from medical professionals, the country removed fees for their doctor visits and drugs under the Free Health Care Initiative.

The new program drove major progress. The share of women giving birth at a health facility in Sierra Leone jumped from 25 per cent in 2008 to 54 per cent in 2013 to 83 percent in 2019, national statistics show.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign aid worldwide shifted from old emergencies to new. Britain, the key backer of Free Health Care for years, told Sierra Leone’s Health Ministry the support had to end.

“Whenever we cannot give a pregnant woman what she needs, it’s a tragedy,” said Isata Dumbuya, at Partners in Health in Sierra Leone.

“There are lucky weeks. There are lucky months,” said Frances Wurie-Sesay, an obstetrician at the King Harmon Maternity and Child Health Hospital in the capital, Freetown. “And there are times when the only free thing I can offer a patient is a consultation.”

“There is never a guarantee that we will have the blood to save a life.” [IDN-InDepthNews – 09 May 2022]

Photo source: UNICEF

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

We believe in the free flow of information. Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, except for articles that are republished with permission.