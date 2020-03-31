Africa

Ugandan Singer Bobi Wine Sings of Handwashing and More in New Pop Song

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK (IDN) – Ugandan pop star and opposition leader Bobi Wine, who describes himself "a singer, an activist and a member of parliament" is known for his "must plays" – and his latest tune "Corona Virus Alert!," is definitely one of them.

The lyrics remind listeners to wash their hands to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. But there's another message – namely that time has come for Africa's leaders to put more resources into building health care systems that serve both the rich and the poor.

"I hope that this song communicates to the people of the world that we have the ability to play a fundamental role in stopping the spread of this virus," he says on a BBC video.

Wine and collaborator Nubian Li highlight prevention measures against the virus, which now has been reported in at least 46 of Africa's 54 countries.

"For a long time, we have been calling out the government of Uganda, like many governments on the African continent that have neglected the healthcare systems," said Wine. "They have invested heavily in weapons and invested heavily in curtailing the voices of the people."

As the coronavirus spreads across Africa, he said, "this is the time for them [the continent’s leaders] to remember that a functional healthcare system is not only a benefit for the poor but also the rich, because right now, as we stand, they cannot travel abroad for medical care. They have to face the same ailing medical care to deal with them. And this should be a message to them."

Wine’s real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. His criticism of Uganda’s government has made him a leader of those opposing longtime President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the East African country since 1986. Museveni is expected to seek reelection next year and Wine says he will challenge the president.

His video can be heard on YouTube under the song title: Corona Virus Alert! IDN-InDepthNews – 31 March 2020]

Image credit: Hypebot

