NOTE! This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change browser settings, you agree to the use of cookies.

I understand
IDN-InDepthNews

 

Racism UN INSIDER WORK WITH US
COVID-19

 

Africa

Famed Ugandan Novelist Claims Torture in Detention

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK (IDN) — A human rights watchdog group is calling on the government of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to investigate claims by internationally acclaimed writer, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, that he was severely tortured while in detention for his social media postings.

Human Rights Watch called the arrest of the satirical novelist a testament to the continued repression of dissidents in the East African country through strict cyber security laws.

Rukirabashaija was arrested shortly after Christmas over a series of unflattering social media posts about the President and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The 33-year-old published writer said military officers broke into his home in Kampala, beat and blindfolded him, confiscated his phone, and drove off with him to an unknown location where he was kept for 14 days without access to family or lawyers.

On February 9, two days after a court denied his application to have his passport returned, Rukirabashaija said he fled the country to seek medical treatment for the injuries caused by the beatings.

Rukirabashaija is the author of the books “Banana Republic—Where Writing is Treasonous” and “The Greedy Barbarian” for which he will share the PEN Pinter International Writer of Courage prize with Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga.

Activists have been repeatedly targeted using the strict Computer Misuse Act which muzzles freedom of expression online, especially if it involves criticism of senior government officials or “wilfully and repeatedly uses electronic communication to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person.”

Rukirabashaija thanked Ms Dangarembga for choosing to share her PEN prize with him. “If it weren’t for PEN, I would still be somewhere in prison – perhaps forgotten,” he said. “When I was hanging on chains in the dungeons, I swore to my tormentors that I would never write again if they gave me a chance to live… Truth is, I survived death.”

“The authorities should end the criminalization of protected speech online and offline and address legitimate concerns raised by critics instead of persecuting them,” HRW researcher Oryem Nyeko said.

In a related development, popular social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ghanaian leader of the lobby group #FixTheCountry, was arrested this week after making comments on social media against a controversial bill.

The bill, popularly known as E-Levy, proposes a 1.75% tax on electronic transactions including mobile money payments. “If this E-Levy passes… I will do the coup myself,” wrote the activist for which he was arrested. [IDN-InDepthNews – 14 February 2022]

Photo: Ugandan award-winning novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. Source: The East African

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

We believe in the free flow of information. Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, except for articles that are republished with permission.

THE WORLD
Africa

Africa

An Agenda for Disarmament

DECADE OF ACTION

Newsletter

UN News

Search

PARTNERS

 

SDG Media Compact

 

UN WOMEN

RELATED WEBSITES

International Press Syndicate

 

Institutional Highlights

 

Nuclear Abolition News and Analysis

 

SDGs for All

 

IDN-InDepthNews - Asia-Pacific

 

ホーム - INPS International Press Syndicate - JAPAN

About IDN

IDN-InDepthNews offers news analyses, features, reports and viewpoints that impact the world and its peoples. It has been online since 2009. Its network spans countries around the world.

more >>>