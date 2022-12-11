NOTE! This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change browser settings, you agree to the use of cookies.

I understand
IDN-InDepthNews

 

Racism UN INSIDER WORK WITH US
COVID-19

 

Peace & Justice

US Foundation Commits $19.2 Million to Bolster Nigerian Media

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK (IDN) — The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has announced 13 grants totalling more than $19.2 million to strengthen local and regional investigative journalism in Nigeria.

The initiative, awarded through the foundation’s Nigeria program, seeks to reduce corruption by supporting Nigerian-led anti-corruption efforts that advance accountability, transparency, and civic participation.

The grants will help organizations provide training for female and young journalists in investigative fieldwork and data-driven reporting. They will assist Nigerian media organizations in the development of sustainable business models and produce fact-checking trackers ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Our Digital News Report survey shows that the vast majority (95%) of our educated English-speaking sample access news weekly via digital and social platforms, well ahead of TV (61%) and print (33%). Across the whole population, however, TV and radio remain the most important sources of news, although internet access is growing fast, and it is estimated that there were around 33 million social media users as of January 2022.

The government has become increasingly worried about digital platforms' influence in airing grievances, such as the recent #EndSars anti-police violence campaign. Twitter, the fifth most important social network for news in Nigeria, was banned for more than six months after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The authorities said the suspension—widely criticized by human rights organizations—was part of a wider response to the ‘use of the platform for activities … capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence’.

Recipients include Bayero University, Kano; Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation; the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development; and The Conversation Africa.

“A strong, independent media sector forms the backbone of democracy,” said On Nigeria director Kole Shettima. “This continued support of key media and journalism organizations will deepen, consolidate, and institutionalize anti-corruption reporting at the local and state levels and create more opportunities for the voices of rural people, women, young people, and minority ethnic groups to be heard.” [IDN-InDepthNews — 11 December 2022]

Photo: MacArthur officers Kole Shetima and Amina Saliu. Credit: https://signaturetv.org/

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

We believe in the free flow of information. Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, except for articles that are republished with permission.

SUSTAINABILITY
Peace & Justice

Africa

IDN-InDepthNews - Archive 2017-2022

An Agenda for Disarmament

DECADE OF ACTION

Newsletter

UN News

Search

PARTNERS

 

SDG Media Compact

 

UN WOMEN

RELATED WEBSITES

International Press Syndicate

 

Institutional Highlights

 

Nuclear Abolition News and Analysis

 

SDGs for All

 

IDN-InDepthNews - Asia-Pacific

 

ホーム - INPS International Press Syndicate - JAPAN

About IDN

IDN-InDepthNews offers news analyses, features, reports and viewpoints that impact the world and its peoples. It has been online since 2009. Its network spans countries around the world.

more >>>