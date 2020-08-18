Quality Education

Feminism in The Spotlight at South African Book Fair 2020

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK (IDN) – “Feminism: Our Bodies, Our Truths” will take centre stage at the upcoming South African Book Fair taking place virtually from September 11-13 at the culmination of South Africa’s National Book Week.

Featured speakers include Mishumo Maduma, Terry-Ann Adams, Jen Thorpe and Anelile Gibixego in discussion with Dr Alma-Nalisha Cele on how women’s bodies filter their life experiences and can be tools for conformity or resistance.

“Feminism was the portal through which I stepped into the highway version of myself,” said Dr Alma-Nalisha Cele. “Black, woman and alive in this world. Feminism gave me the language to name my experiences.”

A discussion of the book: “Perils of Patriarchy: Whenever, Wherever, Everyday – Confront not Cower” – a collection of 10 essays, will be led by Candice Chirwa, the book’s editor and a thought leader with an interest in gender and youth issues.

“Black women will write ourselves into history’s archives,” said Anelile Gibixego, a contributor to Living While Feminist: Our Bodies, Our Truths with the essay “Feminism in the church – The Teaching and the Unlearning”. “When I write as a feminist, I write to empower, to acknowledge and to explore our diversities.”

The September virtual event includes a mix of poetry sessions, author-led panel discussions, small business skills development workshops, an industry marketplace as well as the National Book Week Magic Tent offering children online storytelling, poetry sessions, writing and illustration workshops as well as motivational talks and puppet and theatre shows.

New this year is a Battle of the Bookclubs Literature Quiz which begins in August and a history-themed session that looks at the role of women in struggles for liberation, with a focus on how their stories are not documented or if they are, are frequently located in the domestic, not national, realm.

Other topics to be covered include Race & Identity (Black Lives Matter, White Privilege), Relationships & Erotica, Crime (Investigative Journalism; Villains of Past and Present), Food (Down to earth: from farm to table), Travel, Science Fiction and Poetry.

Over 23 expert and author-led panels will present topical issues with the books to match.

Additional information on the Virtual South African Book Fair 2020 can be found on the official website www.southafricanbookfair.co.za [IDN-InDepthNews – 18 August 2020]

Photo credit: South Africa Book Fair.

