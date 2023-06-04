UN Insider

High-Level Political Forum to Focus on Sustainable Development

By UNDESA

UNITED NATIONS, 4 June 2023 (IDN) — “The SDGs are not just 17 lofty goals. They represent real lives with real needs. They represent women and children, young and old, you and me, and a chance to fullfil our potential,” said UN DESA’s Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua. His comment came as the department is supporting preparations for the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in July and the SDG Summit in September.

“There is an urgent need for all of us to rally behind our Sustainable Development Goals,” Mr. Li stressed, while sharing that we have been losing ground in our efforts to achieve the goals. “We need to refocus our efforts and work together to get them back on track,” he said. “This is where the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development comes in.”

From 10 to 19 July, governments, businesses, civil society, young people, and other international actors will come together at UN Headquarters in New York for the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

This time, 39 countries and the European Union will present their plans for advancing the SDGs, and goals 6 on clean water and sanitation, 7 on affordable and clean energy, 9 on decent work and economic growth, 11 on sustainable cities and communities and 17 on partnerships, will be in focus.

“The Forum will set the stage for the SDG Summit in September when world leaders will gather to re-commit to SDG action,” Mr. Li explained. “This is our chance to make a meaningful breakthrough and to deliver on our promise,” he said.

In the lead up to the Forum, UN DESA will invite the global audience to join two Global Policy Dialogue events this month. The first Dialogue on 20 June will focus on “Accelerating Clean Water and Energy for All: Exploring SDGs 6 and 7”, and the 22 June Dialogue on “Innovations for Sustainable Cities and Communities: Exploring SDGs 9 and 11”. Check out UN DESA’s website for updates and to to join these virtual events.

As in previous years, the Forum is expected to be buzzing with its official sessions, side events, exhibits and special events, including on SDG learning, higher education, business and parliamentary forums, as well as climate action and SDG synergies, to mention a few.

“This is our chance to make a meaningful breakthrough and to deliver on our promise,” Mr. Li said. “To build a life of dignity and prosperity for every human being, on a healthy planet. Ultimately, they [the goals] represent our shared future.” [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: UN DESA’s Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua. Credit: UNDESA YouTube

