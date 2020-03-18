MULTIMEDIA

Novel Coronavirus Message from the UN Secretary-General

By UN Video

The video message above from the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres explains the impact of the current global health crisis caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on human health and world economy.

The video is available also in International Version (no subtitles), Arabic | Chinese | French (captioned | clean) | Hindi

Kiswahili | Portuguese | Russian | Spanish (captioned | clean).

. [IDN-InDepthNews – 18 March 2020]

