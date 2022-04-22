UN Insider

UN Opens its Doors to Visitors – After a long Pandemic Lockdown

By Rodney Reynolds

UNITED NATIONS, (IDN) — After more than two years of on-again, off-again pandemic lockdowns, the United Nations will soon return to normal—and re-open to the public.

The move comes amid reports of new infections from Covid-19, with mandatory masks still in force in New York city’s public transit systems, including buses and subways.

According to a UN staff circular dated 21 April, the Department of Operational Support says “it is pleased to inform you that catered and special events may include the participation of external guests as of Monday, 25 April 2022”.

Access will only be provided to participants who have been fully vaccinated. Their status will need to be verified by the sponsoring entity.

Meanwhile, guests of diplomatic missions and UN staff will also have access to the UN campus. They will need to be fully vaccinated. Their status will need to be verified by the Permanent and Observer Mission and UN staff sponsoring their visit.

The Department of Global Communications’ Visitors Services reopened its doors to the public on 7 April, offering in-person guided tours at limited capacity to hundreds of local and international visitors.

As of 25 April, the UN tours will be resuming fully their operations. But visitors will need to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask during the tour. [IDN-InDepthNews – 22 April 2022]

Photo: United Nations headquarters in New York, seen from the East River. CC BY 2.0

