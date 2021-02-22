Health & Well Being

UN's ECOSOC Chief Calls for Backing Up World's Poor Fight COVID-19

By Ramesh Jaura

BERLIN | NEW YORK (IDN) — UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) President Munir Akram has called for a 'Coalition of the Willing' to promote agreement at the global level, on a specific set of early actions to provide fiscal space and supplementary liquidity to developing countries suffering the disastrous impact of COVID-19.

In an email interview with IDN, Mr Akram said speedy actions should include comprehensive debt suspension, debt restructuring for countries in current or potential debt distress, creation of new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) worth $500 billion and redistribution of unutilized SDR quotas to developing countries.

Special drawing rights are supplementary foreign exchange reserve assets defined and maintained by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

ECOSOC President also called for an expansion in concessional lending including by International Financial Institutions (IFIs), including multilateral, regional and national development banks with international operations, implementation of the 0.7% Official Development Assistance (ODA) target, creation of a Liquidity and Sustainability Facility to provide low-interest loans to developing countries, and mobilization of $100 billion in climate finance annually.

The coalition of the Willing would include the Group of Seven (G7), the Group of Twenty (G20), the Paris Club and the IMF Board, said Mr Akram who is also Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN.

Meanwhile, the G7 economic powers, who control a little under half of the world's economy, on February 19 agreed to "intensify cooperation" in response to the coronavirus pandemic and increase funding commitments for the rollout of vaccines in the world's poorest countries to $7.5 billion.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the G7 leaders held a virtual meeting that fair distribution of vaccines was “an elementary question of fairness" and announced funding support worth $1.5 billion.

Mr Akram expressed the hope that "the forthcoming ECOSOC events will see the discussion of the financial needs of the developing countries" and expects these to "advance agreement on some of the above-mentioned urgent actions".

The ECOSOC President has also proposed the creation of a public-private partnership to accelerate investment in sustainable infrastructure in developing countries. Consultations are currently underway, he said.

The facility would also utilize the UN’s Resident Coordinator system: a vast network of agencies working on development issues in more than 130 nations worldwide.

"They are excellent instruments to be able to identify the possible infrastructure projects, to help the developing countries build the capacity to formulate good pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for those projects, and the facility would be designed to find the right partners for those projects in the investment world," Mr Akram said.

He announced that ECOSOC will convene several forums this year where it is hoped countries will make "ambitious decisions" to respond to the fallout from the pandemic and to address climate change and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets.

The meetings will include a Financing for Development Forum in April, with the Science, Technology and Innovation Forum taking place the following month, culminating with the annual High-Level Political Forum in July.

The Economic and Social Council is at the heart of the UN system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, social and environmental.

It is the central platform for fostering debate and innovative thinking, forging consensus and cooperation on ways forward and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed goals. It is also responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits.

The Council’s main mandate under the UN Charter is to promote better living standards in larger freedoms through international economic cooperation.

Today, twenty international organizations, regional commissions, and autonomous entities report annually to the Economic and Social Council. [IDN-InDepthNews – 22 February 2021]

Photo: Munir Akram, Seventy-sixth President of the Economic and Social Council. Credit: UN ECOSOC

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

Visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

This article is published under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International licence. You are free to share, remix, tweak and build upon it non-commercially. Please give due credit.