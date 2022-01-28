OPINION

The Covid Endgame and Digital Colonialism: Cyber War Simulacra in An Upside-Down World

Viewpoint by Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake

The writer, Dr Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake, is a Social and Medical Anthropologist, at the International Centre for Ethnic Studies, based in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

COLOMBO (IDN) — The greatest transfer of wealth in human history took place during Covid-19 lockdowns with Covid masks. The rest of the world was impoverished.[i] But the tipping point is here now: Two years of Covid 'panicdemic' and WHO staged ‘Permanent Emergency’ has shown us that the Emperor has no clothes, comprehensively.

In the 'West' versus the 'Rest' face-off, which the Covid-masked new hybrid Cold War looks like, the Rest has come out on top—having bested the West. The Euro-American Empire is almost done and dusted; its legitimacy shattered as the Truth leaks out: The Gain of Function (GoF) research-based, Covid virus and vaccine bio-warfare project (partly subcontracted to Wuhan labs), to digitalize, govern the world, its wealth, populations and Migration with a CV-Mask while taking down “emerging economies’ and ‘China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is coming apart at the seams. By now, it is not a secret that Moderna’s mRNA injection was a United States US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program to manufacture injections at ‘warped speed’.

All the Data shows that Covid-19 was mild in the Global South, particularly Asia and Africa, which has beaten the virus without 'vaccines' despite poverty and poor health care systems. Rather, Covid-19 appears to have decimated and divided the ‘First World’ despite and arguably because of its advanced biotechnology and Big Data-dependent Health Systems and mRNA injections. Not to mention its over-consuming co-morbidities lifestyles.

The Global South has outperformed the so-called “advanced” techno-cyborgs of the West on Covid-19. So too it seems the other Emergency—CoP-26 a.k.a. Climate “Emergency” and Anthropocene discourse (Agenda 21), meant to bend the Rest to the corporate agri-business and energy agenda of the West, to enable “Green-washing” of big and dirty oil companies and their rebranding as captains of clean, green renewable (LNG) energy technology as part of Climate catastrophe ‘Disaster Capitalism’.

The boot is now on the other foot! The West will have to learn how to fight Covid-19 from the “Rest”—the colonized and despised Third World—Africa and Asia, with its teeming masses. Covid-19 has also deeply divided ‘First World’ societies and economy (Euro-America and its NATO, QUAD and AUKUS allies), where democracy seems increasingly a farce for the rich and connected to perform. The Covid-19 panicdemic increasingly looks like a disease of the “First world” although it was supposed to target ‘minorities.”

In Africa fewer than 30 per cent are 'vaccinated' but Covid deaths are few, and so too, in much of Asia with its huge populations. This, despite the Hunger Virus unleashed by the World Health Organization’s (WHO), criminal Lockdown policy recommendations that have caused mass impoverishment.

Indeed, it increasingly appears that the mass rollout of inadequately tested and trialled Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections have done much of the damage to Euro-American populations as the numbers of Vaccine Adverse Events (VAE), Antibody Dependent Enhancement (AED) cases mount. Covid-proofing with leaky gene-therapies simply has not worked in the rich West.

Simultaneously, Democratic Rights and freedoms are being stripped fast and loose with the Covid-19 mask at hand in so-called “advanced” Western Democracies, as vaccine mandates and passports kick in amidst massive protests on the Streets and in the Courts.

The US and Europe with their vaccine cards, biopolitics and digital surveillance are hardly beacons of democratic Rights, Liberty and Freedoms these days, and certainly cannot lecture anyone on Social and Economic Justice or Equality. Just remember Julien Assange languishing in Belmarsh Prison for exposing the war crimes of Empire.

Clearly, the Covid-19 narrative to legitimate snooping on one’s own citizens and cover up 'Digital Colonialism' under the guise of protecting Society and Community while destroying our COMMUNITY, RELIGIOUS AND SOCIAL LIFE and digitalizing communities is not working.

('Society must be Defended' was what the brilliant Historian of ideas, Michel Foucault, who died of AIDS, which he also knew was invented in a Lab, called this Agenda 21 Project).

Indeed, it is quite clear that ‘society’ as Social Scientists known and study human communities had to be Destroyed and digitalized in order to be defended, surveilled and Controlled by Big Brother. This irony has however been lost on the great majority of acquiescent social scientists, as psychology and therapy has displaced community and indigenous healing systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, or Unani.

