Sustainable Cities & Communities

UN Working with Aid Partners in the Wake of Massive Earthquake Hitting Haiti

By UN News

NEW YORK (IDN) — The United Nations is working to support rescue and relief efforts in Haiti following a powerful earthquake that reportedly left hundreds dead, with perhaps even more injured and missing, and caused massive damage in the south-western part of the country.

UN chief António Guterres said that he is closely following the latest unfolding tragedy in Haiti, while UNICEF reported that its teams already on the ground are making assessments to prioritize urgent needs and provide assistance to affected populations in the wake of the 7.2 magnitude quake that has reportedly killed more than 500 people.

“My heart goes out to all affected by the earthquake. My deepest condolences to all who have lost family and friends,” the Secretary-General said on Twitter.

Later in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr. Guterres said that the United Nations, together with the humanitarian community in Haiti, is supporting the Government’s efforts to assist those affected by the earthquake and stands ready to provide further backing to the response.

Displaced children, families may be in urgent need

In a statement, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said the quake was felt in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, but the epicenter was detected in the southern parts of the country.

Serious damage, injuries and casualties are reported in the Grande Anse, Sud and Sud-Est department, said UNICEF.

According to news reports, the latest earthquake, similar in magnitude to the 2010 quake that devastated the country and left hundreds of thousands of people dead and displaced, has toppled churches and schools, and severely curtailed electricity in the affected areas.

“We are deeply saddened by the reports of casualties and heavy damage following the earthquake earlier today in Haiti,” said Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in the country, who added that the agency stands in solidarity with families and children in the wake of the disaster.

He noted that UNICEF is working with Government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities, with the agency warning that children and families may have been displaced as a result of the earthquake and could be in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care and protection.

Saying on Twitter that she was deeply saddened by the unfolding tragedy, UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore reiterated that: “Today and in the coming days, UNICEF will be working closely with our partners to reach affected children and families.”

The earthquake struck as a tropical storm bares down on the Caribbean region and with Haiti itself facing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and still coping with the assassination last month of President Jovenel Moise.

Delivering in solidarity

“Our thoughts are with the people of Haiti following the devastating earthquake, said UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in a Twitter post where she also stressed that the Organization “is committed to delivering in solidarity with you.”

Separately, Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the UN Economic and Social Council said the “people of Haiti are in our thoughts at this difficult time.” He added that the Council’s Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, will keep working to promote the long-term development of the country, referring to the body created to provide advice and promote socioeconomic recovery, reconstruction and stability in the country. [IDN-InDepthNews — 15 August 2021]

Photo: Haiti was struck on August 14 by a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake that left hundreds dead and countless others injured. (file) MINUJUSTH/Logan Abassi

