The Chinese Experience in Fighting COVID-19 and the Imperative of a Global Coalition – Part 1

Viewpoint by Teshome Toga Chanaka

This is the first of a two-part article by Teshome Toga Chanaka, currently Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to China. Any views or opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of the government and IDN, the flagship of non-profit International Press Syndicate.

BEIJING (IDN) – The outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was significant in the calendar of Chinese as it coincided with the beginning of the new Chinese spring festival, with an estimated movement of over 60 million Chinese throughout the country.

Since its startling outburst in Wuhan, China, towards the end of 2019, COVID-19 has now become a global pandemic. At early stage of the spread of the virus not few wrongly perceived it as a predicament solely affecting China. The reluctance and the pretence of hesitancy not to take the matter seriously and lack of early preparedness are costing humanity dearly.

Once COVID-19 stretched its wings throughout the world, the reaction was spontaneous, the response was disorganised and lacked clear global strategy and leadership. Many countries suspended flights and also evacuated their nationals from Wuhan in response to the situation in Wuhan. Doing so, it was taken as waterproof to stop the spread of the virus reaching their borders. But apparently the virus, without discrimination, knocked every border across the board, and has become ubiquitous.

Meanwhile, countries waited to respond until it knocked at their doors. Many friends and partners of China showered messages of sympathy and solidarity with the people and government of China, especially with the residents of Wuhan, the epicentre of COVID-19. Those who had the means donated some medical equipment to assist the fight until China quickly shored up its capability in a short period of time.

Today COVID-19 has become an immense global challenge that tested the capacity of the existing health systems, political and religious leadership and the entire humanity. It is threatening and seriously disrupting social systems and cultural values. Global economies, big or small, are taken to 'intensive care units' (ICU); and, unless global community joins hands against this evil and salvage, the damage inflicted in continents like Africa, is indescribable.

COVID-19 is not only a global health catastrophe but its implication is far broader and deeper. If not contained in the shortest possible time, like China has managed to do, the economic, social and cultural and hence the political and security consequences of COVID-19 could be much graver than we can all possible imagine.

The Chinese, despite some escalated rhetoric of accusations here and there, took very stringent measures to protect and control the COVID-19 spread. There cannot be any better proof to that than locking down, Wuhan city – a city of eleven million residents. Many countries and cities in Europe attempted to lockdown the entire realms and cities but could not contain the fast spreading of the virus. Here is why?

In my opinion, for two simple reasons. Strict enforcement of the lockdown by the city administrations and also by the full and total compliance and adherence by the general public. I think that has made the distinct difference. By locking down, the epicentre, what the Chinese did was essentially containing the virus at the hotbed and halting the spreading to other parts of China. The official statistics clearly show that about three-fourth of the total infected caseloads in China was in Hubei Province and mainly in Wuhan city.

Whether that was an effective measure or not, let me cite one principal case. The largest province of China, Guangdong, the province of over 100 million people, had overall infected cases of 1,588 as of April 15, 2020. Large cities like Beijing and Shanghai had by far less cases of 588 and 532 respectively. In other words, even if Wuhan paid the highest price and heavy sacrifices in relative terms, the Chinese strategy of protection and containment was effective. Lockdown of the city of Wuhan was accompanied by strict stay-at-home policy and those who travelled to Wuhan city before the lockdown remained in the city until the locked down was lifted on April 8.

It has been observed that some media attempted to criticise China for being so harsh and restrictive on its citizens. Policy making has always been a matter of choice and Chinese chose to take tough measures which finally paid off. When the choice is between saving lives or maintaining personal freedom, then I would tend to go along with the choice made by China for taking stringent measures that helped save the lives of its citizens and those who are hosted by China. This is how a country has to fight a hard battle with an implacable enemy that is posing a clear and existential danger to its citizens.

Given the size of the population of China (1.4 billion) and given the fact that the virus is transmitted mainly through personal contacts, what better choice could one deploy to save the Chinese? Staying indoors for 76 days is not a good or easy thing but when the other evil is risking infection by COVID-19, rationally one opts for a lesser evil. If the Chinese were let freely move around in a crowd which is always congested because of their sheer size, today the result would have been, for sure, much different. Restricting movements and avoiding perilous consequences were efficacious instruments of a good policy choice.

The residents of Wuhan remained indoors for 11 weeks ( from January 23 to April 8) and now they are enjoying their freedom. With patience, perseverance, courage they prevailed and finally saved the nation with relatively less price. By applying social distancing and strictly adhering to the directives issued by the government, they saved themselves, their loved ones and fellow human beings. They deserve great appreciation and congratulations.

The leadership

It is important here to clearly state the role of each actor. At the official reporting of the virus, the Communist Party of China (CPC) had analysed the nature of the virus and weighed the plausible policy options. The Secretary General of CPC Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Mr Xi Jinping , declared the fight against COVID-19, by making bold political statement. First and foremost, the President asserted that China is committed, determined and has the capability to defeat the virus.

