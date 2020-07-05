Poverty

A Landmark Project Aims at Reforestation in Togo

Income Opportunities for Women

By Ramesh Jaura

BERLIN | TOKYO (IDN) – Togo in West Africa is the venue of a milestone project between a global community-based Buddhist organization that supports peace, culture and education worldwide and an inter-governmental body promoting the sustainable management and conservation of tropical forests. Soka Gakkai and the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO) have signed a memorandum to launch a reforestation project empowering women to improve their livelihoods and increase the resilience of local landscapes in the face of climate change.

Forests in the West African country are being lost rapidly and poverty is increasing. The coronavirus pandemic has also caused people to return to rural villages, increasing the strain on forest resources.

Signed at the Soka Gakkai headquarters in Tokyo, the memorandum involves a donation of 10 million yen (US$93,300) for the initial one-year of the project titled "Support for women's groups with the restoration of forest landscapes in the prefectures of Blitta and Lacs, Togo". It kicks off on September 1.

The African Women's Network for Community Management of Forests (REFACOF) will implement the project. The REFACOF NGO is a member of ITTO's Civil Society Advisory Group.

Expected results from the titled t, which will take place in the villages of Pagala-gare and Agouegan in Togo's Blitta and Lacs prefectures, include restored forests, improved livelihoods, higher family incomes, greater resilience in the face of climate change and the increased participation of local women in forestry. The project will also help the participating communities create an economic buffer against the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ITTO is an inter-governmental organization promoting the sustainable management and conservation of tropical forests and the expansion and diversification of international trade in tropical timber from sustainably managed and legally harvested forests. Soka Gakkai is a global community-based Buddhist organization that promotes peace, culture and education.

At the signing, ITTO Executive Director Gerhard Dieterle thanked Soka Gakkai for its support of ITTO’s work on FLR in Africa. "This is exactly the kind of innovative, grassroots initiative that can make a huge difference to the lives of rural women as well as protect local forests," he said. Soka Gakkai president Minoru Harada said his organization was glad to support the project, which will bring real benefit to rural women and their families.

"FLR has grown enormously in recent years," said Dr Dieterle. “This is because it is an inclusive approach that promises to reverse land degradation, increase carbon storage, help conserve biodiversity and—importantly—create sustainable livelihoods for local communities, thus contributing to several Sustainable Development Goals.”

The ITTO-Soka Gakkai project is in line with Togo's national climate adaptation plan (NAP) and the national determined contribution (NDC) under the UNFCCC Paris Agreement of 2015. It will contribute to SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 5 (Gender Equality), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

Forests are dwindling rapidly in Togo due to pressure from a growing population, the expansion of agriculture, overexploitation, extreme weather events, and a lack of local capacity to implement sustainable forest management, leading to negative impacts on food security, wood supply and livelihoods. Women in rural communities are among the most affected due to gender inequalities.

The project will help the women increase their organizational, managerial and technical skills in nursery establishment and maintenance, enrichment planting for woodfuel, agroforestry, food cropping, and the production of wood and non-wood forest products for sale in local markets.

Togo’s forests are being lost due to farmland expansion, extreme weather events, and overuse of forests to provide household energy and housing. The Ministry for the Environment and Forest Resources (MERF) announced in 2018 that the rate of degradation of Togolese forests is one of the highest in the world.

Dr. Dieterle expressed his gratitude, saying, “Often people talk about protecting the forest without concern for people’s lives. This project will protect women’s rights, boost the rural economy and food security and restore degraded forest.” [IDN-InDepthNews – 05 July 2020]

Photo: Women tend a community nursery created as part of a completed ITTO project to assist forest landscape restoration in Togo. Credit: ODEF

