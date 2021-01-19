Food security, nutrition & sustainable agriculture

Transformation of Agri-Food Systems Crucial for FAO in 2021

By Ronald Joshua

ROME (IDN) – Director-General QU Dongyu of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has declared 2021 a key year to move forward the transformation of agri-food systems, marked by big events, particularly the UN Food Systems Summit in New York, the Pre-Summit in Rome, and FAO’s Youth World Food Forum.

The Forum will be dedicated to the future of agri-food systems, bringing together major youth groups, top influencers, companies, startups, academic institutions, civil society organizations, governments, media, the general public to drive awareness, engagement, and resources.

Qu added: “It is with fresh ideas and dynamic spirit that we will pursue this major goal for FAO: leading global efforts towards the transformation of agri-food systems.”

He also noted the important role that FAO representatives (FAORs) need to play to advance the transformative agenda. He pointed out three key activities: i) to liaise with Ministers of Agriculture and other relevant national authorities to ensure that solid and modern agricultural policies are put in place; ii) to present good examples of best practices from other countries in similar agri-zoning that face comparable challenges, making use of FAO’s global network; and iii) to build a platform to support Members attract investment, particularly by promoting commodities that have comparative advantages or particular relevance abroad.

Similarly, the Director-General invited the Regional Offices to build platforms for specific topics of relevance, where their region can lead the way. He gave the example of the Regional Office in Bangkok focusing on digital innovation and aquaculture, and the Regional Office in Santiago sharing the continent’s knowledge and best practices on family farming.

“Ultimately, we will be in a position to establish much-needed Centres of Excellency with our Members for different products and areas of work – making sure that all our experience and knowledge is at the full disposal of the world,” Qu said.

Qu noted the importance of ensuring that FAO's global mandates and normative strengths are well embedded in these strategic documents, as well as incorporating the needs of Members and other customers, including civil society and farmers associations.

He said that FAO was entering the historic year of 2021 with ambition and energy, calling upon all colleagues to roll up their sleeves and get to work efficiently and effectively.

Opening the fourth meeting of its kind, with almost 200 participants, Qu highlighted that all the strategic decisions, transformative actions and priorities that he had introduced since his arrival at FAO followed a clear, coherent and transparent philosophy of change. He added that his Manifesto contains concrete action plans that are based on numerous consultations with Members and experts.

“2021 will see a continued reform in Rome, and regional harvesting of its results on the ground,” he added, stressing the importance of strengthening FAO’s engagement with its Members and different communities – FAO’s ‘customers’, as he said – at national and local levels.

Qu had declared 2020 as the FAO Year of Efficiency, at a meeting with all senior managers a year ago. On January 15 he praised the achievements and good performance of FAO in this regard, stating that he was “pleased to state that as an Organization we have taken big steps in this direction, by breaking down silos, removing administrative layers and innovating many processes of daily activities”.

He stated that the Organization will “continue on this path, seeking ways to achieve more tangible results and better delivery with innovation of business model which can produce more with less inputs”.

“2021 is also the year of enhanced strategic thinking”, said the Director-General.

In the first half of 2021, FAO management and Members will continue to develop the Programme of Work and Budget for 2022-23 and the Strategic Framework 2022-2031, which will be presented to the biennial FAO Conference next summer for approval.

Qu noted the importance of ensuring that FAO's global mandates and normative strengths are well embedded in these strategic documents, as well as incorporating the needs of Members and other customers, including civil society and farmers associations.

He concluded by stating that FAO was entering the historic year of 2021 with ambition and energy, calling upon all colleagues to roll up their sleeves and get to work efficiently and effectively. [IDN-InDepthNews – 19 January 2021]

Photo credit: FAO

