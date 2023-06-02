NEWSBRIEFS

UN Global Compact Network Canada Commemorates Ten Years

TORONTO, 2 June 2023 (IDN) — The UN Global Compact Network Canada marked its tenth anniversary on 30 May, underlining a decade of dedicated efforts in promoting responsible business practices and corporate sustainability. Since its establishment in June 2013, Local Network Canada has united businesses, NGOs, and academic institutions, fostering collaboration and driving positive change aligned with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

The UN Global Compact Network Canada is the Canadian branch of the UN Global Compact, helping Canadian businesses, NGOs, and academic institutions advance corporate sustainability. Through multi-stakeholder collaboration, the network drives positive change and fosters sustainability across various sectors in Canada.

With a focus on the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the UN Global Compact Network Canada helps participants to adopt responsible business practices and make a significant impact on society and the environment in Canada through their many programmes and initiatives. Over the past decade, the network has facilitated the implementation of sustainable business practices, resulting in transformative impact within communities nationwide.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we reflect on the achievements of the UN Global Compact Network Canada in advancing corporate sustainability,” said Daria Naglic, Interim Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network Canada.

“We are proud of the progress we have made in collaboration with our partners and stakeholders, and we recognize the immense importance and urgency of responsible business practices in creating a sustainable future for Canada and the world.“

The anniversary celebration aimed to raise awareness about the importance of responsible business practices and inspire organizations to join the network. By fostering collaboration among the Canadian Participants of the UN Global Compact, this milestone provides a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge, experiences, and best practices in corporate sustainability.

UN Global Compact Network Canada remains committed to driving corporate sustainability in Canada, shaping a sustainable future through partnerships and collaboration. Together, the Canadian Participants of the UN Global Compact continue to make a tangible difference by embracing responsible business practices and contributing to the well-being of society and the environment. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image credit: Global Compact Canada