Wither the Crashing Empire that won’t go ‘quietly into the night’?

Postmodernist French social theorist Jean Baudrillard argued that a simulacrum is not a copy of the real, but becomes truth in its own right: the hyperreal. We have live 2 year of Covid hyper-reality.

Of course, Pax Americana and its NATO-AUKUS imperialism is not over yet and evidently refuses to go 'quietly into the night', as Asia led by China and ASEAN rises. Rather, Joe Bidden is on the war path with America's old Cold War rival, Russia, while Stoking a New Cold War with China, having concocted AUKUS to encircle both while egging on the EU part of NATO to fight Mr. Putin in Ukraine. But this kite will not fly!

The Pax Americana was always a Hot War partaking of coupes, assassinations, other regime change operations like the “Jakarta Method” and proxy wars, while Cold War prevailed in the Global North. Strategic Sri Lanka, governed by duel American citizens of the Rajapaksa family, is an outlier with almost 70 percent of its population.

But Sri Lanka sits at a choke-point among Indian Ocean Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOC), and is in the cross-hairs of the new Cold War’s vaccine Geopolitics. Meanwhile, South Asian ethno-religious Diaspora networks in AUKUS countries have been weaponized to advance the interests of the Deepstate and against the interests of those of us actually living in the Global South at this time.

Hence, of course, the West is still pushing the Covid-19 and CoP 26 Climate Catastrophe narrative to enable Disaster Capitalism, the Euro-American Corporate Captains and Hedge Funds like Blackrock that got huge chunks of the “bailout” to asset strip the Global South and ensure Global Governance through Digital Colonialism.

The booming stock market is an indicator of the asset stripping going on everywhere as people are impoverished. the current surge in the stock market amid mass impoverishment and what Oxfam terms the ‘Hunger Virus’ and spiralling inequality look like something out of Ripley’s Believe It or Not—a “phantom market,” as the CSE boss put. It is increasingly clear that project is headquartered between Geneva (where the DAVOS/ WEF clique and various UN agencies like the WHO and ILO that funds and controls Trade Unions that have been at the forefront of the Covid-19 Lockdown project hold sway), and Washington with its military business intelligence, research and media industrial complex.

Novak Djokovic is the latest Celebrity victim of this Global Governance dream project of the Deepstate Military Business industrial complex in tow with the DAVOS clique. Djokovic was rendered a spectacle by Australia's judicial system and puppet Prime Minister who had earlier rushed to dis France (which is competing with and waging a high stakes battle for its share of the Indian Ocean with the Anglo-Old Commonwealth’s Pakkha Sahibs), for AUKUS.

After all, Djocovic’s defiance of Australian Vaccine Mandates advertised on Global Sports Media channels cannot be tolerated in card carrying Covid Democracies!

The Permanent Covid and Climate ‘Emergencies’ have enabled a Pandemic of Corruption and unprecedented division of societies and communities Divide and Rule amid digitalization. Simultaneously, many are distracted with mask policing of their neighbours while the looting of national wealth by corrupt politicians and Digital Corporates now passes unnoticed. It is not a secret that the world’s top ten wealthiest doubled their wealth last year.

US digital giants, known as GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft), aside from Big Pharma are the biggest beneficiaries of the Covid-19 global wealth transfers and re-set: Indeed, the big Pharma funded WHO’s Covid-19 Pandemic would not have been possible without Digital Colonialism, which it has in turn deepened.

‘Digital nomads’ along with BPO or Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) have also enabled business-intelligence agents' game global and local (social) media narratives around world, while promoting the “Permanent Emergency” to destabilize, distract and digitalize communities. On-line the message is surveilled and controlled and reality encased the Covid-19 Infodemic and numbers game. Concealed in this cyber simulacrum is truth and the big picture.

However, “All that’s solid melts in air’: The paper money castles of Euro-American Hedge Funds like Black Rock which backs India’s Adanai and Ambani may disappear sooner than the Undersea Data Cables (UDC), that keep stock markets high, as we cannot eat or breath data, even in this era of data fetishism!

Given that the US has printed USD 9 Trillion as "Covid Bailouts" and is the most indebted country on the planet, the Trillion Yuan question now is: how long will it take for the US dollar to crash as the chickens come home to roost and the masks come off? [IDN-InDepthNews – 28 January 2022]

