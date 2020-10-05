Africa

Cash-Strapped Sudan Faces New Demands Before Painful Sanctions Are Lifted

Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK (IDN) – The U.S. has now conditioned the lifting of painful sanctions on Sudan until it agrees to Washington’s Middle East agenda and to normalizing relations with Israel.

If Sudan agrees before U.S. elections in November, sanctions could be lifted, opening the floodgates to desperately needed investment for this economically stressed corner of Africa.

Our economy is in shambles, admitted Amjed Farid, assistant chief of staff for Sudan’s prime minister. Sudan can't even get COVID aid from international institutions. U.S. sanctions have blocked all transactions using US currency or products, impeding any business with operations in the U.S. from trading with Sudan.

Cameron Hudson of the Atlantic Council, an American think tank in the field of international affairs, called it a “strategic blunder of enormous proportions.” Sudan's democratic transition is fragile, he said, and by making more demands, the U.S. could miss this chance to have a real partner in a dangerous neighbourhood.

Sudan’s transitional government has been negotiating for the removal of sanctions for more than a year. They have agreed to compensate families of the US sailors who died in the bombing of the USS Cole, as well as to those of victims of terrorist attacks in Kenya and Tanzania.

But the Congress has not yet passed the necessary legislation. Plus, many victims not part of any lawsuits are being left out, said Prudence Bushnell, ambassador to Kenya at the time, and Americans will receive more compensation than African victims.

“It's frustrating to see Pompeo focused on getting Sudan to recognize Israel, Bushnell told NPR.

Now, however, some top Sudanese military leaders are urging approval of the Israeli ties. “Whether we like it or not, the removal (of Sudan from the terror list) is tied to (normalization) with Israel,” Sudanese Gen. Mohammed Dagalo said in a press interview.

“We need Israel … Israel is a developed country and the whole world is working with it,” he said. “We will have benefits from such relations … We hope all look at Sudan’s interests.”

Such comments would have been unthinkable until recently in a country where public hostility toward Israel remains strong. [IDN-InDepthNews – 05 October 2020]

Photo: A new economic analysis for South Sudan indicates that the economy is recovering, but poverty remains deep rooted. Credit: World Bank.

IDN is Flagship Agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

