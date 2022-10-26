Food security, nutrition & sustainable agriculture

COP27: First official Food and Agriculture Pavilion

Putting agrifood systems transformation at the heart of the COP27



By Jaya Ramachandran

ROME (IDN) — For the first time, the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), CGIAR and The Rockefeller Foundation will host the official Food and Agriculture Pavilion at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) taking place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to 18.

COP27 will be held at a time when communities around the world are grappling with the compounded impacts of a global pandemic, growing pressures from the climate crisis, high energy and fertilizer prices, and protracted conflicts, which have disrupted production and supply chains and dramatically increased global food insecurity, especially for the most vulnerable.

According to the 2022 Global Report on Food Crises, some 193 million people faced crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity across 53 countries or territories in 2021 undermining decades of progress.

The official Food and Agriculture Pavilion will put the transformation of agrifood systems at the heart of the COP agenda for the first time as an important part of the solution to the climate crisis.

Endorsed by the UN System, the Pavilion will be and located in the “Blue Zone”. The aim is to advance a shared understanding of the most pressing food and agriculture issues facing people and planet and share knowledge and innovative solutions.

Diverse events will showcase innovative solutions to help countries take effective climate action to protect agri-food systems.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said: “We are proud to have our first ever Food and Agriculture Pavilion at COP27, which is timely with the launch of the two new thematic FAO Strategies on Climate Change, and on Science and Innovation, to be implemented in synergy. The Pavilion will convene local, national, and global actors including farmers and youth to seek solutions for transforming agrifood systems to make them more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable, and ensuring that no one is left behind in our efforts to eradicate hunger and malnutrition.”

CGIAR Executive Managing Director Claudia Sadoff said: “Supporting the transformation of food, land and water systems in a climate crisis is CGIAR’s mission and the stakes have never been higher. Millions more people are on the brink of food insecurity and threats to the livelihoods of smallholder farmers are increasing. We are honored to collaborate with FAO and The Rockefeller Foundation to ensure that these important issues are firmly on the agenda of this year’s COP.”

The Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv J. Shah said: “Climate change is a singular threat to humanity, and we cannot fully address it without building equitable, resilient, and sustainable food systems that nourish both people and planet. Good ideas and actions for transforming our food systems can come from anyone, and we are proud to support a space where knowledge can be shared.” [IDN-InDepthNews — 26 October 2022]

Photo: Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems ‘Kihamba’, Shimbwe Juu, Tanzania. ©IWMI / Prashanth Vishwanathan

