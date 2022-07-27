UN Insider

OACPS-European Union Post-Cotonou Negotiations Process in a Stalemate – Part 2 (Click here for Part 1)

By Reinhard Jacobsen

CARICOM's Foreign Policy Processes and Positions

BRUSSELS (IDN) — The following remarks briefly unpack core aspects of experiences of the Caribbean Community (CC) foreign policy (FP) as expressed by members of the panel in the selected FP arenas. The comments focus on successes, failures and limitations of CARICOM’s policy “coordination” and its effects over some four decades since the formation of the CC in 1973.

The importance of this “policy reappraisal” seems valid for at least two reasons.

Firstly, the geo-politics of growing attention by the competing superpowers of the US and China has placed the Caribbean and wider Latin America region as prospective beneficiaries of loans, anti-Covid gifts of vaccines and “Belt & Road” investments.

Secondly, the considerable shift in foreign and security policy of the European Union (EU), a longstanding partner of CARICOM in trade and development finance, offers vulnerable Caribbean SIDS eligibility to partner in the EU’s New Green Deal. A corollary would suggest the need for CARICOM to clarify its policy vis-à-vis the post-Brexit EU-27.

In opening remarks of the panel, Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) Colin Granderson gave an historical overview of processes by which CARICOM pursued “policy coordination” since the 1968 decision of the Heads of Government of the Region to the 1972 establishment of a standing Committee of Ministers to deal with matters of common interest in CC’s FP and continues to function as the Council of Foreign & Community Relations (COFCOR).

In 2001, the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (TOC) established the Caribbean Community (CC) and stipulated in Article 16, inter alia, the existence and role of the Community’s Council for Foreign & Community Relations (COFCOR).

The stated objectives are to “establish measures to coordinate the foreign policies of Member States of the Community, including proposals for joint representation, and seek(ing) to ensure, as far as practicable, the adoption of Community positions on major hemispheric and international issues.”

Throughout these events is the recurring theme of speaking with “one voice … (projecting) an image of unity and solidarity” and “a sharing of expertise and experience” aiming for “greater collective efficiency.” But significantly, the provision contains a proviso, “as far as practicable” which, at times in the pursuit of FP engagements, entailed limitations on how unified and unequivocal were positions adopted by CC MS, both individually and as a collective.

In May 2017, in view of the factors propelling a changing international environment and of the importance of adapting CARICOM’s outreach, engagement and foreign policy positions, the COFCOR endorsed the development of a “New Strategy for CARICOM Diplomacy”.

The 2017 “New Strategy” identified niche areas and organisational mechanisms to promote CARICOM’s common positions in the multilateral arena. Organisational improvements included convening Ministerial retreats; forming a Ministerial Bureau of the current Chairperson with an Incoming and Outgoing Chair—the Bureau was authorised to issue statements on behalf of Caribbean Community.

These initiatives are supposed to have resulted in more coordinated treatment of substantive F. P. issues, thereby raising visibility of CARICOM’s voice multilaterally. Similarly, regular Ministerial and Ambassadorial Caucuses in places such as Washington DC, New York, London, Brussels Ottawa, Caracas and Geneva were meant to ensure support of CARICOM’s interests from friendly nations of those capitals.

An additional effort of renewed energy for F.P. engagements took the form of CARICOM’s Permanent Observer Mission at the UN in New York. More recently, a major step to enlarge its global reach with continental Africa was the acceptance of President Kenyatta’s offer in 2019 to host a CARICOM Representation office in Nairobi.

The impetus for renewed F P “coordination”, as illustrated above, was regarded by ASG Granderson as having a long and distinguished record by CARICOM as evidence of events as far back as 1975.

Then it was that CARICOM spearheaded the Georgetown Agreement, the treaty establishing formation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States, the inter-governmental grouping of initially 46 countries, newly independent of British and French imperialism, that now comprises 79 member-states.