This call set the political direction and tone, followed by set of measures to be implemented scrupulously at all levels. Setting policy directives, procedures and protocols on protection and creating national task-force and allocating the necessary resources was the first thing in a series of actions taken by the leadership. China, a country with oldest bureaucracy, has refined structures on both accounts of the party and the government structures, from the Centre to the grassroots level. Secondly, the government also quickly organised national task-force under the State Council, the party being at the lead position.

The State Council brought all relevant institutions together and pooled resources necessary for fighting COVID-19. The day-to-day monitoring of the execution of the was done rigorously.

It was very clear that Wuhan needed extra resources and support and hence mobilising health professionals from other provinces and from the army was absolutely necessary. This was done in an amazing speed of light. The national arrangement was meticulously decentralised at all levels of administration to the grassroots level with flexibility to adjusting to local circumstance with main parameters kept in check. The national mobilisation to fight COVID-19 was very amazing and impressive, whether it was human, financial or material resources needed to effectively execute the direction set by the government. That clearly indicated the critical role of the political commitment and determination by the political leadership.

The other critical issue was the Chinese capability to manage the crisis. Among other things, construction of a 1,000 bed hospital in 10 days, increasing the production capacity of protection gears from a million a day to tens of millions, was simply unbelievable. With strong commitment, China has shown to the world that it can deliver.

Coupled to this was, the controlling work done by the Chinese health system. The capacity to screen, diagnose, test and treat those positive increased daily. The health professionals were mobilised like an army in the shortest possible time and descended in Wuhan. Information has it that about 42,600 medical experts from all over China have been in service in Wuhan. Thanks to their patriotism, about 94% of those infected in Hubei did manage to recover.

The Role of the General Public

The role of the public in the fight against COVID-19, I think, was indispensable factor in the positive result achieved. Fighting COVID-19, like any national crisis could have not been as successful as we see it today, without the involvement of the public. The role of the public in the protection exercise was absolutely imperative. The Chinese society is hierarchical.

If we were to go by the Chinese experience, the role of the public including the residents of Wuhan in the containment of COVID-19 was simply irreplaceable. The Chinese government declared the lockdown of Wuhan on the eve of the Chinese Spring festival. After the end of the initially planned 10 days, the government further extended the holidays and for all returning holiday makers 14 days isolation was imposed and the public obliged. Those who did not move in the first place were asked to remain indoors and many cities normally crowded looked like ghost cities including the capital, Beijing.

Social distancing and personal hygiene and use of protective gears as guided by the relevant authorities were fully observed. Few outliers were brought to comply with strict enforcement. Such loyal and disciplined participation by the 1.4 billion Chinese citizens, undoubtedly, played great share in the protection and containment strategy designed by the Chinese government. Local and community workers with their enviable diligence, duty-boundness and patriotism were just exemplary.

The Role of the Medical and Health Professionals

The role played by medical experts in the fight against COVID-19 cannot be explained enough by using the superlatives we normally use. It was an untold sacrifice as they risked their own lives and went beyond and above their normal call of duty. The Chinese health experts took the fight as a matter of national pride. It was a question of proving to the world the Chinese capability as stated by their leader. The fighting spirit and the patriotism was clearly an indicative of how determined they were to demonstrate to the rest of the world that China can do it.

Over 42,000 Chinese from different corners of China were mobilised and assembled in Wuhan for this national fight. Today, they are heroes and heroines of the Chinese nation and indeed of humanity for that matter. In the same vein, health-care workers grappling with this pandemic all over the world with weak facilities and insufficient protection gears deserve our praise and uninterrupted support.

Without their selfless scarifies, the world would have witnessed more fatalities and less recovery. In better words can I express the role of health care workers than the words of British PM Boris Johnson when he owed his recovery to them. Many fellow human beings are today with their families, thanks for the unprecedented service of our health care workers. Wherever they maybe, they all deserve our appreciation and our strongest support

Media and Information Dissemination

The media as in other cases played extremely vital role in the process. Daily briefing online or acceptable distance was one important tool not only provide information but also educating and creating awareness among the population. As much as there were fake news, social media with its wide reach also positively contributed. Media should play in creating national consensus and international solidarity.

Application of Technology

China has widely applied the available technology in the fight against COVID-19. Big data was used in generating information every 24 hours from every part of China and data was readily available every morning where you can survey the status of the virus not only in China but also in all countries where the virus was reported. Live updates helped to follow the trends.

China also applied artificial intelligence (AI) to the extent that some robots were used in providing services and helped to avoid contacts with critical patients. Several other technologies were used in treatment and also in reach and vaccine development. It is the combination of all these factors that helped China to mitigate the catastrophe caused by COVID-19 with relatively a minimum cost. [IDN-InDepthNews – 19 April 2020]

Photo: China opened Wuhan early April after 76-day lockdown. Credit: Anadolu Agency.

