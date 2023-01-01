NOTE! This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change browser settings, you agree to the use of cookies.

I understand
IDN-InDepthNews

 

Racism UN INSIDER WORK WITH US
COVID-19

 

OPINION

"In 2023, We Need Peace, Now More Than Ever"

By António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

NEW YORK (IDN) — Every New Year is a moment of rebirth.

We sweep out the ashes of the old year and prepare for a brighter day.

In 2022, millions of people around the world literally swept out ashes.

From Ukraine to Afghanistan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and beyond, people left the ruins of their homes and lives in search of something better.

Around the world, one hundred million people were on the move, fleeing wars, wildfires, droughts, poverty and hunger. 

In 2023, we need peace, now more than ever.

Peace with one another, through dialogue to end conflict.

Peace with nature and our climate, to build a more sustainable world.

Peace in the home, so women and girls can live in dignity and safety.

Peace on the streets and in our communities, with the full protection of all human rights.

Peace in our places of worship, with respect for each other’s beliefs.

And peace online, free from hate speech and abuse.

In 2023, let’s put peace at the heart of our words and actions.

Together, let’s make 2023 a year when peace is restored to our lives, our homes, and our world. [IDN-InDepthNews – 01 January 2023]

Image credit: United Nations

IDN is the flagship agency of the Non-profit International Press Syndicate.

We believe in the free flow of information. Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, except for articles that are republished with permission.

OPINION

Africa

IDN-InDepthNews - Archive 2017-2022

An Agenda for Disarmament

DECADE OF ACTION

Newsletter

UN News

Search

PARTNERS

 

SDG Media Compact

 

UN WOMEN

RELATED WEBSITES

International Press Syndicate

 

Institutional Highlights

 

Nuclear Abolition News and Analysis

 

SDGs for All

 

IDN-InDepthNews - Asia-Pacific

 

ホーム - INPS International Press Syndicate - JAPAN

About IDN

IDN-InDepthNews offers news analyses, features, reports and viewpoints that impact the world and its peoples. It has been online since 2009. Its network spans countries around the world.

more >>>