Africa

African Women's Groups Decry Spike in Sexual Violence Tied to Pandemic

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK (IDN) – As the number of cases of the coronavirus inched up in Africa this summer, another number was reaching new heights with less notice.

In Nigeria, Liberia, Morocco and South Africa, protestors have been taking to the streets demanding urgent action against the surge in rape and sexual violence against women. But it is hardly an African problem.

“African countries are not unique in this pattern of increased gender-based violence during the pandemic,” noted feminist writer Rosebell Kagumire and human rights lawyer Vivian Ouya in an online Al Jazeera opinion piece.

“The UN has warned of a "shadow pandemic", as countries across the world report a spike in domestic violence. (But) violence against women and girls is hardly a "shadow" pandemic,” the authors observe.

This summer a “WeAreTired” campaign was launched in Nigeria after Vera Uwaila Omosuwa, a 22-year-old microbiology student, and 18-year-old Barakat Bello were raped and killed five days apart. Another group, Women Against Rape in Nigeria (WARN) is pushing for all states to have a sex offenders list – and for it to be made public.

In Liberia, activists have been calling out President George Weah for apparent inaction as rapes, sodomy and abuses between January and June reportedly topped 600. Weah, who once described himself as Liberia’s ‘feminist-in-chief’, defends the National Police who attempted to block women gathering in day three of a protest. “We are talking about rape (so) why insult the leadership?” he asked rhetorically. Today, the police had the right to defend civil liberty but again the police have the rights to protect lives and properties.”

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was among anti-rape protestors and acknowledged that the frequency of rape in Liberia needed action, there was a need for protest.

“Just for peacefully assembling, they are saying we are making Liberia ugly. This is the police that supposedly are sworn to serve and protect – and instead of protecting, they are threatening, they are harassing,” she told Front Page Africa. “Rape is an epidemic in Liberia, there needs to be a state of emergency on rape in Liberia… If the police cannot protect us, we are unprotected.”

"African 'liberated' states have never liberated women,” Nigerian feminist scholar Amina Mama was quoted to say. “It's been an edifice of male complicity engaged in pacification forever ... colonial, post-colonial, neoliberal, theocratic." [IDN-InDepthNews – 31 August 2020]

Photo: Amina Mama, the poet. CC BY-SA 4.0

IDN is flagship agency of the International Press Syndicate.

This article is published under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International licence. You are free to share, remix, tweak and build upon it non-commercially. Please give due credit.