MULTIMEDIA

The video message above from the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres explains the impact of the current global health crisis caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on human health and world economy.

The video is available also in International Version (no subtitles), Arabic | Chinese | French (captioned | clean) | Hindi
Kiswahili | Portuguese | Russian | Spanish (captioned | clean).

. [IDN-InDepthNews – 18 March 2020]

This interactive WHO dashboard/map provides the latest global numbers and numbers by country of COVID-19 cases on a daily Basis.