Similar achievements of policy coordination included founding of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) in 1994 as “fruit of CARICOM’s regional diplomacy”; stimulating interest at the UN for an International Criminal Court (ICC) that resulted in the Rome Statute of 1998; promoting the UN Arms Trade Treaty of 2013 and particularly the active role in the 2015 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to ensure issues affecting Small Island & Coastal Developing States (SIDS).

Despite notable instances and statements to portray effective F P coordination by CARICOM, challenges have persisted from multiple sources. For instance, there are divergent interests among the 15 member states and increasingly development policy issues are beyond the remit of Foreign Ministers; as in dealing with development finance and “graduation” by International Financial Institutions (IFIs) or correspondent banking regulations and tax governance in harmful tax jurisdictions, so designated by arbitrary European Union (EU) criteria.

Indeed, structural issues of “vulnerability” and capacity to enable “resilience” of SIDS become matters for a “whole of government” approach beyond the remit of the conventional “foreign policy” arena.

However, implementing its legitimate role of policy “coordination”, with admirable, articulate and ambitious declarations notwithstanding, CARICOM’s foreign policy practice, too often, reveal inconsistencies and abandonment of established principles. This is the view advanced by Ambassador Frank Ward from his long and distinguished experience as Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

Caricom’s Wavering Inconsistencies

Acknowledging the gains and impact from collective CARICOM’s interventions, Ambassador Ward attributes those successes to robust pursuit of national and regional interests on the global stage, led by strong internationally recognised and respected Caribbean leaders.

Ambassador Ward queried whether COFCOR, a Council of Ministers, can effectively coordinate a Foreign Policy, built on consensus, when the political leaders are at odds about the region’s priorities? He witnessed principles, once held sacrosanct, being abandoned for short-term benefits. Those principles consisted of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs of states.

When unambiguously upheld, those principles guided an admirable display of coherence as was evident by the CARICOM-Cuba inaugural engagement of diplomatic relations since 1972. These relations have been since maintained for decades, defying US Cold War geo-political pressure. Such actions placed CARICOM in sync with geo-political policies of most of UN Member States.

But such coherence proved futile in face of the 1983 US invasion of Grenada undertaken on the pretext that the Cuba-funded international airport, built for the government of Grenada, by Cuban technology and expertise was portrayed by US propaganda as a base for expansion of Cuba’s military presence and influence in the Caribbean.

Additionally, policy inconsistencies also surfaced due to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of sanctions on Venezuela that resulted in creating divisions among CARICOM leaders. Trump’s actions were opposed by the six CARICOM states, with Cuba, that are members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our America (ALBA).[1] This marked an acute division and disruption of a common united position in CARI

Ambassador Ward also considered as deeply regrettable the betrayal by CARICOM’s betrayal of the self-determination of the Sahrawi people of Western Sahara by conceding administrative authority to Morocco. He noted that as far back as 2001, UN Office of Legal Affairs denied any such authority had been granted. Assertions by the Moroccan government deserved to be condemned as contrary to international law and in violation of the UN Charter, rather than to be endorsed by CARICOM member states.

Another issue, in Ward’s view, on which CARICOM had wavered in commitment to its stated principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, was the Caribbean region’s abandonment of their long-supported two-State solution to the Palestinian cause. Short-term favours granted by Israel proved too strong for CARICOM to remain consistent in its defence of Israel’s rights to its homeland. Similarly, it was regrettable that on China, a common CARICOM policy was lacking.

In assessing “foreign policy coordination”, Ambassador Ward was of the view that a policy for long-term partnerships needs to be based on trust and expectations that CARICOM would act with collective responsibility and integrity; otherwise, doubts are created on trust worthiness.

Combined with this the intellectual strength of CARICOM’s political leaders is essential. This is an imperative for the assurance of an effective coordination of Caribbean foreign policy. [IDN-InDepthNews — 27 July 2022]

Image: Flags of CARICOM countries. Credit: TELESUR

[1] ALBA comprises Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and CARICOM countries - Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent & the Grenadines.