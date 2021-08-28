OPINION

Lies About How the Attack on Afghanistan Started

Viewpoint by John Scales Avery*

COPENHAGEN (IDN) — The mainstream media, including the BBC, do not tell us the true story of how Afghanistan was invaded by the United States and its allies. Here is a link to an article by Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies about the invasion of Afghanistan:

As revealed in the article, shortly after the 9/11 attacks, in an undamaged part of the Pentagon, Donald Rumsfeld held a meeting with his colleagues in which he said, “best info fast. Judge whether good enough to hit S.H. [Sadam Hussein] at the same time—not only UBL [Usama Bin Laden]... Go massive. Sweep it all up. Things related and not.”

So, only hours after the 9/11 attacks, military leaders were engaged in using the “Pearl Harbor moment” to justify wars on a global scale.

The Taliban offered to extradite Osama

The invasion of Afghanistan was not only criminal, but also completely unnecessary. The Taliban offered to give Osama Bin Laden to the United States, if proof of his involvement in the 9/11 attacks could be provided.

However, this offer was ignored, and bombs began to fall on the Afghan people. Bush wanted to be a wartime president. This history of the Afghan war is kept from us by today's mass media. Here we see lies not only preceding a war, but also following it.

What is the truth about the 9/11 attacks on New York?

According to the testimony given by CIA insider Susan Lindauer, the CIA knew about the planned attacks on the World Trade Center as early as April, 2001. According to Lindauer, it was realized that airplanes striking the buildings would not cause their collapse, and so the disaster was deliberately made worse than it otherwise would have been by US government agents who planted explosives.

Other evidence supports Lindauer's testimony. Numerous people in New York saved samples of the dust produced by the collapse of the WTC buildings, and chemical analysis of the dust showed the presence of nanothermite, a powerful heat-producing compound which seems to have been used to melt the steel framework of the strongly constructed skyscrapers.

Videos of the collapse of the buildings, especially Building 7, show them falling freely, in the manner of controlled demolition. The videos also show molten steel pouring out of the buildings. Furthermore, pools of recently-melted steel were found in the ruins, before these were sealed off from the public. An ordinary fire does not produce temperatures high enough to melt steel. New York Fire Department workers reported hearing numerous explosions in the WTC buildings before they collapsed.

Thus there is strong evidence, available to anyone who is willing to look at it on the Internet, which shows that the official version of 9/11 is untrueand that the US government made the disaster worse than it otherwise would have been in order to justify not only an unending “War on Terror”, but also the abridgement of civil liberties within the United States.

But very few people wish to challenge the official version of the attacks on the World Trade Center. Those who accept the official version are, by definition, respectable citizens, while those who challenge it are “leftists” or “probably terrorist sympathizers”. As George W. Bush said, “You are either with us, or you are against us”.

Beyond Misinformation

In 2015, Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth Inc. Published a 52-page report entitled “Beyond Misinformation”.

Here are a few quotations from the report:

“The history of steel-framed high-rise buildings spans about 100 years. Setting aside the events of September 11, 2001, every total collapse of a steel- framed high-rise building during that period of time has been caused by controlled demolition. In comparison, fires have never caused the total collapse of high-rise buildings, though high-rise building fires occur frequently...

“If the destruction of WTC 1, WTC 2, and WTC 7 were caused by fire, this would make them the first steel-framed high-rise buildings in history to suffer total fire-induced collapse (combined with structural damage from the airplane impacts in the case of WTC1 and WTC 2). They would also be the first fire-induced collapses to exhibit nearly all of the features of controlled demolition and none of the features of fire-induced collapse.

“Edward Munyak, a fire protection engineer, puts it this way: “Even one progressive global collapse would have been extraordinary. But to have three occur in one day was just beyond comprehension.”...

“According to NIST , once collapse initiated, WTC 1 and WTC 2 fell in approximately 11 seconds and 9 seconds, respectively, each coming down `essentially in free fall.' To many observers, the speed of collapse was the most striking feature of their destruction.

“Yet, NIST’s explanation for why WTC 1 and WTC 2 collapsed `essentially in free fall' was limited to a half-page section of its 10,000-page report titled `Events Following Collapse Initiation.' In this section, NIST attempted to explain the speed and completeness of the collapses simply by saying: `It was not stopped by the floors below. So there was no calculation that we did to determine what is clear from the videos.'...

“Not only was molten metal seen pouring out of WTC 2, dozens of eyewitnesses observed it in the debris of all three buildings.”

We must learn to be skeptical

Political leaders frequently lie to gain public support for their wars. We can recall Hitler's lies and false flag events prior to the Nazi invasion of Poland at the start of World War II. The Pentagon Papers, bravely published by Daniel Ellsberg, revealed the Vietmam War was based on lies. Lies were also told before the 2003 invasion of Iraq. It is probably true that the public is fed with lies before, during and after every war. We must learn to be skeptical of both our political leaders and our mass media, when they give us reasons for going to war. [IDN-InDepthNews – 28 August 2021]

* John Scales Avery (born in 1933 in Lebanon to American parents) is a theoretical chemist noted for his research publications in quantum chemistry, thermodynamics, evolution, and history of science. Since the early 1990s, Avery has been an active World peace activist. During these years, he was part of a group associated with the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs.

