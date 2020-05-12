Health & Well Being

COVID-19: Fake, Shocking & Good News Stalks Africa

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK (IDN) – Depending on the source, "fake news" can be a smear on reputable news outlets just trying to do their job. But in other hands, it can be a source of misleading rumours read by thousands that do damage and are hard to correct.

Such was the story titled "Scandal in Senegal" that circled West Africa and was shared thousands of times on Facebook, claiming that seven children died in Senegal after being injected with a COVID-19 vaccine.

"There is a big scandal in Senegal," declaimed a French voiceover in a Facebook video. "There is a guy who came into a house to get kids vaccinated for coronavirus. He vaccinated seven children who died on the spot."

But that came as a surprise to Alassane Mbodji, who lives in the house seen in the video. "Everything that is said on social networks is false. No one died of any vaccine. Our children are healthy… The fellow introduced himself as an agent of the Health Ministry but we quickly realized that he was not. He did not have a badge. He had cosmetic products for sale in his bag," he said.

Because he was pretending to be a public agent to sell his products — flouting rules barring people from entering others' homes — he reported him to the authorities, according to a local report.

A spokeswoman for Senegal's health ministry also rejected the story that appeared on social media.

First, there is no vaccine, she declared. "We have medical experts at the Institut Pasteur (a medical research institute) in Dakar working to create and certify a vaccine according to the procedure. They will be completely transparent about their findings."

"Senegal is a sovereign country and even if there was a vaccine, nobody could oblige us to vaccine our citizens", the spokeswoman said.

Another Facebook post spreading misinformation warns that face masks are "supposed to be used for a limited time" as they reduce oxygen "in the blood" and "to the brain", cause weakness, and "may lead to death".

This latest bout of misinformation emerged despite a recent partnership between Facebook and Africa Check, an independent fact-checking organization, and a promise to expand the number of languages fact-checked by 10.

Noko Makgato, executive director of Africa Check, says the expansion helps ensure that misinformation in languages other than English and French can be identified and tackled.

Ghana Issues Warning after 'Superspreader' Event

Speaking at a night national address on May 10, President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed that a single worker at a fish factory here has infected 533 co-workers, bringing the total number of infections to 4,700 – the highest number in West Africa.

A superspreader event is a large COVID-19 infection cluster. The latest infection is part of a roughly two-week backlog of nearly 1,000 cases that had only just been reported, the president said.

Some 22 people have died of coronavirus-related causes, while 494 have recovered.

There are two large fish-processing plants in Tema, one owned by Thai Union Group PCL, the world's top producer of canned tuna, and another owned by a local company called Cosmo Seafoods Company Ltd.

Abraham Koomson, the head of the Ghana Federation of Labour, said the 533 cases were at Thai Union's Pioneer Food Cannery Limited plant and that the facility had closed down. He said a handful of Cosmo Seafoods workers had also tested positive.

With 160,501 tests since the outbreak, Ghana has carried out more tests per million people than any other country in Africa, the president said.

The government has been employing a "pool testing" strategy, which involves collectively reviewing up to 10 samples together and then only individually testing those in positive batches.

But as a result of the increased testing, Ghana's case numbers will continue to rise above the current 4,700 confirmed infections in the country of 30 million.

"The more people we test for the virus, the more persons we will discover as positive," the President said.

President Akufo-Addo's speech came three weeks after he eased a 21-day lockdown on the capital Accra and the city of Kumasi, in the centre of the country, over concerns about economic repercussions for the many Ghanaian who work in the informal economy and live hand-to-mouth.

Ghana's ban on mass gatherings and the closure of schools and universities will continue until the end of the month, he said.

Meanwhile, Veronica Bekoe, a Ghanaian public health official, has been travelling around the country introducing people to her invention, named the Veronica Bucket. A dustbin-sized plastic receptacle, it enables people to wash their hands in the absence of running water.

Desecration of Priceless Forests in Sierra Leone Halted

The crashing economies in Asia have been a blessing – if temporary to the endangered forests of Sierra Leone – particularly the tall stands of redwood trees, prized for their beauty, their rich mahogany colour and their high quality for furniture.

The illegal trade in the wood is one of the world's most lucrative businesses and affects much of Southeast Asia and parts of Africa and South America. When demand started to increase in West Africa around 2010, exports went from basically zero to hundreds of millions of dollars in just a few years.

Over the last decade, about US$9 billion in rosewood was imported into China, and this accounts only for wood officially listed as rosewood, which excludes many species sold as 'rosewood' but not recorded as such.

But now the contraction in the Chinese economy has paused the illegal logging in the Outamba-Kilimi national park more than 1,100 square km of park protected by 27 unarmed rangers.

"No Chinese men are coming here anymore, and they're the only people to come here and help us by buying what we cut," said Ishmael Sessay, who has been harvesting timber from Sierra Leone's oldest park since last year.

Logging for domestic use is allowed, but the government says logging in the park goes far beyond what is needed to satisfy home demand, and it does not have the resources to stop it.

"I feel pain in my heart when I see this forest cut," said Musa Kamara, who worked as a ranger in the park from 1981 to 2018. "This sickness is the only thing keeping them away."

In a related development, Nigeria is facing life without oil revenue as oil prices, now around $20 a barrel, have already skidded to the zero points.

"Global efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus have driven oil prices to low that they no longer cover the cost of pumping barrels… let alone providing the government with crucial cash," wrote Bloomberg news wire.

Nigerian environmentalists should cheer this development. Their slogan has been "Keep the oil in the soil, keep the coal in the hole." [IDN-InDepthNews – 12 May 2020]

Photo: Collage with images from Ghana and Sierra Leone.

